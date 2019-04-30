Check out Boys’ Day at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Saturday, May 4th. It’s Tango no Sekku! All are invited to celebrate with Japanese carp fish crafts, blue balloons, keiki crafts, amazing prizes, special entertainment, live music, and more. Here’s a great family event to enjoy in Central Maui. Free. 10am. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-877-4325; queenkaahumanucenter.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Catherine
