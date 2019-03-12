The Boomvangers Annual Whale Watch will embark from Lahaina Harbor on Saturday, March 16th. Hosted by the Lahaina Yacht Club, it’s a private charter fundraiser on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Ocean Quest. The tour will be narrated by a certified marine naturalist, and proceeds will go to the Boomvangers Scholarship Fund. $45. 2pm. Lahaina Harbor Slip 4, (Lahaina Harbor, Lahaina); lyc.us/boomvangers-1

photo courtesy of Flickr/Antarctica Bound

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events