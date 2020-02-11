Book Trust’s Great Gatsby Extravaganza at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort

Book Trust’s Great Gatsby Extravaganza will be at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Saturday, February 15th. Book Trust’s mission is “to engage every child in book choice and ownership, cultivating literacy-rich communities.” Maui’s Book Trust team is full of passion, and they invite the whole community to attend the event and support their cause. Bring books to every child on Maui! Attend in costume, and be ready for a super fun night supporting the community. Go online for more information and to purchase tickets. $195. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; booktrust.org

