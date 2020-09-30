Bob Bobs for Balls – Maui Humane Society Fundraiser

Join Maui Humane Society’s FUNraiser “Bob Bobs for Balls!” Featuring the main event, Bob bobbing for one lucky tennis ball!

Bob Vance, a surrendered Sharpei-mix, spent 7 months at Maui Humane Society looking for his perfect home. Along the way, Bob became the first graduate of our new Behavior Program, designed to help enrich the lives of dogs in our care, while teaching them how to become successful family members! Bob quickly became a staff and canine favorite, and earned a Dog Playgroup Fan Club called the Bobbleheads! Bob kept staff and volunteers smiling throughout the day with his persistent obsession with tennis balls and funny antics. We’ve decided to have Bob and his new owner join us for a FUNraiser where Bob will be given as many tennis balls as tickets sold to fill up a puppy pool! Each ball will have a number and Bob will then be given the task of choosing one lucky ball!

Buy your ticket today to enjoy a Behind-the-Scenes tour, Yappy Hour with adoptable animals, an introduction to our new Behavior Program and get a numbered tennis ball! Prizes, giveaways and lots of furry fun!

