Blossoms for the Brave will be at Kalana O Maui Building on Friday, May 24th. Every year, the community joins together to make lei for veterans. Honor the US Military by helping to create floral lei, and placing them at over 2,920 Maui grave sites at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. It’s a Maui Memorial Day tradition, and transportation is available from Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium parking lot. Buses will depart every half hour from 8:30am-12:30pm. Kalana O Maui Building, (200 High St., Wailuku); 808-270-7308

photo courtesy of Flickr/ Bernard Spragg.NZ

