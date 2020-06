Join in a Black Lives Matter Candlelight Vigil on Thursday,, June 11th, from 5-7pm. Vigil will be held on Ka‘ahumanu Avenue fronting the Police Station and the (old) Kaiser Clinic. There will be a “sharing area” with songs, prayers and speeches, as well as youth, LGBTQIA+ and other voices. There’ll also be a petition and information to share. Attendees are asked to wear masks, bring signs and candles, and to remember to please practice social distancing.

