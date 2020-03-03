MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Community Events / BizMixx Maui: Emergence at University of Hawaii Maui College

BizMixx Maui: Emergence at University of Hawaii Maui College

by Leave a Comment

2020’s BizMixx Maui: Emergence will be at University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Saturday, March 7th. Maui Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 110 years of success and beyond! All are invited for an incredible evening of chef-prepared foods, refreshments, theater, cirque-inspired entertainment, and more. $150+. 6-10pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, Great Lawn, (Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-244-0081; mauichamber.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Chamber

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments