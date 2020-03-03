BizMixx Maui: Emergence at University of Hawaii Maui College

2020’s BizMixx Maui: Emergence will be at University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Saturday, March 7th. Maui Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 110 years of success and beyond! All are invited for an incredible evening of chef-prepared foods, refreshments, theater, cirque-inspired entertainment, and more. $150+. 6-10pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, Great Lawn, (Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-244-0081; mauichamber.com

