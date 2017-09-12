Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui says it needs 25 ‘MEN-tors’

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui is embarking on a campaign to enroll 25 MEN-tors to be matched with Little Brothers currently on their waiting list. The need for Big Brothers is greater than ever, and the agency is looking for adult males who are interested in becoming a role model to a keiki in-need.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui matches children in one-to-one friendships with trained volunteer mentors based on interests, geographic locations, and personal preferences. The Bigs and Littles enjoy activities in the community twice per month for a few hours each time. Mentors take the time to listen, encourage, and model positive behavior through everyday activities including playing sports, watching movies, enjoying the outdoors, or sharing a meal.

It only takes a little bit of time to make a big difference, so if you know someone who may be interested in inspiring youth to reach their fullest potential just by spending time together, contact Courtney at [email protected]

“Since 1963, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi has helped children facing adversity (Littles) to reach their fullest potential by matching them with caring volunteers (Bigs) in a one-to-one mentoring friendship,” states BBS Hawaii promotional materials. “Every ‘match’ is supported by highly-skilled staff members (Case Managers) each step of the way–assessing, coaching, advising, and guiding. This is to ensure a fun, safe, meaningful, and long-term friendship. Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi is a statewide organization that serves over 1,400 keiki and mentors each year as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaiʻi, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Honolulu, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kaua‘i, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui.”

To learn more and help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui reach their goal of 25 MEN-tors, visit Bbbshawaii.org/volunteer. The MEN-tors campaign will run Sept. 11-30.

Photo courtesy Big Brothers Big Sisters Maui Mentor Center