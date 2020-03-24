Big Brother, Big Sisters Maui: Call for Volunteers

Big Brother, Big Sisters Maui has a Call for Volunteers. Their programs support children (ages 6-16 years) that have faced adversity and experienced a loss of connection throughout Maui County. Their youth-centered programs help children to create goals with the support of a mentor. Volunteer mentors are provided with ongoing coaching, training, and resources. With schools closed, this is a wonderful time to offer your mentor services to a Maui child in need. Donations are always welcome, and interested persons can apply to be a volunteer online. 808-521-3811; info@bbbshawaii.org

