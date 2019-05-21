A Bids for Kids Fundraiser is happening at Aina Nalu Pavilion on Saturday, May 25th. People for Educational Equality (PFEE) will be holding their 18th Bids for Kids fundraiser to benefit the Lahaina Complex Tutor Project. Hundreds of West Maui kids benefit from this project, and guests can look forward to supporting them while enjoying cocktails, pupus, a silent auction, live entertainment with Paul West, and more. $50. 6pm. Aina Nalu Pavilion, (Lahaina Town); 808-344-5008; pfee.org

photo courtesy of Aloha Group Maui

