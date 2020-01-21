Beachfest at Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center

Beachfest 2020 is happening at Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center on Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th. For their 23rd annual event, families and water sports aficionados can look forward to an exciting display of youth sports action. The competition is always friendly and a celebration of the North Shore community. Competitors will be treated to lunch and swag, of course. Go online for more information. $30 to enter, $10 per additional division. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, (28 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); pyccmaui.org

