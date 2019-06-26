Check out Beach Ball Bingo at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Tuesday, July 2nd. Presented by Blue Zones Project and Maui Minyo Kai, the public is invited to this fun community event. Enjoy free games, and play bingo for a chance to win fantastic prizes. No outside food or beverage, no reservations, no chair holds, and no outside chairs allowed. 12+. Free. 5pm-7pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Frank Alcazar

