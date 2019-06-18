BBBS’s Bowl for Kids fundraiser is happening at Maui Bowling Center in Wailuku on Saturday, June 22nd. For their 32nd annual event, they’ll be celebrating in theme of “Let’s Take it Back to the ’80s.” There’ll be totally ’80s tunes and a bowling competition to raise funds to help empower Maui’s keiki. Enjoy some healthy rivalry, radical costumes, and more. All levels are welcome. For information or sign your team up, contact Char Tomas at: 808-442-7894 or [email protected] 9am. Maui Bowling Center & Banyan Tree Park, (Vineyard St., Wailuku); Bbshawaii.org/mauievents.html

photo courtesy of Flickr/Sjors Ruijgrok

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events