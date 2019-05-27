There’s a Baldwin Beach Park Master Plan Open House at Paia Community Center on Thursday, May 30th. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) invites the public to review and comment on two concept options for the Baldwin Beach Park Master Plan. DPR will present sketches and panels for future additions, and the public will be given the opportunity to provide feedback. For more information, contact David Yamashita at 270-6508 or [email protected] Free. 4:30pm. Paia Community Center, (252 Hana Hwy., Paia).

photo courtesy of Flickr/Frank Hamm

