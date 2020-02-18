Assistance Dogs of Hawaii’s Valentine Benefit at Four Seasons Maui Resort

Assistance Dogs of Hawaii’s Valentine Benefit will be at Four Seasons Maui Resort on Saturday, February 22nd. The event will feature a meet-and-greet with the puppies in training, guest speakers, live music with Derick Sebastian, a three-course dinner, a silent auction, and more. The masters of ceremony for the night are Kim Gennaula and Guy Hagi. $175. 5pm. The Four Seasons Resort Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; assistancedogshawaii.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Crazybananas

