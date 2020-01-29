Art Mixx: Enchanted – Spirit of the Woods at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

ART=Mixx’s Enchanted- Spirit of the Woods will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, February 1st. As usual, the event will be a huge celebration of performance art, creativity, and community. In alignment with the MACC’s current exhibit “The Woodworkers Journey,” the event will feature music by Beat Kitty and Cudra Clover, visuals by Astral Projection, and live performances by Adaptations Dance Theater and Maui Art Life. Attend in costume, mingle with new and old friends, and enjoy food and beverages throughout the evening. 21+. Free. $40 for VIP lounge access. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

