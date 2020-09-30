Arbor Day Garden Expo & Tree Giveaway 2020

The Arbor Day Garden Expo & Tree Giveaway is an extended event in 2020!

In partnership with Maui Electric Company and Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens and the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals will host tree and plant care lectures and webinars, a Maui nursery open house, and a giveaway of more than 1,000 Hawaiian trees.

Wednesday, November 4 – Friday, November 6:

Learn about residential tree care and speak with the experts about everything trees and plants. Get advice on which tree is right for your area of residence and choose your ticket for a free native tree to be distributed on Saturday, November 7. Free trees are one per Email Address.

Saturday, November 7, 9 am to 4 pm:

Bring your new plant knowledge and free tree ticket to our socially distanced, drive-through native Hawaiian tree giveaway sponsored by Maui Electric Company.

For event information, go to https://arbordayexpo.com/ or call 249-2798.

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, 150 Kanaloa Avenue, Kahului

