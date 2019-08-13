Annual Kite Festival at Keopuolani Park Soccer Field

The 4th Annual Kite Festival will be at Keopuolani Park’s Soccer Field on Saturday, August 17th. Dating back to the 16th century, Japanese kite flying is a custom celebrated to pray for good health and a bright future. The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui invites all to attend! Bring a kite of any size, and style. Prizes will be awarded to the best fliers and best decorated kites, traditional and modern. There’ll also be kite kits available for a $5 donation. Free. 10am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Jcsmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events