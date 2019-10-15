Annual Ka Lima O Maui Job Fair at Filipino Community Center

The Annual Ka Lima O Maui Job Fair will be at the Filipino Community Center in Kahului on Friday, October 18th. For their eighth annual event, adults and their families are invited to peruse a job fair full of Maui business booths. Here’s a great resource for all job seekers to network with businesses that are actively looking to grow their job force. Free. 9am. Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center, (780 Onehee Street, Kahului); 808-281-5717; kalimaomaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Ka Lima O Maui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events