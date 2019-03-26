The 32nd Annual Ho‘omau at will be at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, March 30th. In collaboration with Maui’s Hawaiian Medium Education (HME) programs, Na Leo Pulama o Maui invites the public to attend Maui’s largest celebration of ‘olelo Hawai’i. The event will feature Hawaiian entertainment, cultural demonstrations, craft vendors, a silent auction, ‘awa booths, keiki games, ‘ono food, and performances by more than 700 HME preschool through high school students. 9am-6pm. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Lea Okudara

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events