Annual HFUU Convention at Mahi Pono Community Farmlands

The 9th Annual HFUU Convention is happening at Mahi Pono Community Farmlands from Friday, November 8th until Sunday, November 10th. This year’s theme is Growing Hawai‘i Agriculture, and will feature many presenters, interactive engagement, hands-on demos, regenerative ag discussions, and more. See a private screening of Fantastic Fungi, and the convention will also feature local food vendors, live drumming led by Micah Nelson, healing arts, and Hawaiian culture activities. Go online to view the full schedule of events. Mahi Pono Community Farmlands; hfuuhi.org/2019-state-convention/

photo courtesy of HFUU

