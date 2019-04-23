The Annual He-Man Competition will go down at Slim’s Power Tools in Kahului on Saturday, April 27th. For their 26th annual event, the public is invited to watch 33 male and female contestants compete in a highly physical, and accurate power tool battle. There’ll also be a Slim’s Power Tools clearance sale starting at 8am. Preliminary rounds begin at 10:30am, and the final battle round will start at 1:30pm. Slim’s Power Tools, (142 Kalepa St., Kahului); slimspowertools.com

photo courtesy of Megan Okemura

