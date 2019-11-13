The 2019 Annual Bicycle Build for Maui Kids is happening at the Old Lowes Building in Kahului on Saturday, November 16th. Every year, the group builds over 500 bicycles for Maui’s keiki. The public is encouraged to volunteer time to build bikes. They need help – spread the word! Call between 9am-5pm for more details. Free. 9am. Old Lowes Building at Maui Marketplace, (270 Dairy Rd, Kahului); 808-572-2299.

photo courtesy of Kate Middleton

