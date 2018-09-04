American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life at Maui Paintball

American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life will go down at Maui Paintball on Saturday, September 8th. This year’s West Maui Chapter event will be in theme of Mardis Gras, and is open to the whole family. Participants will walk around the track lit by luminaria, each holding space for a personalized dedication to a loved one touched by cancer. There’ll also be live entertainment and special events. Free. 5pm-midnight. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com; Relayforlife.org/WestMauiHI

photo credit of Erick Peralta