Aloha Maui Pride Fundraiser at Flatbread Company in Paia

There’s an Aloha Maui Pride Fundraiser at Flatbread Company in Pa‘ia on Tuesday, July 23rd. Head to Maui’s North Shore for pizza, celebration, and support. There’ll be a silent auction with art, massage gift certificates, dinners, Maui-made items, and so much more. All proceeds from the auction will be directed to Maui Pride Festival (October 6-13th). A percentage of all pizza sales will also go to Aloha Maui Pride, so if you can’t dine in, order a few pizzas to go! 5pm-close. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Highway, Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989; AlohaMauiPride.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Aloha Maui Pride

