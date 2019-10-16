Aloha Love Connection at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort

Aloha Love Connection will happen at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Saturday, October 19th. It’s a love and dating relationship event for singles that are 40 years and older. The event is the first of its kind, and is open to Maui residents and visitors that are looking for love! Learn tips from an international dating coach, enjoy playful (guided) interactions, learn about body language, and more. There’ll also be pupus and a cash bar. Dress to impress! $195. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; AlohaLoveConnection.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Mo Riza

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events