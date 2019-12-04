All About The Coconut at Whalers Village in Kaanapali

‘All About The Coconut’ is happening at Whalers Village in Ka‘anapali on Wednesday, December 11th. Head to the West side to learn more about the amazing coconut, all of its benefits, and the role it has played as a staple Hawai‘i food. There’ll be education, talk story, and a husking demonstration in the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); whalersvillage.com

photo courtesy of Whalers Village

