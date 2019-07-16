Adventure Sports Maui Annual Summer Blowout

Adventure Sports Maui is having their annual summer blowout sales on Saturday, July 27th. Offering unbelievable deals with discounts on Cabrinha 2019 (kites, foils, boards), Neilpryde 2019 (sails), JP (windsurf, SUP, and foils), plus 20-70% off top brands like Neilpryde, Roxy, Acacia, Patagonia, Osprey, and more of your favorites. Awesome highlights to look out for include; a free helmet with Onewheel XR purchase; a $200 gift certificate with the purchase of any Hobie Mirage Tandem Kayak, and a $150 gift certificate with the purchase of any Hobie Mirage Single Kayak. Sale starts at 9am, and the Olukai Pau Hana party is from 4-6pm with refreshments and giveaways.

Adventure Sports Maui, (400 Hana Hwy., Kahului).

For more info call 808-877-7443 or email at [email protected]. Adventuresportsmaui.com

image courtesy Adventure Sports Maui