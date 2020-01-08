Advanced Men’s Haircutting Education & Tool Selection Workshop at Hair Hale in Ka’anapali

The Advanced Men’s Haircutting Education & Tool Selection Workshop will be at Hair Hale in Ka’anapali on Tuesday, January 14th. The class is hosted by Hattori Hanzo Shears, and will be taught by Justin Thomas. Discover techniques that can be applied to all hair types, and learn more about cutting-edge tools that will support your professional career. $15. 6pm-9pm. Hair Hale, (2850 Kekaa Dr. Ste. 123, Lahaina); 808-214-8658; thehairhale.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hattori Hanzo Shears

