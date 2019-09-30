97th Maui Fair at War Memorial Events Arena

Then 97th Maui Fair will be at War Memorial Events Arena from Thursday, October 3rd until Sunday, October 6th. This year’s theme is “Create Memories, Share Moments.” The community can look forward to a host of events and exhibits, multi-cultural food vendors, live entertainment, games, rides, horticulture and livestock displays, the famous orchid show, student art, local products for sale, Maui-made goods, and so much more. $5-$10. Free/keiki under 4 years old. Thursday, 5pm-11pm; Friday, 5pm-midnight; Saturday, 10am-midnight; Sunday, 10am-11pm. War Memorial Events Arena, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); mauifair.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Forest & Kim Starr

