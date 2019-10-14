There’s a 5% Day Fundraiser at Whole Foods Market in Kahului on Thursday, October 17th. A percentage of all net sales will be directed to Hawaii Appleseed Center to help end childhood hunger in Hawaii. The fundraiser will help to launch an initiative that’s designed to provide free meals to children when school is out of session. 7am-9pm. Whole Food, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; wholefoodsmarket.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Appleseed Center

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events