2020 Maui Women’s March at University of Hawaii Maui College

The 2020 Maui Women’s March will be at University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Saturday, January 18th. For their fourth annual event, look forward to female empowerment and power with an organized march, music, pule, speeches, special guests, and more. Guest speakers include Distinguished Re-SISTERS, and Teresa Cooper Shook. All are invited! Free. 8am-12:30pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); facebook.com/womensmarchmaui2018

photo credit Sean Micheal Hower

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments