2020-2021 Maui Community Budget Meetings

Attend 2020-2021 Community Budget Meetings on on Monday, October 7th and Tuesday, October 8th. Hosted by Mayor Victorino and his administration, the public is invited to give feedback, offer suggestions, and ask questions about Maui County’s proposed budget for 2020-2021. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. Free. Monday: 5:30pm. Pa‘ia Community Center, (252 Hana Hwy.); 808-270-7855; Tuesday: 5:30pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E Lipoa St.); 808-270-7855; mauicounty.gov
photo courtesy of Facebook/Victorino For Mayor
