The 2019 Seabury Hall Craft Fair is happening on Saturday, May 11th. For over four decades, this Maui craft fair has been an Upcountry tradition. Taking place on the school grounds, the Maui community is invited to shop at more than 100 Maui artisan vendors for jewelry, ceramics, weaving, clothing, painting, woodworking, traditional Hawaiian art, and more. There’ll also be live entertainment, home-baked goods, food vendors, pony rides, keiki games, a waterslide, and a huge rummage sale. $5 (children 12 and under are free). 9am. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); Seaburyhall.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Seabury Hall Craft Fair

