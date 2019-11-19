2019 Annual Bicycle Build for Local Maui Kids! At Maui Marketplace

The 2019 Annual Bicycle Build for Local Maui Kids is happening at Maui Marketplace every Saturday until December 14th. Every year, the group builds over 500 bicycles for local Maui kids, and they need volunteers to help! Even if you’re not a pro bike builder, you can still assist with many of the little details that need to be done. Help make the holidays even better for Maui’s youth in need! Meet at the Old Lowes Building. Free. 9am. Maui Marketplace, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-572-2299.

