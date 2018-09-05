19th Annual Baby of the Year Contest seeking entries for 96th Maui Fair

The fair season excitement keep building with this week’s update for the 96th Maui Fair: The entry deadline for the Baby of the Year Contest is Sep. 24 – or the first 96 contestants. Interested parents who want to show the contest judges their “baby bravado,” can register online at Mauifair.com.

Potential contestants born on or between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 7, 2017 will be eligible to participate; there is no admission fee. The contest itself takes place on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the fair’s main entertainment stage.

Contestants in the Baby of the Year Contest, presented by Pacific Media Group, are judged on best dressed, healthiness, and personality, with each category scored on a 25-point scale. The five highest-scoring babies are each awarded prizes from the Maui Fair and its many sponsors.

If your keiki is ready take their first steps toward great prizes and, possibly, the Baby of the Year crown, make sure you are one of the first 96 registered.

The Maui Fair is billed as the symbol of family tradition, an alcohol-free, smoke-free and drug-free family-oriented educational event that features an array of local food, first-rate entertainment, E.K. Fernandez Joy Zone, plus horticulture, orchid, livestock, homemaking, photo and art exhibits and competitions.

Learn more about the contest at Mauifair.com/attractions/baby-of-the-year.

Photo courtesy MauiFair