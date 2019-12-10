18th Annual Toys for Tots Drive at Azeka Shopping Center

The 18th Annual Toys for Tots Drive will be at Azeka Shopping Center pn Saturday, December 14th. Help to make a child’s Christmas by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for donation. There’ll also be a presentation of bicycles gifted to children on the main stage, and a Classic Car Show with Maui Classic Cruisers Car Club. Free. 8-10am. Azeka Shopping Center, (1279 & 1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-5000; azekashoppingcenter.com

