12th Annual Paddle for Life

On October 10-11th, over 300 cancer survivors and supporters will paddle six-person outrigger canoes from Kihei to Ka’anapali, a 50-mile round trip journey, to raise funds for Maui’s cancer community.

It’s not a race… it’s a voyage, and all of our Maui Ohana are invited to join us for the event. You can get your own team together or join a crew. Experience the Hawaiian Culture through paddle, ceremony, chants and community support.

Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Paddle for Life. Registration is now OPEN!

