Christmas 2019 on Maui!

Santa, Shopping, Gifting, Eating, and Partying….

image courtesy The Shops at Wailea

The MauiTime Elves went on a sleigh ride to find the most festive fun for all! So brighten the holiday season at one or more of these merry events.

Mele Kalikimaka!

Photo with Santa…

MAUI MALL – Photos and visits with Santa are available on Friday from 5-7pm and Saturday, 12-4pm, until Dec 21 with a photo booth operated by Maui High School. Photos are free with a canned good donation to the Maui Food Bank. 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com



LAHAINA CANNERY MALL – Photos and visits with Santa are available on Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm until Dec 23. Photo packages are provided by Imaging Plus Hawaii. 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com



THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – Photos and visits with Santa are available daily, from 11am-8pm, until Dec 24. 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Photos with Santa will take place at Santa’s Village, until Dec 24. Schedule is: Monday-Saturday from 10am-8pm and Sundays from 10am-5pm. To avoid waiting in line, reservations can be made online. Compassionate Santa is also available for children and adults with special needs by calling. 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com



HULA GRILL! – Santa along with his team of reindeer will paddle onto Ka‘anapali Beach on Dec 20. Festivities begin at 3pm with free ornament decorating for all keiki. Santa will arrive around 3:30pm. 808-667-6636; Hulagill.com



GRAND WAILEA – Tis the Season of Aloha: On Dec 24th Santa will arrival by outrigger canoe on Wailea Beach right in front of the resort. Meet Santa and take photos on the Chapel Lawn. Complementary and open to the public. 808-875-2498; Grandwailea.com

Shopping, Gifts and Gifting…

PIE’S FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Feeling sweet for the holidays, grab a pie. Satisfy your cravings with flavors like apple crumb, Olowalu lime, banana cream, macnut choc praline, berry, pumpkin, coconut cream, and more! 7am-8pm/daily. Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, 808-662-3600; Leodas.com



SAVORY, SWEET, AND CREAMY TREATS! – Handmade from scratch using only the finest ingredients, there are fruit pies, cream pies, savory pies, and lots of baked goods! 10am-9pm/Mon-Sat; and 10am-4pm/Sun. Maui Pie, 808-298-0473; Mauipie.com



MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII – For most, the holidays mean festive gatherings. For Blood Bank of Hawaii, it means a 20% drop in local donations. Blood on the shelves saves lives – call or go online for more information and to make an appointment Dec 19-20. Cameron Center, 808-848-4770; Bloodbanktough.org



CHRISTMAS SHOPPING SPREE – Stop and shop this holiday season. Shoppers spending a minimum of $50 at participating stores will receive an entry form for a chance to win a $500 Cannery Shopping Spree. Drawings will be held on Monday Dec 23. Lahaina Cannery Mall, 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com



HUI HOLIDAYS – A winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list! Shop for one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand-blown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! 9am-6pm/daily (until Dec 24). Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com



CHRISTMAS SALE! – Even Santa smokes one… How ’bout a pipe for Christmas? Get 20 percent off all Maui made hand blown glass pipes ’til Christmas Eve. Hi Tides 808, 808-280-4231; Hitides808.com



HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Looking for a furry friend? During the holidays all adoptions fees are waved. Sponsored by the Savitt Family Foundation. 11am-6pm/daily (until Dec 24). Maui Humane Society, 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org



GIFT WRAPPING – Complementary gift wrapping for purchases made at The Shops at Wailea is provided by Gamma Chapter of Hawaii Alpha Delta Kappa. Offered from Dec 19-23, 10am-9pm and on Christmas Eve, Dec 24 from 10am-6pm. Donations are appreciated and will go towards college scholarships for Maui high school students. The Shops at Wailea, 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



GIFT WRAPPING – Gift wrapping will be provided by The Salvation Army Lahaina Outpost. 10am-7pm/daily (until Dec 24). Lahaina Cannery Mall, 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Brunches, Buffets, and Dinners…

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER BUFFET – The buffet includes an array of salads, prime rib of beef, honey baked ham, pepper crusted salmon, a selection of pies, cakes and cookies and much more! Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $45/adults; $22.50/children (10-and-under). 4:30-9pm. The King Kamehameha Golf Club, 808-243-1025; Mauiliveevents.com



CHRISTMAS EVE & DAY GRAND BUFFET – Enjoy the holiday with Maui’s best view. Menu offers appetizers like Bev’s famous crab dip; a carving station with sea salt crusted roast beef; sweet potato casserole; and extravagant sweets and cookies. Cost: $75/adults; Half-off/keiki (7-12). Available: Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, 11am-8pm. Gannon’s, 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com



CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY DINNER – Offering mochiko duck breast, cranberry ginger compote, sage bread pudding, port demi, blistered asparagus and a thanksgiving turkey plate. Cost: $34.95. Available: Christmas Eve, 8:30am-10pm; and Christmas Day, 3-10pm. Three’s Bar & Grill, 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com



DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC SPECIAL CHRISTMAS DAY LUAU – Celebrate Christmas at Maui’s most exciting lu‘au. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet with island specialties and festive dishes. Cost: General Seating: $135/adults; $76/keiki (6-12); Preferred Seating: $160/adults; $76/keiki (6-12); Free/5-and-under. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com



A TASTY CHRISTMAS DAY MENU – Offering choices of Kau‘i shrimp, smoked ulu’ steak, pork rillette, bone in ribeye, and more. An al carte menu is also available and dessert is ginger lavender pie. Cost ranges from $9-$81. Call for times available. Maui Brewing Co., 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com



MAUKA MAKAI CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH – Enjoy an array of holiday classics like, Hawaiian salt-crusted prime rib, glazed ham, lobster mac & cheese, king crab legs, a poke bar, delectable holiday desserts and more! $69/Adults; $34/Keiki (6-12). 10:30am-2:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com



CHRISTMAS DAY SPECIALS – Chef Sheldon and team have created an incredibly holiday menu. Offering prime rib with ulu mash, broccolini, au jus and wasabi cream for $59, or the Kona lobster tail with roof yuzu butter, passmore and ranch caviar priced at $89. Full dinner menu will also be available. Call or go online for reservations. 5-10pm. Lineage Restaurant, 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com



AUNTIES KITCHEN CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER BUFFET – Enjoy an ‘ono buffet featuring garlic-roasted prime rib, rosemary turkey, baked ham, a seafood bar with smoked oysters and more! Cost: $59/adults; $29/keiki. 4-8pm. The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com



OLA BREW HOLIDAY TAP ATTACK! – Ola Brew presents a holiday tap attack on Christmas Day and will feature; Ma‘a Lager, Liliko‘i Lime Milkshake IPA, Dragonfruit Lychee Cider, Ola IPA, and Ola Rumbutan Jabutitcaba Cider! 11am-10pm. What Ales You, 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com



CHRISTMAS EVENING IN MA‘ALAEA – Enjoy the pinnacle of the holiday season nestled above Ma‘alaea Bay with sweeping ocean views. Chef Henry Tariga will showcase his diverse culinary talents with a holiday crafted 4-course pre-fixe menu offering a choice of the fresh catch of the day or a New York steak and Kaua‘i shrimp entree, finishing with pumpkin trifle with mascarpone cheese and chocolate duo sticks. 3-5pm. Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant, 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine



SWAN COURT’S SPECIAL CHRISTMAS BREAKFAST AND BRUNCH – Enjoy a special Christmas day menu around the swan lagoon and waterfalls. Cost: $49/adults; $28/keiki (5-12). Breakfast: 6:30-10am; Brunch: 10:30am-2pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, 808-667-4727; Hyatt.com/Maui‎



A CHRISTMAS FEAST AT TIKI TERRACE – Celebrate the season on Christmas Day with all your friends and family enjoying a fabulous all-you-can-eat feast. Cost: $56/adults; $26/kids; Free/kids (5 and under). Two seating times: 11am-1pm and 3-7pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, 808-661-0124; KBHmaui.com



CHRISTMAS DAY BUFFET – Take a cruise to Ma‘alaea and enjoy yummy option like prime rib, sushi, sauteed mahi mahi, clam chowder, and more. Plus fresh fruits, desserts, coffee and tea, as champagne and mimosas. Cost: $34.95. 10:30am-8:30pm. Tante’s, 808-868-2148; Tantesfishmarket.com



A HUMBLE CHRISTMAS BUFFET – Featuring selections from the farm, land and sea options, an ‘ahi tataki station, carved to order items, assorted sweet treats and more. Cost: $129/adult; $39/keiki (6-12). 4-9pm. Humble Market Kitchen, 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

Concerts, Shows, Parties and More…

“FESTIVAL OF TREES” – See the sparkling array of trees on display throughout the mall decorated by Lahaina Cannery Merchants, Maui schools, and community groups with handmade ornaments and trimmings. Lahaina Cannery Mall, 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com



HOLIDAY EXPRESS – Your experience begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station, where you will board the decorated train and head south along the tracks for a fun holiday ride with caroling. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keiki. Two rides available 6pm and 7:30pm. Sugar Cane Train, 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com



THE RELUCTANT ELF – Our ‘buddy’ the Elf is back in this all new original adventure jam packed with all your favorite Christmas songs! Join this joyous family friendly celebration of the holiday featuring some of Maui’s favorite performers. Sing along, have a cup of cheer and remember what it was like to be a child during the holidays. Tickets: $20/GA; $15/keiki. Showtimes: Dec 19 & 20, 7:30pm; Dec 21 & 22, 1pm and 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com



PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN STYLE CHRISTMAS CONCERT – Dec 19. Mele Fong and Richard Tom as the husband and wife The Hawaiian Serenaders present a Hawaiian style Christmas concert complete with hula dancers. Ka‘ahumanu Church; Ukulelemeleonmaui.com



POLE IZ NAVIDAD – Dec. 19. Pole art showcase performance, with musical appearances by Natalie Robles with Pacifica. There will also be a Toys For Tots Drive, donation boxes on site! Bring a toy, get half-off your first drink! Entry: $15/bar stool; $20/walk-in; $75/Tables (Seats 4). Tickets available at Diamond’s & The LoveShack Maui! 8-11pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



CARING K9S THERAPY DOGS: CHRISTMAS RE-“TAIL” THERAPY – Dec 20. Take the paws that refreshes. Stop by and pet a pooch to decompress holiday frenzy. Therapy dogs will be available for petting, snuggling, tail wagging, eye gazing, and telling one’s worries. Free. Donations accepted. 9am-5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Melodie@caringk9smaui.org; Caringk9smaui.org



JAZZ MAUI “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” CHRISTMAS CONCERT – Dec 20. Home for the holidays, jazz out with singer, songwriter and musician Tanama Coliri and trumpeter and King Kekaulike graduate Jake Thomas. $10. Proceeds benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs. Doors: 6:30pm. Show: 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, Mauicoffeeattic.com



MOMMY AND ME MEETUP AND HOLIDAY CRAFT – Dec 20. Keiki and their ‘ohana come and visit with the critters and create a cotton puff Santa Craft! No supplies needed. $10/per person. 10-11:30am. Happy Trail Rides at Bamboo Kai Farms, 808-868-2070; Mauihappytrailrides.com



SANTACON PUB CRAWL MAUI 2019 – Dec 20. They want to hear your sleigh bells jingling!!! Dress in the holiday spirit and join the pub crawl for some Xmas holiday fun. Bring gifts to hand out to strangers or your fellow Santa friends if you can! Schedule: Pre-game at Spanky’s Riptide, 8pm; Lahaina Coolers, 9:30pm; Santa Con event at Down the Hatch, 10:30pm; Santa’s Secret Surprises Party at The Dirty Monkey starting at midnight. Santacon.info



UGLY 90’S X-MAS PARTY – Dec 20. Wear your best or worst ugly sweaters, tacky tees and holiday hats and have a holly jolly time getting down to all your favorite 90’s videos, with DJ Joralien! 21+. $10. Doors: 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



MAPA’S THE NUTCRACKER – Dec 20-21. Right before Christmas and all thru the isle, MAPA presents The Nutcracker in holiday style. With sets and costumes, some new and some old, it’s the classical story in ballet that’s retold. In the blink of an eye the show will be done, so make sure you come and be a part of the fun. You’ll be amazed by this company’s feat at bringing to Maui this holiday treat! Tickets: $24, $30, $18/keiki (12 and under). Showtimes: Friday at 7:30, and Saturday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



CHRISTMAS STORYTIME: CONSTRUCTION SITE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT – Dec 21-Dec 16. It’s Christmas time at your favorite construction site! After the trucks finish their big, important job, they receive their very own Christmas surprise. Activities to follow. 11am. Barnes and Noble, 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com



4TH ANNUAL HOLIDAZE JAM – Dec 21. Celebrating with some family jamz come on down to Pa‘ia town to get your jammy jams with variety of eclectic music from a handful of Maui’s finest. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo Aka YUMYUM you’ll get your fill of rock n roll, funk, psychedelic, bluegrass, country, blues, and Americana. $10. 8:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



HAPPY HOLIDAYS WITH HENRY – Dec 21. Celebrate the holidays with an evening full of Henry Kapono’s classic music! Henry and his band will have you in the Christmas spirit as well as enjoying the Lifetime Party that is his musical journey. Henry will include selections from his timeless Merry Christmas to You album as well as favorite C&K classics. Tickets: $30, $45, $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA’S HOLIDAY CONCERT AND ON EARTH, PEACH – Dec 21-22. Join the Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus, under the direction of guest conductor Stephen Spinelli, with guest soloists Amber Naramore and Chad Somers. The joyous program includes Mozart’s Regina Coeli, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Bach’s Cantata 191 (Gloria in Excelsis Deo), and glorious carols by John Rutter and more. Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Plus a Talk Story with the artists, before the Sunday performance at 1:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, 808-242-6969; Mauichamberorchestra.org



SANTA’S WORKSHOP – Dec 21. Santa’s elves are falling behind at the North Pole workshop, so he is getting some help from the Maui Makers! Come on down and learn to make toys & other holiday crafting…learn to use various hand & power tools, beading, stamping, make ornaments & decorations with 3D pens & the amazing egg bot! Free but donations appreciated. 10am-2pm. Maui Makerspace, Mauimakers.com



HOLIDAY CLEANUP & BEACH YOGA – Dec 22. Give back this holiday season and help cleanup the beach and reef adjacent to the Boardwalk. Schedule: Beach Yoga, 8-9am; Beach Cleanup; 9-10am. Reef Cleanup, 9-10am. Bring your own mat or towel, reef-safe sun protection, a cutting utensil, snorkel gear, and your own reusable mug or cup. Buckets, gloves, data sheets, and collection bags are provided. Water, coffee, and holiday-themed snacks will also be provided. This is a plastic-free event. Kealia Coastal Boardwalk, 808-875-1582; Fws.gov



UGLY SWEATER TRIVIA NIGHT – Dec. 24. Come test your in you holiday knits. Dress in your ugly sweater or tacky aloha shirt and join the crew in the tasting room. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com



UGLY SWEATER PARTY! – Dec 24. It’s that holly jolly time of year with the return of the annual Ugly Sweater Party! They got the holiday cheer with eggnog and Fireball on special flowing all night! DTH $HATCH$ Cash awarded to the most creative, most fun, most “ugly” holiday sweater! DJ, dancing and some Night Before Christmas Games! No cover. 10pm-close. Down the Hatch, 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



SPECIAL HOLIDAY CHRISTMAS EVE SHOW – Willie K will be doing a special holiday show featuring a prime rib seafood buffet. Prices: $100/Inside; $75/Outside; $65/Kama’aina; $50/Teen and under 12 years old; $25/children menu. Reservations required via phone. Doors: 5pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, 808-250-8288.



MALA CHRISTMAS KARAOKE – Dec 25. Bring your holiday spirit and they’ll bring the cheer! Open from 9am-midnight. Mala Ocean Tavern, 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com



PIMPS AND HOES XMAS JAM! – Dec 27. Dress in your best for a post xmas jam party with DJ Caron. Wai Bar, 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Submit New Years events to Shan@mauitime.com by Dec. 22.

Share this:

Comments

comments