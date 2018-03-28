Celebrating Easter on Maui

It’s Spring and that means it’s Easter time. Take a hop with us to find the perfect event-from egg hunting to brunch eating to visits and photos with the Easter Bunny, the scene on Maui is bustling with something for just about everyone to enjoy.

CENTRAL MAUI

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Thu. Mar 29 – Sat. Mar 31. Get your photographs with Easter Bunny from 10am-8pm. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY – Thu. Mar 29 – Sat. Mar 31. Members of Maui Orchid Society present their flowers for their weekend Easter Show starting at 10am and will offer orchids for sale to public. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauiorchidsociety.org

KING’S CATHEDRAL – Sat. Mar 31. King’s Cathedral Children’s Ministry presents Hawaii’s biggest Easter egg hunt at Keopuolani Park soccer pit at 10am. (700 Halia Nakoa St., Kahului); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

MAUI MALL – Sat. Mar 31. Families are invited to celebrate spring at the 2018 Easter Carnival from 11am-2pm. The festivities kick off with a keiki Easter egg hunt followed by games, face painters, carnival and photo booths. Children can wear swim gear and play in the fountain. You can also check out the the main stage, where Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation dogs will be up for adoption. The Easter egg hunt is for children under 10. Registration begins at 10am and participants will receive a free tote to collect eggs. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MAUI BEACH HOTEL – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy Easter brunch in the Rainbow Dining Ballroom priced at $34.95 for adults and $17 for children ages 4-10. Call for reservations. 8am-2pm. (170 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-9315; 808-872-9324; Mauibeachhotel.net

KING’S CHAPEL – Sun. Apr 1. The King’s Chapel Polynesian Ministry presents a gigantic Easter egg hunt. Bring all your keiki for a fun day filled with gifts and prizes. 9:30am. (95 Kane St., Kahului); 808-250-6513.

KAHILI RESTAURANT – Sun. Apr 1. Spend Easter Sunday enjoying delicious brunch selections. There will be a salad bar, seafood on ice, carving and omelette stations, entrees including: roasted leg of lamb and mac-nut crusted chicken breast and a variety of desserts. Cost is $39.95 per person and $19.50 for ages 10 and under. There will be two seatings available: 9am and 12pm. Call or go online for reservations. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy Easter with brunch and live music with Willie K and friends Kaleo Phillips, Pi‘ilani Arias, Arlie Asiu and Kalani Pe‘a. Brunch highlights include: live omelette stations, Hawaiian sweet bread French toast, pineapple honey glazed ham, seafood baked mac and cheese, cakes, pies and much more. $70 inclusive. Reservations are required. 10am-1pm. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SOUTH MAUI

MAUI DREAMS DIVE CO. – Sat. Mar 31. Certified scuba divers can join the Maui Dreams Dive crew for an underwater Easter egg hunt from 8-10am. Contact for details. (1993 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-5332; Mauidreamsdiveco.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Sat. Mar 31. There will be two separate Easter egg hunts starting at 11am for keiki ages 5 and under, followed by a second hunt for ages 6 and up. Each hunt will include a Golden Egg–whoever finds it will receive a special prize. Participants will need to bring their own basket. Hidden Easter eggs will be empty and redeemable for candy at the Redemption Table. It’s also Freddie the Tortoise’s 15th birthday, so you can catch Freddie digging into his very own tortoise-friendly birthday cake. There will also be keiki coloring, crafts, face painting, photo booth and other fun activities. Maui Tropsicles and fresh brick oven pizza from Outrigger Pizza Truck will be available for purchase. (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

GANNON’S – Sun. Apr 1. Spend your morning enjoying a special Easter brunch from 10am-2pm. The brunch will feature salad, carving, omelette and dessert stations. Cost is $50 for adults, $20 for keiki and complimentary for ages 5 and under. Call or go online to view full menu and to make a reservation. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

KING’S CATHEDRAL – Fri. Mar 30. King’s Cathedral Children’s Ministry presents Hawaii’s biggest Easter egg hunt. 12pm. (Kalama Park, South Kihei Road.); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

GRAND WAILEA – Sun. Apr 1. Spend Easter on the resort’s Chapel Lawn with egg decorating, carnival games, cookie decorating and crafts. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. 12:30pm. (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE – Sun. Apr 1. Open at 5pm, make a reservation and enjoy Easter with dinner. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8880.

WEST MAUI

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL – Sat. Mar 31. Hop into spring with an action packed Easter Festival. Beginning at 10am keiki can pick up their bags for the Easter egg hunt so they can collect candy-filled eggs. A eggs will hold a “Golden Ticket” that’s worth valuable prizes. Golden Ticket winners will be announced and prizes awarded on the Center Stage at 11:45am. Following the awards, keiki can enjoy face-painting, balloon-twisting, entertainment by Maui Music Mission and photos with the Easter Bunny. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – Sun. Apr 1. In celebration of Easter, 3000 eggs and 20 special prize eggs will be hidden around the resort. Children ages 0-5 will hunt at the lawn of the low-rise building starting at 8:05am and children ages 6-10 will hunt near the Garden Pool/Gazebo starting at 8:10am. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance so bring your cameras. Check-in at 7:55am. (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-687-7101; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

KING’S CATHEDRAL – Fri. Mar 30. King’s Cathedral Children’s Ministry presents a major Easter egg hunt starting at 8am. (Lahaina Recreation Center, 157 Leoleo St., Lahaina); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Sun. Apr 1. Bring the keiki and celebrate Easter with a petting farm, face painting, Easter themed arts and crafts, live Hawaiian entertainment and the Easter egg hunt. The resorts Tiki Terrace Restaurant will offer a mouth-watering menu of fresh seafood and local favorites. There will also be a keiki menu offering kid-approved favorites like pizza, hot dogs and more. Reservations required. 8am. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy Easter at the resort’s Cane and Canoe Restaurant with buffet highlights such as: a chilled seafood display, roasted leg of lamb, glazed Berkshire ham, desserts, build your own omelet, carving and children’s stations. Cost is $68 for adults, $37 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and under. 10am-1pm. (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SHERATON MAUI RESORT – Sun. Apr 1. The resort’s Black Rock Kitchen will offer a Easter brunch buffet from 10am-2pm, priced at $69 per adult and $34 per child (6-12). Highlights include build your own waffle and omelet and carving stations featuring French toast, hot cross buns, prime rib, Ali‘i Kula Lavender lamb loin and more. The buffet will also offer an array of chilled seafood and salads, and a selection of desserts like, ube cheesecake and macadamia nut tarts. Family activities will take place on the resort’s Anuenue Lawn from 9:30-11am and will include crafts, games, a jumping castle and the annual Lucky Duck race. Additionally, there will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny and Lucky Ducky! Reservations are required for brunch. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-921-4600; Sheraton-maui.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI – Sun. Apr 1. The resorts Swan Court will offer a special Easter brunch buffet. Guests can can enjoy a variety of breakfast foods, fresh fruit and pastries, fresh salads, hot dishes from action stations, and desserts. Menu highlights include prime rib; leg of lamb; Surfing Goat cheese egg white with zucchini and tomato frittata; blueberry pancakes; and more. Brunch is priced at $69 for adults and $35 for kids ages 5-12. 10:30am-2pm. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Maui.hyatt.com

WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – Sun. Apr 1. The resorts Mauka Makai restaurant will offer a Easter Sunday brunch buffet, featuring pastries, specialty salads, a poke station, glazed ham, prime rib, and a special fresh catch. Price at $59 for adults, $29 for keiki and free for 5 and under. Call for reservations. 10:30am-2:30pm. (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

THE RITZ-CARLTON, KAPALUA – Sun. Apr 1.Indulge in a lavish Easter buffet featuring a raw bar display, seafood and sushi action stations. The menu will include locally sourced items–some from their very own organic garden on property–Hawaiian-themed dishes and traditional brunch items. There will also be an Easter egg and cookie decorating corner and a visit from the Easter bunny. Cost is $108 for adults, $48 for kids 6–12 with 20 percent off for Kama‘aina w/ valid Hawaii ID. Advanced reservations recommended. 11am. (One Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE – Sun. Apr 1. Open at 5pm, make a reservation and enjoy Easter with dinner. (900 Front St.); 808-661-8815.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

KING’S CATHEDRAL – Fri. Mar 30. King’s Cathedral Children’s Ministry presents Hawaii’s biggest Easter egg hunt. 4pm. (Pukalani Park, Makawao.); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

THE GREEK OVEN – Sat. Mar 31. Celebrate Easter on Saturday evening with a special three-course dinner menu prepared by Chef Dinos from 5:30-9pm. (810 Kokomo Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9752; Thegreekovenmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy an Easter Chef’s Special and the Bloody Mary Bar starting at 7am. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PAIPALA CHURCH – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy a potluck brunch at 9am, followed by a massive Easter egg hunt. (Doris Todd School, 519 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-276.5858; Paipalachurch.com

HALI’IMAILE GENERAL STORE – Sun. Apr 1. Start your spring with a special Easter buffet from 10:30am-2pm. Menu highlights include: herb scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon, liliko‘i hollandaise, salt crusted prime rib of beef, Moroccan lamb stew, prosciutto caprese salad, Easter cookies, fresh fruit tartlets and much more. Cost is $49 for adults and $18 for children 6-8. Call or go online to view the full menu and to make a reservation. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

