TOM’S BAREFOOT’S TOURS – Come in costume on Saturday, March 14th with full regalia for the whale and snorkel St. Patrick’s Day bash! Snorkel to Coral Gardens on the Malolo. Drinks will be for sale after the snorkel. 1pm. (Ma‘alaea Harbor.); 1-888-820-2097; Tombarefoot.com



Tuesday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

DOWN THE HATCH – Get blarnied at the Best Bar on Maui! The all-day-long celebration starts at 9:30am with live music by Jason Tepora, traditional Irish bagpipe performances with Roger McKinley at 3:30pm and 7:45pm, live music with Lawerence Alva at 4pm, and DJ B Quick starts at 10pm. Food and drink special are $6 Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and Fat Tire Amber Ale, and the $16 Irish corned beef plate. Bar is open ’til 2am. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – Celebrate with the Island’s Irish from 10am-2pm. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com



FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Enjoy live music with Johnny Ringo on the Rooftop and Karrie O’Neill on the Main Stage. Get chef Eric’s corned beef specials all day, YUM! And drink specials including $8 Jameson Irish whiskey and $16 Knappogue Castle 12-year single malt Irish whiskey or Connemara Irish whiskey. Call for reservations. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-MICK; Fleetwoodsonfrontstreet.com



HANG LOOSE LOUNGE – Wear your best green outfits and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day hang loose style. Open 11am-2am. (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-877-6284; Hanglooselounge.com

KIHEI PUBLIC LIBRARY – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with local musical stylings and Irish flair from the Hawaiian Serenaders, Mele Fong, and Richard Tom. 6:30pm. (35 Waimaha‘iha‘i St., Kahului); MFOL.org



MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Enjoy the biggest party in the Pacific! Hours of amazing music by the Wild Rovers aka “Magically Delicious,” David Connolly, The Celtic Tigers, “The Mad Bagpiper” Roger McKinley, and topping off the night is “Maui’s Biggest Dance Band” Island Soul. Tickets: $25/Eventbrite.com or $30/cash at the door. Doors: 10am. Show: 11:30am-9pm. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



KAHALE’S – Maui’s Local Dive Bar is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day potluck party from 4pm on. Dress in your best green and bring a dish. Don’t forget to ask the bartender about drink specials. No cover. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); Kahale.com



STOPWATCH SPORTS BAR – Featuring their annual corned beef cabbage with carrots and potatoes, and specials on reuben sandwiches, all day starting at 11am ‘til run out! Tullamore Dew, Jameson Irish whiskeys, Guinness Stout, and other Irish cocktails will also be on special. Bar closes at 1am. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbarandgrill.com



MALA OCEAN TAVERN – Stop by after 10pm for St. Patrick night specials. Get $5 Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey and Irish Slammers topped with Guinness foam. (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

