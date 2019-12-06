Santa is in town! MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 5th-December 11th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

BMI MAUI SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL KICKOFF PARTY! – Thu. Dec 5. Kick off the 5th annual Maui Songwriters Festival, presented by BMI, with an intimate evening of in-the-round performances and storytelling by some of Nashville’s most prolific songwriters. Attendees will hear personal accounts of how some hit songs came to be written, recorded, and performed all over the world. Tickets: $60-$125; $225/VIP with artist meet & greet. 5pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); Mauisongwritersfestival.com



THE CHERRY POPPIN’ DADDIES THROWBACK SKA-PUNK CONCERT – Thu. Dec 5. To break out the new 2019 recording, titled Bigger Life, the Daddies are introducing a throwback ska-punk set. The Daddies will feature both new skacore style material off of the new record as well as some ska-punk, psychobilly and punk-funk sounds culled from the band’s album history. Opening the show will be Three to 5. Tickets: $30 available on Eventbrite.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana‘o Radio! 21+. Doors: 7pm. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DJ LOBSTER – Fri. Dec 6. For your booty shaking pleasure with DJ Lobster, plus food and drink specials. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com



DJ FRESH ONE – Fri. Dec . 6. See one of San Diego’s most recognized DJs live. Bringing the electronic, hip-hop and top 40 is DJ Fresh One. Opening set by DJ Casey Jones! 9pm. The Dirty Monkey (844 Front St., Lahaina); Thedirtymonkey.com



FRIDAY DJ SET W/ DRAGONTREE – Fri. Dec 6. Vinyl set with DJ Dragontree (Juan Ellis). Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/DJ ELIZA – Fri. Dec 6. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Eliza. A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); Malaoceantavern.com



HEART SONGS – Fri. Dec 6. An evening with Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert and Steve Grimes, welcoming Canadian folk recording artist singer/songwriter Marianne Girard. With 150 years of collective songwriting experience, these three veteran singer/songwriters join forces in an evening of original songs of peace, love, life, high heels, ocean roads, perfect strangers, dragons, and chocolate! $15. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3971; Louiselambert.com

THE 5TH ANNUAL MAUI SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL – Sat. Dec 7. Country superstar Miranda Lambert returns to the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival for the second year in a row, and will headline the concert with support from Grammy-winner Maren Morris! Fan favorite Randy Houser also returns along with country rocker Lukas Nelson. Rounding out the impressive lineup are country hit-maker Dustin Lynch, Kevin Griffin from Better Than Ezra, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, and local favorites Lily Meola and Tavana. Tickets: $49, $69, $89, $129; limited number of $159 Gold Circle Seats. Gates: 4:30pm; 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Dec 07. It’s time to party under the moon. Featuring two local DJs dropping the beats. You choose the channel you want to groove too… and dance away in the open-air courtyard, under the full moon! $5 headset rental. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



GANGA GIRI & MIHIRANGI – Sat. Dec 7. “Australia meets New Zealand,” a double bill featuring didgeridoo virtuoso and innovator, Ganga Giri, and the queen of loops Mihirangi with her hypnotic and provocative sound. Joining the show is special guest Dustin Thomas with his infectious blend of beat-box/soul-folk. Tickets: $25 available on Eventbrite.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana‘o Radio! Doors: 9pm. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HALEAKALA WALDORF SCHOOL’S HOLIDAY FAIRE – Sat. Dec 7. Shop for the holidays at the 34th annual Upcountry Holiday Faire. There’ll be over 75 local artisans offering unique handcrafted items, the bakery offering homemade treats and locally grown produce, and a silent auction. Have fun with tons of games and activities including an obstacle course, traditional puppet theater, and an Elf Parade. Plus enjoy live entertainment by Lukas Nelson, Pat Simmons Jr., and more! Admission: $5/adults; free/keiki (under 12). 9am. Haleakala Waldorf School, (4160 L Kula Rd.); 808-878-2511; Waldorfmaui.org

MAUI PRANKSTERS – Sat. Dec 7. Maui Pranksters are returning to Maui’s North Shore celebrating the music of Grateful Dead. Come for a fun night of dancing and booty shaking. Tie-dyed apparel encouraged. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PUKALANI CHRISTMAS FAIR & ELECTRIC GOLF CART PARADE – Sat. Dec 7. Share the joy of an Upcountry Christmas with fun and holiday cheer. Enjoy children activities, arts and crafts, ‘ono food, hot chocolate, and visit with Santa. Plus enter to win contest like ugly sweater, cookie baking, and the electric golf cart parade. Admission: $2/adults; free/keiki (12 and under). 3pm. Pukalani Country Club, (360 Pukalani St.); 808-344-7134; Pukalanicommunity.com

WINTER OF HOUSE WITH DJ FRESHCOBAR – Sat. Dec 7. Maui House Collective presents DJ Freshcobar from San Diego. Opening sets by DJs Dustin and Ben. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



‘OUT OF ORDER’ AUDITIONS – Auditions for the production of Out of Order, a comedy by Ray Cooney, and directed by David Belew will take place on Jan. 13 and 14 from 6- 9pm. Callbacks are Jan. 15. Show is in March. 18+. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com/auditions

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 5. Lap steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. $69. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

ROALD DAHL’S ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL’ – Fri. Dec 6-Sun. Dec 15. Maui OnStage presents the Maui premier of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda The Musical is a joyous girl-power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the quirky tale of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Show: Fridays, 7:30pm; Saturdays, 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sundays, 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com



FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 7. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WINTER CONCERT 2019 – Sun. Dec 8. Join the Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and treat yourself, family, and friends to an afternoon of heartwarming music performed by Maui’s talented youth playing orchestral instruments. 3pm. King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center, (121 Kula Hwy.); Mypomaui@gmail.com; Mauiyouthphilharmonic.org

NA MELE O MAUI – Tue. Dec 10. Established in 1972 for the youth of Maui County, Na Mele O Maui, Maui’s only county-wide Hawaiian song and art competition, is dedicated to cultural preservation and perpetuation of Hawaiian mele, language, and arts. Na Mele O Maui strives to foster education and enlightenment of Hawai‘i’s heritage. Na Mele O Maui helps instill pride in our youth by providing a rare opportunity for many of them to perform in public and compete for excellence with the support of the community. 8am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Kaanapaliresort.com

RICK ANDREWS WORKSHOP – Tue. Dec 10 & Wed. Dec 11. Renowned NYC improv teacher and performer Rick Andrews returns to Maui. Don’t miss your chance to learn from the best. Email to reserve your spot. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paʻia); Mauiimprov@gmail.com; Mauiimprov.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/LED KAAPANA – Wed. Dec 11. This week’s slack show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master slack key guitarist Led Kaapana. A mastery of stringed instruments and extraordinary baritone and leo ki‘eki‘e (falsetto) voice, his easy-going style and charm captivates his audience. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com



CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS WITH DJ BIG MIKE – Thu. Dec 05. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com



CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET – Fri. Dec 06. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com



FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 6. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way. Cask ale and firkin keg tapping, poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30pm, don’t miss the reveal! Live music keeps the party going from 7pm-10pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 6. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Dec 7. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

MAUI UKULELE SISTERS HOLIDAY DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 7. Join this very special annual Ukulele Sisters holiday dinner and music show! Reservations recommended. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

PANCAKE BREAKFAST PEARL HARBOR DAY – Sat. Dec 7. Come out and enjoy great food while supporting Veteran causes. $7. Sales and donations go to support their Building Fund. 7am-10am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Dec 7 & Sun. Dec 8. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Dec 7 & Wed. Dec 11. Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery, Maui Zinger juices, handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com



LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Dec 7 & Sun. Dec 8. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/GUIDENCE BAND – Sun. Dec 8. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Guidence Band, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 8. The Maui Sunday Market features live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, Family Bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. Public admission and parking is free. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-6382; Mauisundaymarket.com

NORTHSHORE BRUNCH SET – Sun. Dec 8. Enjoy brunch on Maui’s North Shore with live music featuring 10,000 Feet Up (John Gerry & Jan). 9am. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

COCKTAILS W/KENDALL – Mon. Dec 9. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Dec 9. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Dec 10. Reggae, club hits, old school, and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com



HUI HOLIDAYS – Until Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list! During this magical season, the Hui gift shop will expand to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, handblown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! The elves are happy to help you check off your shopping list. By shopping local, you’ll take part in the season of giving by supporting local artists and Hui No‘eau! 9am-6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Until Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. Open: 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. Open: 10am-4pm/Mon-Fri. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

DANCING FEATHERS EXHIBIT – Until Jan 6. Ellen Levinsky will feature Dancing Feathers, a grouping of her most recent art consisting of colorful parrot, peacock, pheasant, and other natural bird feathers. A reception will take place on Dec. 6, 11am-3pm for the public to meet Ellen, and she will also be demonstrating on Tuesdays, from 10am-4pm. Works will be on display 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

VICTORIA WUNDRAM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Dec 5. Multi-talented artist Victoria Wundram paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic, and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come and watch Victoria create pieces live in gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Dec 6. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART – Fri. Dec 6. See the unveiling of the fourth official installation painted by Maui artists Kirk Kurokawa, Elmer Bio, Amanda Bowers, and Noble Richardson. Meet the artists, learn about their inspiration and join in a blessing led by Uncle William “Bill” Garcia of halau Na Hanona Kulike O Pi`ilani. 6pm. Omura Bldg., (2049 Wells St., Wailuku); Smalltownbig.org

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Dec 7. Colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person! 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

HOLIDAY ART SALE – Sat. Dec 07. Buy one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones this holiday season by shopping directly from local artists. Snacks and music, tea pouring, live jams, live painting, featuring: Charles-Antoine Vallieres, Serena Shipp, Sheila Walker, Parker’s Paintings, Prem Sarit Rose, Melissa Bruck, Geoffrey T Moore, Christina Martin, Joshua Bear, Seth McMahon, and Podge Elvenstar. 2pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd. Ha‘iku); 203-536-8586; Treehouseartstudios.com



LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat & Sun. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm/both days. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com



KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Dec 8. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 8. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Dec 8. Live painting is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

SUNDAY DRAWING SESSIONS – Sun. Dec 08. Host figure/life drawing with a model for artists to work in a sun lit gallery. By donation. 3pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); 203-536-8586; Treehouseartstudios.com



ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Dec 11. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

AMY TESSIER AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Dec 11. Welcome to the dream world of Amy Tessier. Be prepared to be swept into realms of mystical creatures, watery dimensions, and celebrative regalia. She will be creating in gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com



THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE – Until Dec 14. The Angel Tree Campaign runs every holiday season to provide Christmas gifts to keiki and kupuna and provide support for those in need throughout the year. All are invited to pick an angel tag from the tree which corresponds to a child or senior with a special wish for Christmas, purchase the requested gift (or equivalent) and then return it to the same Angel Tree location with your tag. They will make sure that your gift is delivered to your chosen “Angel” before Christmas. 9am-9pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until Dec 15. Held as part of The Shops’ partnership with Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, where new, unwrapped toys will be collected to support families in need in Maui County. Collection bins for donation drop-offs will be available at all center entrances. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

QKC SANTA VISITING HOURS – Until Dec 24. Photos with Santa will take place at Santa’s Village Monday through Saturday, from 10am-8pm and Sundays from 10am-5pm, until Dec 24th. To avoid waiting in line, reservations can be made online. Compassionate Santa is also available for children and adults with special needs by calling or emailing. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WAILEA SANTA’S VISITING HOURS – Until Dec. 24. Photos and visits with Santa are available daily. Schedule: Dec. 5-18, 1-7pm; and Dec. 19-24, 11am-8pm. “Paws and Claus” pet photos are available on Mondays, 4-7pm until Dec. 16. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION – Fri. Dec 6. Mayor Michael Victorino will host a special Christmas celebration on the front lawn and will feature a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. There will also be a mini-parade with caroling by St. Anthony School concert band and the Baldwin High School cheerleading squad and Santa Claus. 5pm. Kalana O Maui Bldg., (200 S High St., Wailuku); 808-270-8222; Mauicounty.gov

CHRISTMAS STORYTIME: THE POLAR EXPRESS – Fri. Dec 6. All aboard! Come in your PJs and join a magical evening of the beloved holiday favorite, The Polar Express. 7pm. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

CHRISTMAS STORYTIME: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! – Sat. Dec 7. Even the grinchiest of grinches can’t deny this heartwarming classic! Enjoy storytime and activities, and receive a free Advent calendar, while supplies last. 11am. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

GRAND OPENING OF SANTA VILLAGE! – Sat. Dec 7. Santa will arrive in style and sound, as the Baldwin High School Marching Band marches Santa to center court and onto the new Santa Village! Experience the magical and fun as you walk into the enchanted candy cane lane with holiday sights and sounds! You’ll be treated to festive Christmas decorations, Mrs. Claus activities for the children, holiday movie and a Squishy toy. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LIVING WREATH MAKING WITH NATIVE PLANTS – Sat. Dec 7. Native plants provide more than just food and habitat for wildlife: They also provide great beauty all year long! Learn to make a living wreath from Native Hawaiian Plants in time for the Holidays with MNBG executive director Tamara Sherrill and ‘ohana. Call or email for reservations. $25. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808 249-2798; Info@mnbg.org; Mnbg.org

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN! – Sat. Dec 7. Santa Claus arrives in style via classic hot rod with special meet and greet for keiki at Center Court. Family entertainment includes holiday music, keiki holiday crafts and coloring, balloons, and reindeer hats. And photos with Santa opens immediately following (at Center Stage North). 10am- 2pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, call, email or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster” sign on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Aloha@mauihumanesociety.org; Mauihumanesociety.org

FREESTYLE FEELGOOD DANCE CLASS – Weekdays. Relax your mind, reflect on your purpose and connect to your higher self and your surrounding with free style dance, affirmation, and visualization. $25. Call for kama‘aina rates. 7:30am. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-990-8844; Farimajoya.com

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HOLOHOLO BOOKMOBILE – The Bookmobile offers books for all ages, DVDs, audiobooks, storytimes, free Wi-Fi, reference help, and navigating eResources. Items borrowed on the Bookmobile may be returned to any public library. Printed copies of the Holoholo Bookmobile’s new schedule are available at Maui Public Libraries. 3pm. Kulamalu Park, (Kupaoa St., Kula); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

LIQUOR CONTROL ADJUDICATION BOARD MEETING – Hearings before the board. Complaints and accusations. 9am. Department of Liquor Control, (2145 Kaohu St., Rm. 105, Wailuku); 808-243-7753; Mauicounty.gov

MAUI WRITERS INK LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Nansy Phleger will launch her children’s book Sheila the Curious Sheep. Joining her will be Elaine Gallant, with The 5th C – A CIA Thriller, Malia Bohlin with Left Turn at Hiva Oa, Howard Fields with High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and Linda Lyerly with her three children’s books. Additionally, Maui Writers Ink Authors will also be signing their two anthologies Short Stories and Poems and Supernatural Tales. 5pm. Campbell Park, (Front Street, Lahaina).

PUB QUIZ – It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And Tue. Dec 10. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com



OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday, until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

NEUROPATHY WORKSHOP: USING THE PRACTICES OF QI GONG AND TAIJI – Fri. Dec 6. This class is a collaborative effort between the Pacific Cancer Foundation and University of Hawai‘i, Maui College. The class uses the gentle movements of qi gong and taiji to release stress and maintain strength and energy while undergoing cancer treatment. This class is designed for cancer patients and their caregivers. Instructor: Kurt Miyajima. 9am. University of Hawaii, Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Laulima 105, Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

KAPALUA WELLNESS WEEK 2020 VISION MINDFULNESS RETREAT – Dec 7-9. Designed to help connect guests with their mind, body, and spirit, the interactive retreat curated by Lindsay and Pete will coincide with the resort’s world class wellness programming creating a one-of-a-kind experience and the best jump star to 2020, in the ultimate luxury Maui paradise. There will be workshops and activities, aloha happy hours, and an unforgettable themed dinner on the final event night. Go online for full schedule of activities. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Kapaluawellness.com



2019 ANNUAL BICYCLE BUILD FOR LOCAL MAUI KIDS! – Saturdays, until Dec. 14. Volunteer and help out local KIDS across Maui County! Every year there is a BICYCLE build of 500 bikes for boys and girls across Maui. However, volunteers are needed to come out and help build them! Even if you’re not mechanically inclined there is so many other things that need to get done! 9am. Maui Marketplace, old Lowes building, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-572-2299.

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae) but is now showing signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. Help restoration efforts. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – And Sun. Dec 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI BIRD CONSERVATION CENTER ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE – And Sun. Dec 8. MBCC is a non-public facility that focuses on captive breeding and reintroduction of endangered Hawaiian birds, so now is your chance to come encounter and learn all about these native birds! Tours of the facility will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Activities will include: presentations, keiki activities, and a guided tour of the birds, aviaries and grounds. Email the MBCC team with any questions! 7:30am. Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd, Makawao); Mbccopenhouse@gmail.com



BABY & ME STORYTIME: POP-UP PEEKABOO! BABY DINOSAUR – Read a book and participate in activities featuring sensory growth for your little ones. For caregivers and children ages 0-2. 11am. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DELAWARE DAY CELEBRATION ON MAUI – All First Staters who are visiting Maui, have lived, worked, or born in Delaware are invited to attend the annual Delaware Day Celebration. Wear an article of clothing from the First State and look for the State of Delaware flag and the banner that says: “Aloha from the 50th State to the 1st State.” For more info contact First State Coordinator Adele Rugg at 879-9964 or Adeleonmaui@yahoo.com. 2pm. Beach Bums Maalaea, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

INTRODUCTION TO RADIO AND KAKU FM – REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS TODAY DECEMBER 9. Class is on Dec. 11. Unleash your inner radio personality! This free orientation to radio broadcasting will introduce students to Akaku’s low- powered FM talk radio station, KAKU FM 88.5, and cover some basics about using microphones and adhering to FCC regulations. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BINGO! – Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be “first on board.” That’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s Bingo Night with your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. Hosted by Miss Ashley Rose. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

‘THE CORAL PLEDGE’ INITIATIVE – Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents Dan Dennison, senior communications manager for the Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), will share details about The Coral Pledge and will feature a showing of Saving Coral, and will also provide updates on “30 x 30” which is a State of Hawaii commitment to effectively manage 30 percent of Hawaiiʻs nearshore ocean waters by 2030. Attendees can also view the movie Humpbacks of Hawaii, shown in 3D. 5:30pm. The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7000; Mauireefs.org

HEALERS HEALING HEALERS! – If you are a healer that gives all the time and would like to receive, than this is the group for you! This meet-up is to connect you with other healers, sharing methods and working on each other. Open group for all mind-body-spirit practitioners to share and receive healing methods. Bring your medicine bag and an open mind! 6pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Sanders is national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. $10/general public; free/veterans. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

DREAM CIRCLES – Learn to interpret your own dreams using active dreaming easy four-step technique. Share a night dream with the group, practice interpreting your own and others dreams, and experience a “waking dream” (lucid dream). Sessions is taught by Lalena L. Vann. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-757-8761; Activedreamingmaui.com

‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Pu‘unene); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA -Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

PILKEYPALOOZA: DOG MAN FETCH-22 RELEASE PARTY – Enjoy games and activities to celebrate the release of Fetch-22, the newest book in the hilarious Dog Man series. The Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition features a colorable pull-out poster for the ultimate supa fan (while supplies last)! 6:30pm. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

PROPOSED SPECIAL MANAGEMENT AREA AND SHORELINE RULES AMENDMENTS MEETING – Wed. Dec 11. Presented by the County of Maui Department of Planning the proposed rules are intended to streamline the permitting process and ensure that new development is out of harm’s way by accounting for changing shoreline conditions due to sea level rise. The proposed rules for the island of Maui will be reviewed by the Maui Planning Commission in 2020 before they are adopted. 5pm. Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-270-8222; Mauicounty.gov

WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ MARIANNE TURNER – Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Marianne Turner. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 7am-12pm.



CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.



COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm.



DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.



DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Rhythm Sons 2-5pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sat, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.



HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.



JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.



KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Maverick 7-9pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.



MERRIMAN’S – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.



MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Thu, May and Shawn 7-9pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.



THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician 5:30-8pm.



THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690;Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.



TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu-Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.



GANNON’S- (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

MAUI BREWING CO.- (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 6:45-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Amber Fussle 6:45-8pm; Mon, Tim McDill 4:30-6:30pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Sun, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Kaena Music 7-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Maui Community Band 5-6:30pm; Sun, Festival of Harps 5-7pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.



BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Tim McDill 5-8pm.



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



