MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 7th-13th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

JAZZFEST KICKOFF – Thu. Sep 7. Check out two sneak peek events with both visiting and local Maui Jazz and Blues Festival artists. 4pm at Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com; and 6pm at Hula Grill, (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Pat Simmons Jr. – Thu. Sep 7. Enjoy a blend of Hawaiian inspired acoustic folk music live with Pat at Mulligan’s. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY ‘END OF SUMMER BLUES’ – Fri. Sep 8. Enjoy Hawaiian music and hula, and live music with Maui Jam and Rock and Blues with Kona Storm. Check out West Maui restaurants for more entertainment and great food, the Outlets of Maui Aloha Friday Market place and Art Night. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

KU MAI KA HULA – Fri. Sep 8 – Sat. Sep 9. The event will feature award-winning halau from Hawaii and the mainland competing in solo and group performances. Male and female dancers will perform both kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) hula stylings. Attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawaii products from an array of crafters and artisans. A full selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. $25. Solo competitions are on Friday at 6pm and group competitions are on Saturday at 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

7TH ANNUAL MAUI JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL – Fri. Sep 8. Enjoy a special intimate evening of Jazz and Blues on the resort’s oceanfront lawn. Featuring Bobby Watson, Jimmy D. Lane, Fareed Haque, Jo-El Sonnier, Javon Jackson and more. There will be five stations of gourmet Jazzfest cuisine created by the award winning Chefs along with beverages and a cash bar for spirits featuring Maui Brewing Company and Ocean Vodka. $150+. 6pm (gate opens at 5:30pm). Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-2201; Mauijazzandbluesfest.com

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Sep 8. Next Level Productions and DaJam 98.3 will rock the hottest old school party on Maui. Featuring music from the 80s and 90s. 21+. $10. 9pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

KOKUA FOR KUPUNA – CONTINUING THE JOURNEY – Sat. Sep 9. Please join the 29th annual fundraiser, Kokua for Kupuna, as they continue their journey of providing outstanding services to Maui’s frail elderly and disabled individuals. This year features entertainment by Halemanu Villiarimo and Henry Kapono, a Hawaiian luau menu and a silent auction. Funds raised will benefit Hale Makua residents who are unable to afford care. Please call or go online for ticket information. $150+. 4:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Halemakua.org

HANA BON-DANCE FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 9. The 3rd annual Bon-Dance is a return of an old tradition, and is a fundraiser for the renovation of the Hana Hongwanji Temple. There will be entertainment by the Taiko Drummers, kids games, ono food, dancing, a silent auction and more. Free. 5pm. Hana Buddhist Temple, (Hana Fairgrounds, Paia); 808-248-8888.

THE GREAT CATSBY FUR BALL 2017 – Sat. Sep 9. The Maui Humane Society and YourVet Maui present “The Great Catsby: A Night of Purr-hibition”. Transporting guests back to the magical era of the Roaring Twenties, the evening will include a premier buffet dinner, no-host bar, live music and dancing, silent and live auctions and more. Each ticket comes with $100 in casino chips and two drink vouchers. All proceeds from this event will support the Maui Humane Society’s many life-saving efforts. $175+. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Mauihumanesociety.org

THE MAUI SEXY SIDESHOWS – Sat. Sep 9. Cabaret and Cocktails and the 6th Annual Hawaii Burlesque Festival and Revue are proud to present “The Maui Sexy Sideshows.” This big-top, high-flying burlesque extravaganza is guaranteed to make your pulse race. Hosted by the magnificent Madame Munchausen, the event will feature mainland showstopper REDBONE “The Cyclone of Burlesque,” Violetta Beretta “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart,” Maui’s own Cabaret and Cocktails, Kit Kat Club Cabaret, and more. $25-$45. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

REALITY BREAK – Sat. Sep 9. It’s an optical illusion, a phenomenon, a hyper fresh visual demented stage design lined up to flex the diversity of bass science. The night will feature DJs Kraeks, Deviant and Kurt with visual mirage by VJs Kaptain Kaos and N3.bot. So keep yo feet movin’, yo butt groovin’, yo eyes poppin’, and get deep in the bass heat mirage. 21+. $10. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

‘BURN’N LOVE’ – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60-110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 9. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 12. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Sep 12. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Sep 13. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until-Sat. Sep 9. Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

DINE-OUT AND SUPPORT GROW SOME GOOD – Until – Sat. Sep 30. During the month of September, dine at one of these four restaurants and help Grow Some Good continued support in school gardens at 11 schools island-wide. $1 will be donated each time the following salads or pupus are ordered: Greek at Manoli’s Pizza Company, Maui Wowie at Nick’s Fishmarket, Caprese at Sarento’s on the Beach and Black n Blue Ahi at Son’z Steakhouse. Grow Some Good, (1215 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-344-0469; Growsomegood.com

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces fundraising support by Koho Grill and Bar for the second annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for Breast Cancer. During September and October, purchase the renown Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 of every sale will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. Koho’s Grill and Bar, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 7. This is great opportunity for wine lovers and anyone who wants to learn more about grape production on Maui. The tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations required. 3:30pm. MauiWine. Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Sep 7. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Sep 8. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

BLUE ZONES PROJECT CELEBRITY CHEF COOKING DEMO – Fri. Sep 8. Learn how to prepare yummy plant-based recipes that are Blue Zones approved. Enjoy free samples, meet people from your community and join a potluck group to win prizes! 6pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Hawaii.bluezonesproject.com

POP-UP MIXOLOGIST EVENT – Fri. Sep 8. Hit up Kapalua for a late night bar event featuring Aaron Acala Mosley. Aaron will be mixing up cocktail concoctions and a house DJ will be mixing up the beats. Enjoy libations such as La Guadalajara, East India Sling, Paw Paw Punch, Silver Chalice and Paloma Popper. 8pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

HANA HOU JAZZFEST ENCORE DINNERS at Ferraro’s and DUO – Sat. Sep 9. Featuring JazzFEST artists at the resorts restaurants, here’s a chance to see both visiting and local musicians. Make reservations at the restaurant of your choice. 6pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 9. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists like Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. The opening set will be with Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Sep 10. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 10. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Sep 11. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 12. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 13. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Sep 13. It’s wine night with DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins. He’ll be choosing varietals from around the world! 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until – Sun. Oct 1. Acclaimed photographer, Susan Middleton, is well known for the exhibitions Archipelago, and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us a new body of work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates—underwater animals without backbones. Her images capture the unexpected beauty and intimacy of this realm of life. With a deep passion and investment in time and research she reveals astonishing creatures we may never get to see. Free. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until- Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PLEIN AIR PAINTER, DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until – Fri. Sep 29. Diane’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and view her work every Fridays in September. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

OIL PAINTER, STACY VOSBERG – Until – Fri. Sep 29. Vosberg will be at the gallery every Friday in September. See a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MIXED MEDIA ARTIST, AMANDA SCOTT – Until – Mon. Sep 25. Scott makes art because, for a while, she is transported to a fantasy world of her own creation. She will be at the gallery every Monday in September practicing her pyrography techniques. 11am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PAINTER, JEANNE YOUNG – Until – Wed. Sep 27. Young explores any subject and style that stimulates her artistic passion, her favorite subject to paint are people and water. Visit the gallery and watch her process and techniques every Wednesdays in September. 1pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Sep 7. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Sep 7 – Fri. Sep 8. Maui jewelry designers, KenSu Jewelry will present their unique collection featuring precious stones and metals in the resorts Kilohana Boutique. 9am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ART AND ‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ COCKTAILS – Fri. Sep 8. Enjoy an evening of art featuring local artist Dani Layugan. One of her pieces will be available for purchase, benefiting the Lahaina Art Association’s Youth Outreach Program. 5pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAYOR ALAN ARAKAWA COMMUNITY BUDGET – Thu. Sep 7. Mayor Alan Arakawa and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Citizens with an interest in the County budget are encouraged to attend the meeting and offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. 5:30pm. Helene Hall, (150 Keawa Pl., Hana).

OPEN HOUSE FOR DISTRICT PARK PLANS – Mon. Sep 11-Wed. Sep 13. These open house events are part of a Parks Department project to prepare a System Plan which will define future recreation needs, an overall strategy and specific capital improvements. Offering opportunities for participants to offer ideas to improve parks, recreation facilities, and programs, suggest the kinds of parks that are needed, discuss ways that aquatics facilities to be improved, speak with project consultants or Parks Department staff and learn about the condition of existing facilities and more. 9/11: 5pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 9/12 5pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St., Kahului); 9/13: 5pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao)

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

‘LAUGH DA ISLAND WAY’ COMEDY TOUR – Fri. Sep 15. Favorite local comedian Augie T is proud to announce the “Laugh Da Island Way” comedy tour, a benefit for B.R.A.V.E Hawaii in an effort to bring an anti-bullying message to school-aged youth. Presented by Island Air and Primo, the opening act will be Shawn Garnett. $20. 8pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; AugieT.com

RICHARD MARX – Tue. Sep 19. Performer, songwriter, and producer, Richard Marx’s will perform live in the Castle Theater. Known for romantic music, expect to see hits like “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting” and more. $59+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘THE ELEPHANT MAN’ – Fri. Sep 22 – Sun. Oct 8. Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases. Abandoned by his family and seen as a freak by society. His life changes when young physician Frederick Treves agrees to care for him, quickly becoming a favorite of the English aristocracy. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30 and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on Sunday, Oct. 1). $26. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

A TOUCH OF SOUL WITH JOSH TATOFI – Fri. Sep 22. Hawaiian Music Live calls him the Polynesian Luther Vandross. Honolulu-born Josh Tatofi comes from a musical lineage–his album, Pua Kiele, was named Island Music Album of the Year in the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano awards, where he also won the coveted Male Vocalist of the Year award. Hear his soothing voice in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘AHA ALOHA ‘OCEAN OF LOVE’ III – Sun. Sep 24. Enjoy an evening of pule, blessings, live original spirit full music of Hawaii, original dance and hula, insights, reflections, contemplations, wisdom and manao from nearly three generations of special friends and family of Hawaii. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for keiki 12 and under, cash the day of program. Advance cash tickets of $25 available at Maui Kombucha and MacNet. 5pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Alohainaction.com

A TRIBUTE TO W.S. MERWIN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Sep 29. In celebration of his 90th birthday, the Merwin Conservancy presents an evening in tribute to U.S. Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, translator, environmentalist and 40-year Maui resident W.S. Merwin. The evening will feature readings of his poetry, led by Edward Hirsch of the Guggenheim Foundation, and Merwin’s editor, Michael Wiegers of Copper Canyon Press. State officials will also present a Gubernatorial Proclamation proclaiming Sept. 30, 2017, as “W.S. Merwin Day” in Hawaii for his lifelong achievements. The presentation will be followed by a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne and live musical entertainment. All ticket sales benefit the nonprofit Merwin Conservancy. $10-25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SHANK’S MARE’ – Fri. Sep 29. Yara Arts Group presents a collaborative puppet performance by American puppet artist, Tom Lee, and Japanese traditional puppeteer, Koryu Nishikawa V in the Castle Theater. This beautiful and detailed production combines Japanese traditional puppetry, live video projection of miniature sets, and a haunting score on hammered dulcimer and Japanese shamisen and flute. $12-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DAMIEN ‘JR. GONG’ MARLEY AND J BOOG LIVE – Sat. Sep 30. Jamaican reggae artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is back on the road. The youngest son of iconic reggae musician Bob Marley, he’ll promote his newly released Stony Hill album. Damian will be joined by J Boog. Enjoy reggae, R&B, hip hop and a little bit of rock in this can’t miss performance. $40-109. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE MAUI DEBUT OF BADFISH – A TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME – Sat. Oct 7. Badfish long ago secured its reputation as a knock-out live act and the audience will be bouncing off the rafters from early until late. Music that defined an era served up at your doorstep in one of Hawaii’s most iconic music halls by a truly stand-out live band. $20-30. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

TOMMY EMMANUEL LIVE! AT THE RYMAN – Mon. Oct 9. Esteemed and acclaimed Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel will perform in the Castle Theater in support of his new album Live! At The Ryman. As an accomplished finger-style player, Emmanuel frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords, and the bass all at once. $25.50-41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA AND THE BIG BAND SOUNDTRACK – Thu. Oct 12. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Frank Sinatra’s classic songs. Hear hits from a timeless era including, “Day In, Day Out,” “Witchcraft,” “Luck be a Lady,” “New York, New York,” “All or Nothing at All” and more. Wilt will be accompanied by a big band soundtrack and the performance will be highlighted by historical film clips of Sinatra’s rise to fame as one of America’s premier singers. Proceeds will go to Maui Mediation Services, Inc. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 95TH MAUI FAIR LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY EXHIBIT – Until- Wed. Sep 20. Entries for the Livestock and Poultry Exhibits are now being accepted for the 95th Maui Fair, which takes place from Oct. 5-8. Entry forms and Rules and Regulations are available online. Deadline to apply is Sep. 20th. Entries will be accepted in two divisions: Youth (age 17 years and under), or the Adult Division on a first come basis. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Mauifair.com

BAHA’IS SPONSOR ESSAY CONTEST – Until – Wed. Sep 20. The Baha’is of Wailuku are sponsoring an essay contest open to all Maui students on “How Can We Work For Peace?” to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah. Length of essay should be one full page, Times New Roman size 12 font and mailed in. Deadline is Sep 20th, and cash awards will be presented on Oct 22nd during the Bicentenary Festival at Wailuku Community Center. Call for questions or more information. Baha’i Community, (P.O. Box 1075, Wailuku); 808-244-9392; 808-249-0555.

4TH ANNUAL ‘MAUI SWIM AND FIN’ – Until – Sat. Sep 23. This public community event welcomes all swimmers of all ages and swim levels to partake in the fourth annual Maui Swim and Fin to benefit Special Olympics Maui Swim Team on Sep. 30. For entry forms, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and more information, please contact Toni Rojas, Parent Volunteer and Event Co-Chairperson at [email protected] or 344-8880. Entries are due by Sep. 23, and donation of $35 is due on day of event. 8am. Kihei Aquatic Center, (303 E. Lipoa St,, Kihei); 808-270-6138; worldwideaquathonday.com

GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT! – Thu. Sep 7. Get the Drift and Bag It! is a month-long series of community cleanups organized by Malama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui to help safeguard the world’s oceans and its marine life from litter. Get the Drift and Bag It! calls on residents and visitors to organize a coastal cleanup in Maui County on Sept. 16. The campaign runs until Oct. 14 should participating groups not be available on the global kick-off date. Register to participate by calling or going online. Malama Maui Nui, (E Camp 5 Rd., Kahului); 808-877-2524; MalamaMauiNui.org

AKAKU UPSTAIR SALON SERIES: MEDICAL MARIJUANA ON MAUI – Thu. Sep 7. Teri Freitas Gorman, Director of Community Relations and Patient Affairs with Maui Grown Therapies, will discuss Hawaii’s first state-licensed medical cannabis dispensary. Teri will provide: An overview of the process of opening a state-licensed cannabis dispensary and the high levels of required compliance; a discussion why cannabis could be the best treatment for many age-related conditions, including aches and pains and expose the myths resulting from years of misinformation about cannabis, while refuting some of the fantastic claims of miracle cures attributed to this ancient medicinal plant. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

VIBRATION THERAPY NIGHT – Thu. Sep 7. Join an evening talk about natural element, Ozone. Learn the ways of this most potent healing force and how to utilize in your life. Workshop led by Hopi Ryder, followed by a mini sound bath experience led by Mikaya Swabb. Free. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

KAKUA KA PA’U: A DISCUSSION ON ‘A’AHU HULA – Thu. Sep 7. Dressing an ‘olapa (dancer) is done with mindful and creative decisions. Join a panel discussion with several Maui kumu hula to hear about traditions they carry in respect to costuming their halau, what inspires them, what doesn’t, are there “trends” and do they follow them, plus experience each of them taking you through the step-by-step process of dressing an ‘olapa. The evening is sure to be an interesting look into the insight, traditions, and creativity of a kumu hula. $15. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Sep 7. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. Sep 7. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Beginning Salsa Dance Lessons – Thu. Sep 7 – Thu. Sep 28. This is a Beginner Class. We’ll have you dancing with confidence and style in no time! No gym membership required. Parking validated specials. $40 for the month. 7:30pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6737; Mauipowerhousegym.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH

VITAMIN BAR ALOHA FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR – Fri. Sep 8. Start your weekend right and receive half off all vitamin, weight loss and energy shots (limit one shot per person, while supplies last). Medical Director Dr. Okwuje will be available to answer your health and wellness questions. There will also be a raffle and light refreshments will be served. Walk-ins welcome. 3pm. RevitalizeMaui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-419-7445; Revitalizemaui.com

GRANDFAMILY GAMENIGHT – Fri. Sep 8. GRANDcares presents Grandfamily Gamenight, a special night for Grandparents raising grandchildren. Enjoy fun games, carnival treats and pizza in suite B8. Free. 5pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH

E-CYCLING – On Saturdays until September 30. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8am-1pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

‘OUR HEROES’ SPEAKERS SERIES – Sat. Sep 9. The talk will feature three children of 100th Infantry Battalion veterans, discussing how they came to learn about their fathers’ roles in this storied World War II unit. Lloyd Kitaoka will talk about his father, Takashi “Kit” Kitaoka, Jill Izumigawa-Ross will speak about her father Stanley Izumigawa, and David Fukuda will speak about his father, Mitsuyoshi Fukuda. The talk will be followed by the premier of Phase 2 NVMC’s exhibit “One Puka-Puka: The Purple Heart Battalion.” Reservations are required. Free. 2pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

THE COMMON GROUNDS COLLECTIVE BENEFIT EVENT – Sat. Sep 9. The Common Ground Collective is a non-profit organization that provides Mobile Farming and administrative services to promote food security, economic and educational opportunities in Maui County. The benefit will feature live glassblowing, music by Sweet Beets and Matt Del Olmo, glass art giveaway, silent auction, pupus and drinks. All proceeds benefit The Common Ground Collective non profit. Suggested donation of $10. 3pm. Makai Glass Creations, (903 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-419-6685; Makaiglass.com; Commongroundcollective.com

11TH ANNUAL PANIOLO EVENT – Sat. Sep 9. Bring the whole family for a fun-filled time in Napili. There will be live entertainment, a plant sale, crafters and vendor, ono food, pony rides and paintball. Play carnival games like laser tag, ring toss, fishing pound, bean bag toss, dunk tank and get your face painted. Free. 4pm. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Sep 9. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH

Kirtan Experience in Kula – Sun. Sep 10. Kirtan, the singing or chanting of sacred mantras, or Transcendental Sound, is an easy yet sublime method of yoga meditation that has been practiced since time immemorial. It is the recommended process for self-realization in the modern age and has the gradual effect of cleansing your heart and mind. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Kirtan Yoga Center, (860 Holopuni Rd, Kula); 8085990827; mauikirtan.com

TINY TEMPLE HOME ON WHEELS – Sun. Sep 3 – Sun. Sep 24. Mandala Eco Homes is hosting an Open House every Sunday in September. Featured on HGTV’s Tiny Paradise. Tiny Temple Homes are made in Bali, shipped completely with high end appliances and ready to move in. Here is an opportunity to experience this new creation. Please RSVP by email to [email protected], call 808-579-9099 or text to 808-268-2898, and they will contact you with directions to the location. Mandala Eco Homes; Mandalaecohomes.com

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Sep 10. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

KU MAI KA HULA – HANA HOU PERFORMANCE – Sun. Sep 10. 11am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

VISIONARY SOUND BATH – Sun. Sep 10. An intentional sound bath is a wonderful container for clearing energy, releasing blockages, and welcoming in greater clarity, authenticity and self-love. Experience a Visionary Sound Bath with Rachael and Mikaya. Please bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow and something to cover your eyes. Cost is $20 per person or two for $30. 7:15pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Sep 10. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd-Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH

MOVIE NIGHT: ‘A DOG’S PURPOSE’ – Mon. Sep 11. A devoted dog discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Free popcorn. 6pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. Sep 11. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board’, that’s right ladies and gentlemen it’s your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 12. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

E-CYCLING – On Tuesdays until September 26. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1-5pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Sep 12. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. 6pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

MNCHoC SEPTEMBER TALK STORY NETWORK – Tue. Sep 12. Hawaiʻi’s top selling female vocalist of all time, Amy Hanaiali’i, is the featured speaker at the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce September Talk Story networker. Price is $20 for MNHCoC members and $25 for non-members. Advance reservation is required by September 10. Call or go online. 5:30pm. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-757-3045; Mnhcoc.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon and Shawn Ian 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu, Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez 5-8pm; Sat, Luna Overdrive 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Band 5-8pm; Mon, Gina Martinelli 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-268-6884; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com