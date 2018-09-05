MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 6th-12th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LAHUI SEXUALITY: A TALK STORY PANEL DISCUSSION – Thu. Sep 6. Ku Mai Ka Hula competition begins with this special presentation, for hula practitioners and those interested in some of the deeper themes of Hawaiian arts. Lahui sexuality: what is Hawaiian sexuality? What are the Hawaiian words that point to sex and sexuality that provide a unique worldview? What does our cultural memory tell us about our relationships to each other and our roles in society? Panelists include; Mehanaokala Hind, Manaiakalani Kalua, and Keali‘i Reichel to discuss the primal, the carnal, and the essential elements of Hawaiian sexuality. (Contains adult subject matter). Additionally, attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawai‘i products until the Ku Mai Ka Hula competition taking place on Saturday. $18. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALOHA THAI FUSION GRAND OPENING WEEKEND – Fri. Sep 7 – Sun. Sep 9. They have expanded and invite the public to come and celebrate with them through the weekend. There will be balloon animals, entertainment, free food and drink specials with live music happening from 11am-2pm each day. You can also sign up to win a VIP Card – FREE FOOD for a Year. 10:00am. Aloha Thai Fusion Restaurant, (225 Piikea Ave., Kihei); 808-855-0650; Alohathaifusion.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 7. This month is themed ‘Festivals of Aloha’ and will feature ‘Ei Nei and Keauhou, the Missing Polynesia Fashion Show, Natalie Nicole Band and the Gene Argel Jazz Trio. Iao Theater will be showing a free screening of “Rio Rita” at 7pm, and keiki can also meet HI Dino’s T-Rex. There’ll also be the “Bucks for Ducks” Rubber Ducky Fundraiser, food booths and trucks, local artisans, and pop-ups. Free. 5:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

1ST FRIDAY COUNTRY NIGHT – Fri. Sep 7. Guys and gals sharing the love for country music are sure to have a good honky tonk time! Kaina Country Band will hit the stage for an entertaining show. There will also be food and drink specials throughout the night. $5. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

KU MAI KA HULA COMPETITION – Sat. Sep 8. Ku Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) returns for its 13th year as Maui’s premier annual hula competition – and Maui’s only adult hula competition. Male and female dancers vie for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. There will also be three Kupuna halau in the competition. Competitors will be judged by renowned kumu hula, Kamakaokalani Herrod, Iwalani Kalima, Ulalia Woodside, and Pueo Pata. There will also be a pre-concert performance by the Napili Kai Foundation, Kumu Hula Holoau Ralar. Additionally, attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawai‘i products starting from Thursday. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25 for adults and half-price for kids 12 and under. Pre-Concert: 11:45am-12:30pm. Concert: 1pm. 11:45am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FLAT JACKSON – Sat. Sep 8. If you’ve been in a rut and works got you down, hit up the North Shore. Restore your faith in humanity during the opening the show with Citrus Mission. It will be followed by a therapy session with Flat Jackson. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DJ MARQUES WYATT RETURNS – Sat. Sep 8. Deep house music legend Marques Wyatt returns to Maui for another epic show. Last time Marques played (February 2018), the room was electric! It’s not often that we get such pioneering DJ talent visiting the Hawaiian Islands, so make sure to get your tickets early and be ready for a Maui club experience like no other. Come hear Marques’ magic on The Dirty Monkey’s stage! Opening set by DJ Andrew Dana. 21+. $25 pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite. 9pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Sep 6. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 8. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BURLY-VISION: A LATE NIGHT, BINGE-WORTHY BURLESQUE SHOW – Sat. Sep 8. The Hawaii Burlesque Festival and Revue is back on Maui for a special one night-only performance featuring Violetta Beretta, “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart,” and Bunny Pistol, “The Boom of the Barbary Coast. They will present a lineup of clips, outtakes, and spin-offs of some of your favorite TV shows, movies, and music videos. Madame Munchausen will guide you through this “TV Special” rife with romance, comedy, adventure, and burlesque. Doors open at 7:30pm. 8:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician will treat you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘THE CAT’S MEOW’ – Mon. Sep 10. Based on the true story of a mysterious Hollywood death, The Cat’s Meow offers a fascinating cross section of Jazz Era characters; Charlie Chaplin, Marion Davies and Thomas Ince. They’ll intersect for one notorious weekend on board William Randolph Hearst’s yacht in 1924. Free. Doors open at 6:15pm. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

PAIA BAY OPEN MIC JAM NIGHT – Tue. Sep 11. Come and enjoy the vibes on Maui’s North Shore with a musician’s jam night. Musicians will jump on stage to spread the aloha with 30-min sets. There will also be surprise special musical guest, too. Free. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 11. Here’s a high-energy, fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Sep 12. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

FIGHT CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA – Sat. Sep 1 – Mon. Oct 1. For the sixth year, Tommy Bahama partners with the No Kid Hungry campaign to fight childhood hunger in America. Throughout the month of September, you can make a $5 donation to No Kid Hungry, and receive a $20 promotional award card redeemable in October. All funds generated are used to raise awareness about child hunger in the U.S.; create public-private partnerships that align kids with the resources they need and support nutrition programs such as school breakfast and summer meals. More details can be found online. Tommy Bahama, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-9983; Tommybahama.com/restaurants/wailea

GOLDEN ROAD BREWING TAP TAKEOVER – Thu. Sep 6. Explore the various flavors of Los Angeles during the Golden Road Brewing tap takeover event. You can also enjoy beer specials all day! 12-10pm. What Ales You, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 6. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Sep 6. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai. Join the resort chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, you can sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Sep 6. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Sep 6. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Sep 7. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Sep 7. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and Jim Hansen (general manager and wine expert) as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Sep 7. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide- it’s cask ale and firkin keg tapping in partnership with Maui Brewing Co. Enjoy draft beer at its best followed by live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Sep 7. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Sep 7. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. They’ll also feature their new seasonal drink, the “Pineapple Thyme.” It’s made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, handmade thyme syrup, all in a keepsake tiki glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30-9pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 7. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Sep 8. Spend your Saturday on the North Shore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

MAUI TASTEMAKERS DINNER WITH MAUI BREWING CO. – Sat. Sep 8. The Maui Tastemakers Series partners with Maui Brewing Co. to pay tribute to the island. Combining the bounty of Maui’s local seas and refreshing brew, dinner will include: Hokkaido scallop with pico de gallo on a sweet potato chip featuring Pau Hana Pilsner, trio of unagi spring roll, Kanpachi crudo and Toro Tartare served with a Belgian table beer, New York striploin with a shiso chimichurri butter, quail egg and Kona Lobster-Tatsoi risotto and root beer demi-glace served with Fancy Footwork Lager, and a glazed chocolate orange mousse torte with a spiced macadamia nut base and meringue served with Two Tickets to Paradise Saison. $85. 5:00pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Sep 8. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table.” see the action, take pictures, and get to know the Chefs. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 8. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Sep 9. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by the Gary Larson Duo. Savor delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Sep 9. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Sep 9. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $18-$49. 10am. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Sep 9. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Sep 9. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 9. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish at Ko Restaurant. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh-catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 11. At the Luana Lounge, enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR ARC OF MAUI COUNTY – Tue. Sep 11. The Arc of Maui County promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Come to the 3rd annual fundraiser for Arc and enjoy an evening of pizza, good company all while raising money. During the evening attendees can also bid on silent auction items. A portion of all pizza sales for the night will go to help benefit Arc Participants. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-242-5781 x214; Arcofmaui.org

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Sep 12. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Sep 12. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 12. Enjoy 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles, like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Until Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming event which takes place in February. Artist registrations are available until Nov. 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation, and how to register for the event online. Mauiopenstudios.com

EXHIBIT: ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI – Sat. Sep 1 – Sun. Nov 25. ‘Above the Fold’ presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami—the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KIRK BOES – Tue. Sep 4 – Tue. Oct 2. Author of the love story titled “An American Dog in Paris,” Kirk Boes original art from his book will be on display along with representational works depicting scenes of Lahaina. (A reception to meet Kirk will be take place September 20, 9-11am and will include light refreshments). Work will remain on display. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

POP HAWAII – Fri. Sep 7. Attend the “Pop Hawaii” Artist Premier featuring Evan Adams. Enjoy music, vegan pupus, kombucha on tap and raffles tickets for a chance to win prizes. 6:00pm. Maui Kombucha, (810 Kokomo Road Suite 136, Haiku); 808-575-5233; www.mauikombucha.com

‘ART HOP’ FINE ART EVENT – Sat. Sep 8 – Sun. Sep 9. Lahaina Arts Society will kick off their 1st Art Hop in the Beer Garden Grounds featuring 18 Maui artisans.See locally made pottery, jewelry, photography, painting, woodworking, ceramics and more. Come talk story with the artists, enjoy music, food, brews, and fine art during this two day event. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 9. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); .

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

DARUDE SUMMER SEASON – Sun. Sep 16. Pushing the boundaries and igniting audiences around the globe, Darude returns to Maui as part of his Summer Season. As one of dance music’s most influential stars, get ready to rage on an epic night as this legendary DJ brings his eclectic mix of trance, tech, breaks, and house music to Maui’s club scene once again. Also performing will be Maui’s own DJ Riri Haki and DJ Sweets. 21+. $25. 5pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Johndoeentmauu.myevent.com

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AFROMAN – Fri. Sep 21. Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions present Afroman. Making this the hottest hip-hop show in Wailea, he’ll be joined by Aktion Twenty Birdz, King Rippa, Poets with Power, Jahsun & Rasol, DJ Braddahtom, and PK sounds. This show is gonna be lit. You don’t wanna miss it. 21+. $30-$40. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘OHINA SHORT FILM SHOWCASE – Fri. Sep 21. The ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase is Hawai’i’s largest annual short film festival. It’s dedicated to gathering and presenting original works by students, amateurs, and professional filmmakers. See incredible independent films from Hawai‘i including; Kalewa, The Last Taxi Dance, Hae Hawai‘i, The Moon and the Night, and Mauka to Makai. Following the screening will be a conversation about the films with Gerard Elmore of ‘Ohina and Alika Maikau, filmmaker of Mauka to Makai. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OTHER DESERT CITIES’ – Fri. Sep 21 – Sun. Oct 7. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history – a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm (no performance on Sep. 29) and Sunday at 3pm (two performances on Sep. 30, 2pm and 7pm). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

Comedy Hypnosis Night – Sat. Sep 22. This is a one night only, not too be missed comedy event like no other. No two shows are ever the same. Come see the show or be the show as Master Hypnotist Joshua Blue opens your minds while you laugh your ‘okole off. $10. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

BENEFIT FOR THE BIRDS – Tue. Sep 25. The Maui Forest Birds Project (MFBP) is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui, like the Kiwikiu. Enjoy a delicious meal and give back to your community. When you purchase your meal mention the project’s name and follow the restaurant’s instructions to have 20 percent of your meal’s price donated to Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. Commit to Attend at: Groupraise.com/events/64554. 5:00pm. Bistro Casanova, (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Bistrocasanova.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Sep 26. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179.00. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect, and celebrate dance, music, and aloha during the 3rd annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. There’ll be four days of dance workshops, classes, performances, and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova, and more. Go online for more info. $250. 2pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauisalsacongress.com

‘RUMORS’ – Fri. Sep 28 – Sun. Oct 14. At a large and tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, four couples are gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary. But the deputy mayor of New York and host has just shot himself, and now his lawyer and wife must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 3pm. $20-$40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

NORTH SHORE RUN – Sat. Sep 29. The 3rd annual North Shore Run is a unique race distance of 7.25 miles. This hilly course takes you on a mix of asphalt and dirt roads in Pa‘ia. Participants receive a t-shirt and racing bib. Medals are awarded to the top male and female finishers and overall relay team in their age category. All proceed go directly to tuition for the keiki. $50; $100 for relay teams of 4. 7am. Doris Todd Christian Academy, (519 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9237; Doristoddchristian.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

PERFECT PAIRINGS MAUI – Sat. Sep 29. Attend this festival-style event in support of the match and mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui (BBBS). The event will feature local craft beer and small-batch spirits paired with delicious regional cuisine. There’ll be exclusive beer selections and specialty cocktails from Maui Brewing Co., Ocean Vodka, and Kula Rum. There will also be live entertainment by Ben Deleon and a silent auction, with all ticket and auction proceeds to be donated to BBBS. $90. 6pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Bbbshawaii.org/mauievents

RUSHwahine MIX.MEET.MINGLE – Wed. Oct 3. Join RUSHwahine at The Point at Kapa Bar and Grill for an evening of networking. Carved out with the entrepreneur woman in mind, this RUSHwahine Social Event will get you discussing the throws of the daily hustle. From mommyhood, marriage, partnership to business practices and the like – dish on your favorite topic with other women who are on parallel journeys and give/take best practices that elevate each one of us. Limited seating. $39/Member and $59 Non-Member and includes drinks and pupus. 5:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-285-8458; RUSHwahine.com/Events.

NEW ORDER – Wed. Oct 3. Electronic music pioneers New Order was formed by members of the post-punk band, Joy Division. Their integration of post-punk with electronic and dance music made them one of the most critically acclaimed and influential bands of the 1980s. They even recorded the 1990 English World Cup Soccer anthem, “World in Motion.” See what they have in store for the Maui crowd. $49-$150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

REBELUTION FREE REIN HAWAII TOUR – Fri. Oct 5. California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution hits Maui for their Free Rein Hawaii Tour. They’ll be spreading the good vibes, and be joined by special guests Tribal Seeds and Hirie. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALANI PE‘A NO ‘ANE‘I CD RELEASE CONCERT – Sat. Oct 6. Grammy Award Winner Kalani Pe‘a has risen to be one of the best young Hawaiian singers, bringing a modern sensibility to his own vision of Hawaiian traditions. “No ‘Ane‘i” translates to “We belong here,” and is the title of Pe‘a’s sophomore album. Pe‘a will perform brand new original compositions off of his latest release, along with Na Wai ‘Eha. $30 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TONY BENNETT’S CLASSIC SONGS – Thu. Oct 11. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Tony Bennett’s classic songs featuring thirty of Bennett’s greatest hits including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” “The Good Life,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Rags to Riches,” and many more well-known songs. The performance will be highlighted by brief historical film clips of Bennett’s remarkable singing career. Proceeds will go to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA). $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

INAUGURAL OLA I KA PU HALA WEAVING CONFERENCE – Wed. Oct 17 – Sat. Oct 20. The Ola I Ka Pu Hala Weaving Conference will serve as the first-of-its-kind event on Maui. Led by master weaver Pohaku Kaho‘ohanohano and KBH Hawaiian cultural resource specialist Gayle Miyaguchi, master weavers from all over Hawai‘i will share their expertise and skills during the four-day cultural event. Taking place in the Kanahele Ballroom, there will be a craft fair, displays, presentations and a silent auction open to the public. Those interested in participating in the weaving activities cost is $250 due by August 31 and includes lunch and dinner on Saturday). 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com; Mauiweavingconference.com

8TH ANNUAL HAWAII FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL: ROY’S 21ST ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC – Fri. Oct 19. Put your best foot fore-ward at the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival 21st Annual Roy’s Golf Classic. This tee-rrific play-and-eat tournament is a benefit for IMUA Family Services. Drive your way through the course; hit holes-in-one and partake in delectable chef creations, refreshing beer and thirst-quenching cocktails. A dinner reception and award ceremony will follow at Roy’s Kaanapali. Reserve your team today. Space is limited. 11:30am. Kaanapali Golf Resort, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 866-454-4653; Kaanapaligolfcourses.com; Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Until – Sun. Nov 4. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30-min time slot. 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

THRIVE AND SURVIVE: CANCER SURVIVORSHIP WORKSHOP – Thu. Sep 6 – Thu. Oct 18. The Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a 6-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community at no cost. The workshop is an evidence-based program developed by Stanford University to teach those affected by cancer the necessary skills and techniques to “thrive and survive” during and after cancer care. Space is limited. Call or go online to register. Free. Workshops are Thursdays from 9:30-12pm. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Sep 6. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Sep 6. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Sep 6. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Sep 6. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis and all ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS SALON SERIES – Thu. Sep 6. Presenting Celeste M. Gonsalves, author of “Teen Wise”, “Teen Wise WORKBOOKS” and founder of “Parent Chat 4 to 9” to share insights on how to build a trusting relationship. Attendees can learn new ways to connect and communicate better in an effort to build trusting relationships. There will also be a Q/A Segment with giveaways. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Sep 7. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SHANTI SOUND BATH – Fri. Sep 7. Envelope yourself in a divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound as Christina and Paul use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls sweeping you away on a transcendent sound journey. Lying comfortably in Savasana (corpse pose), a harmonious sleep-like state is reached through guided chakra meditation and aromatherapy. There are a limited number of mats and bolsters. Blanket, shawl, pillow, and other items to infused with the bowls (crystals, jewelry, water, etc.) are welcome. 10+. $20 – $30. 7:30pm. Soulasana, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului) ; Soulasanayoga.com; Shantiyogasound.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Sep 8. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

LA ‘ULU 2018 (BREADFRUIT DAY) – Sat. Sep 8. Celebrate the Polynesian super fruit, ‘ulu during the second annual La ‘Ulu: Breadfruit Day. The all-day family event will include breadfruit cooking demonstrations, Pacific ‘ulu varieties for sale, a multi-grower Hawaiian plant sale, free cultural activities, Hawaiian music, hula performances and more. There will also be ‘ulu foodie products for sale like, ‘ulu horchata; ‘ulu kalo burger on ‘ulu naan bread; vegetarian ‘ulu curry; ‘ulu hummus and ‘ulu chips; ‘ulu andagi donuts; Italian ‘ulu salad; cooked whole ‘ulu and more. 10:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

MFOL AND HOLOHOLO BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Sep 8. Celebrate books and libraries with Maui Friends of the Library and the Maui Holoholo Bookmobile during their Birthday Celebration. At the bookstore, there will be crafts, face-painting, live music with Uncle Wayne, a door prize drawing at 2pm and free books for kids and the Maui Holoholo Bookmobile will be in the parking lot for Library Card Sign-up. 10am-3pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Mfol.org; Librarieshawaii.org

‘ART HOP’ FINE ART EVENT – Sat. Sep 8 – Sun. Sep 9. Lahaina Arts Society will kick off their 1st Art Hop in the Beer Garden Grounds featuring 18 Maui artisans. Find pottery, jewelry, photography, painting, woodworking, ceramics and more. Come talk story with the artists, enjoy music, food, brews, and fine art during this two day event. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

LAHAINA STRONG: A BENEFIT FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY FIRES – Sat. Sep 8. Have fun and help raise some money for those affected by the West Maui fires. Stop by anytime and enjoy food by Chef Rob Mason including (2) chicken or veggie tacos w/ side of chips and house made salsa for $10 and Elotes (Mexican street corn) for $5. Jason Tepora will provide live music from 5-8pm. Proceeds to benefit those affected. 12-9pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

PIONEERS OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC LECTURE – Sat. Sep 8. Electronic music began in a crude form based on the sounds of trains, radio waves, and other hair-raising methods. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, learn about the historical impact of electronic music in the early and Twentieth Century, movement in art, and the pursuit of new sounds with Maui’s own electro-acoustic composer, media educator and Ebb and Flow Arts Technical Producer Peter Swanzy. Free. 2:30pm. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-876-1854; Ebbandflowarts.org

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY RELAY FOR LIFE – Sat. Sep 8. Join a family-friendly “Mardi Gras” themed relay to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Participants will walk or run around the track lit by luminaria, each with a personalized dedication honoring a loved one touched by cancer. Live entertainment will keeps the teams busy all night long and there’ll also be special events and activities for survivors and their caregivers to connect with others. 5:00pm. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapiilani Hwy., Olowalu); 1-800-227-2345; Relayforlife.org/MestMauiHI

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Sep 8. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, you can view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and Truck Clubs welcome. Free. 6-9pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Sep 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Sep 8. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

QKC GRANDPARENTS DAY & KEIKI KOLORING – Sun. Sep 9. This event encourages grandchildren to tap into the wisdom and heritage their grandparents provide. Keiki (12 and under) are invited to join QKC and 98.3 DaJam in the Keiki Koloring Korner, and participate in a fun and educational coloring contest at Guest Services. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 9. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Sep 9. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center. It features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 11. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Floating Sound Bath – Tue. Sep 11. Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong to envelope, align chakras, clear negativity and ground energy with healing intentions to help relax, rejuvenate and release energy. 16+. Reservations required. $30-55/GA; $40/Kama’aina. 7:00pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com; Shantiyogasound.com/events.

Ki-Aikido introductory course for adults and teens – Tue. Sep 11 – Tue. Oct 2. A public introductory course in Ki-Aikido will be offered on four consecutive Tuesday nights, September 11 through October 2. It’s sponsored by Maui Ki-Aikido and the County of Maui. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese martial art based on Zen principles that teaches practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset, and calmness training through movement. The classes are designed for adults and teens to introduce and practice all aspects of Ki-Aikido. A suggested donation of $40 can be applied to pay for first dues if student joins to continue training after the 4-week course. For more information and registration, call 268-3818. $40. 8-9:30pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); .

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Sep 12. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 3-7pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 4-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House – Sat, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

South Maui

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Jimbolaya 5-7pm; Fri, Anna Meteyer 5-7pm; Sun, I Goodfriend 10am-12pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Wed, Ashley Toth 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com