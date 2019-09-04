MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 5th-11th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LIVE GUEST DJ – Thu. Sep 5. For your booty shaking pleasure, a special guest DJ hits Maui’s West Side. The fun will never end, plus there’ll be food and drink specials. 21+. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

CISCO ADLER’S BIRTHDAY PARTY SHOW – Fri. Sep 6. Dove Presents multi-instrumentalist, genre-hopping creative, Cisco Adlers. He’ll be celebrating his birthday with catchy hooks, clever lyrics, and breezy melodies. 21+. $30 tickets are available online. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; Dovepresents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL – Fri. Sep 6. Enjoy oceanfront partying with the best vinyl DJs on Maui! A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

HALEMANU – Fri. Sep 6. His heritage in Hawai‘i is traced back over 800 years. A Kanaka Maoli, Halemanu’s expressive vocals and fingers that dance on the strings of the guitar and ‘ukulele have become his hallmark. Get ready to enjoy a beautiful evening of “jazz infused rock and roll with Hawaiian soul” music. Halemanu will take you on a seat-movin’ and feet-groovin’ musical ride with his catchy melodies and toe-tapping rhythms. $23-$43+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY: FESTIVALS OF ALOHA – Fri. Sep 6. This month’s town party is themed “Festivals of Aloha,” and will feature live entertainment by Kamakakehau Fernandez, Halau O Ka Hanu Lehua and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, and the City & County band. More fun stuff includes a Hawaiian voyaging and navigation experience, Small Town*Big Art projection, the Maui Baseball Allstars celebration with Mayor Michael Victorino, magic by Holden Mowat, and “Exploring Consciousness” with Dr. Gary Chaikin of Neuromind MD. Plus, local shopping, pop-ups, good eats, and more. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.); 808-281-2801; Mauifridays.com

LA ‘ULU (BREADFRUIT DAY!) – Sat. Sep 7. The 3rd annual La ‘Ulu: Breadfruit Day will include food booths, breadfruit cooking demonstrations, Pacific ‘ulu varieties for sale, Hawaiian plant sale, free cultural activities, Hawaiian music, and hula! For more information and to get involved, go online. Free. 10am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808 249-2798; Mnbg.org/LaUlu.html

MAUI MOTOWN & SOUL REVUE PARTY – Sat. Sep 7. It’s a funky Friday in Ma‘alaea with Omar & The Rare Vibration Band! Enjoy an old school musical flashback with dinner, pupus, libations, and a spectacular Maui sunset. $5 cover. 6-9pm. Tante’s Ma‘alaea, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-868-2148; Tantesfishmarket.com

THE NEW MAUI DANCE BAND – Sat. Sep 7. Come out and dance! Joe Sterling, Brandon Lund, and David Connolly are serving up a wide range of genres and styles from funk, pop, classic rock, soul, and more. Enjoy all your favorites along with a variety of funky originals. All ages. No cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

STUDIO FIFTY FUR BALL: A DISCO DANCE PARTY – Sat. Sep 7. The Maui Humane Society Fur Ball is one of Maui’s premier gala parties, crucial in raising much needed funds. The evening will include a gourmet buffet dinner, no-host bar, live and silent auctions offering amazing items, and live entertainment by Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs. Hawaii News Now reporter Mileka Lincoln will serve as emcee. For more information or to purchase tickets, go online. $195. 5pm. Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Mauihumanesociety.org

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY FESTIVAL – Sun. Sep 8. Be sure to wear your boots! All are invited to jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff and Josh for a special night of country music. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Sep 8. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish, and rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ADRIAN TREVINO – Mon. Sep 9. It’s an evening of outstanding classic rock and blues! Come listen to one of Maui’s finest artists. Your heart and soul will not be disappointed. Free. 7pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Sep 11. It’s Ladies Night in Makawao! Come dance the night away at the “Best Late Night” and “Best Singles Scene” venue on Maui. DJs Kurt and TRVR will preside over the turntables. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LADIES NIGHT W/ NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT – Wed. Sep 11. They’ll be bringing the goodies for the ladies with throwbacks and hits by Next Level DJs LX and Joe Cortez. Plus, there’ll be drink specials all night. 21+. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Sep 5 & Sat. Sep 7. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 7. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Sep 9. Hosted by Jeff Bowen. Come over and play every Monday night on Maui’s North Shore. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Sep 9. Come and sing your heart out! Bring your friends and make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 10. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy, fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5 cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Sep 11. This week’s slack show will feature Brother Noland, aka the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” Hear his contemporary style (a fusion of Hawaiian and reggae) live. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show at 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Sep 5. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Sep 6. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 6. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way! Enjoy cask ale and firkin’ keg tapping, poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. The keg is let loose right at 4:30pm, so don’t miss the reveal! Live music will keep the party going from 7pm to 10pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 6. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. No cover. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Sep 6. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ROSÉ ALL DAY END OF SUMMER BASH – Fri. Sep 6. Enjoy rosé from around the globe, chef’s Italian-inspired food stations, frozen specialty drinks, craft tap beer selections, along with raffle drawings for exciting prizes. Plus, DJ Boomshot will get the dance floor hopping. 21+. Limited tickets. Call for reservations. 6pm. Taverna, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, & Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Starting at 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Sep 7 & Sun. Sep 8. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Sep 7 & Sun. Sep 8. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Sep 8. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Sep 8 & Wed. Sep 11. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ‘Aipono Award-winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147-passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

BISTRO CASANOVA 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Mon. Sep 9. Join Bistro Casanova in celebration of their 10-year anniversary! Enjoy a family style dinner for $75. Proceeds support Hospice Maui. Call for reservations and more information. 6:30pm. Bistro Casanova, (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Casanovamaui.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Sep 9. Enjoy half-off all wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This is a weekly special benefiting local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690.

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 10. All day, get tacos for $3 each. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Sep 10. Enjoy good vibes and a little nostalgia with the best of the ‘70s and ‘80s, a $6 menu, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, and broccoli and truffle cheese! Starting at 10pm is the late night jam with DJ RON. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 10. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 11. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Sep 11. All day every Wednesday, you can stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 11. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner, or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations are required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288.

MAUI ART SCENE

FELISHA LAPCHYNSKI AKA DEL TIKKANI – Until Sep 30. Felisha is an emerging Maui artist that goes by the alias, Del Tikkani. Creating artwork both digitally and on silk, her subject matter is often derived from nature, and her unique medium of fabric dye and silk brings exciting new esthetics to her creations. There’ll be a reception on Sep. 6 from 6-8pm to meet Felisha and discuss her colorful art. Works will be on display daily from 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Oct 31. Activists in Hawaiʻi today are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces, and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. The exhibit will feature new work from six nationally selected artists: Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Orly Cogan, Kanani Miyamoto, Paul Mullowney, and Abigail Romanchak. The exhibit is designed to encourage visitors to consider the power of politically driven art and how it affects society. Parts of this exhibition contain mature content for young children. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION -Until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition, is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners. They’ve delved into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

KAULUHIWAOLELE MAUI FIBER ARTS CONFERENCE – Thu. Sep 5, Fri. Sep 6 & Sat. Sep 7. During the conference, 150 students will learn traditional Hawaiian weaving techniques and styles including hala, ʻieʻie, koko puʻupuʻu and ‘upena from 20 kumu (master practitioners) of this honored ancient art. This year’s Conference theme, “Hiliapa‘a,” relates to the work and effort put forth by the students in weaving that will develop a firm knowledge of the craft. $289. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

CARLO COSTANTINO & OLIVIA PUBANZON ART OPENING – Fri. Sep 6. View featured artists Carlo Costantino and Olivia Pubanzon’s works on the cafe walls. Also, enjoy DJ sets by Goksu and Liam Grist. 6pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat & Sun. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Sep 8. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 8. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Sep 9. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KELSI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Sep 9. Come be inspired and find your inner compass with Kelsi of Pandeia Compass Sundial Watches. Kelsi will be creating live her amazing handcrafted, naturally stained leather, and antique brass watches. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Sep 10. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CHRIS WAARA AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Sep 10. Watercolorist Chris Waara’s paintings are stories she shares with you. She uses light as the subject matter in her newer paintings. Come meet Chris, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 12pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PINCH, COIL & SLAB-BUILDING WITH CLAY – Wed. Sep 11. Learn to pinch, coil, and slab-build with clay from teaching artist Jennifer Owen. Create mugs, vases, boxes, bowls, and anything else you can imagine. Beginners are welcome, and experienced students can take their skills to a new level with challenging projects like teapots. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

URGENT! THE BOO BOO ZOO IS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS – The Boo Boo Zoo is currently experiencing a financial crisis, and asks the public for assistance. Their feed expense alone is around $12,000 per month. By going online and picking one small item from the list, or making a small monthly donation, you can help them get through this tough time. Please do what you can to help. Boo Boo Zoo at East Maui Animal Refuge, (25 Maluaina Pl., Ha‘iku); 808-572-8308; Eastmauianimalrefuge.org

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – The Maui Humane Society has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

20TH ANNUAL BABY OF THE YEAR CONTEST SEEKING ENTRIES – Pacific Media Group is looking for Maui’s awesome keiki to show what they’ve got and display their baby bravado for the judges. Contestants born on or between Oct. 6, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2018 will be eligible to participate. Baby of the Year Contest is Oct. 5 at the 97th Maui Fair. The entry deadline is September 23, 2019. Interested parents can register online. Mauifair.com/attractions/baby-of-the-year

TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE! – Until Mon. Sep 30. Show your support for Maui County schools by donating supplies. Your donations can be dropped off at any of these Azeka merchants: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri. 2-9:30pm, Sat. 12-9:30pm, Sun. 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Fridays at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu. 5:30am-12am, Fri. 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat. 7am-9pm, Sun. 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun. 8am-9:30); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri. 9am-4pm). For more information call or go online. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; Azekamaui.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: PORTUGUESE STRONG – KEEPING THE LEGACY ALIVE FOR GENERATIONS TO COME – Thu. Sep 5. In celebration of Portuguese heritage, Sandi Guardagni, president of the Maui Portuguese Cultural Club, and Audrey Rocha Reed, charter member of the Portuguese Association of Maui, will share some enlightening history about the Portuguese migration to Hawai‘i. They’ll talk about the importance of racial interdependence in island society, and the integral role that the Portuguese have played in building the island’s sugar industry, as well as their many contributions to local religion, culture, music, and cuisine. Call or go online to RSVP. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – Thu. Sep 5. Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing return! The journey begins with the ceremonial drink, cacao (2 to 3oz.). Healing properties of cacao will be shared for a soothing transition to a brief guided chakra meditation. Bathed in the sounds of a 36-inch water gong, Tibetan singing bowls, drum, rattle and chimes, participants will journey through a deep meditation. $45. RSVP at Eventbrite.com. Doors open at 5:45pm. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282.

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Sep 5. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Sep 5. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for an interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following the event will be Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

SUGAR MUSEUM TOURS – Thu. Sep 5, Fri. Sep 6 & Sat. Sep 7. Enjoy daily self-guided tours of the Sugar Museum. Learn about Maui’s sugar history and plantation life. Family friendly! $2. 9:30am. Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd., Kahului); 808-871-8058.

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Sep 5. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Come discover nightlife in Wailuku and enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and more. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.).

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Thu. Sep 5 & Tue. Sep 10. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women are welcome, and no experience is necessary. Drop in, or passcards will be accepted. Weekly classes are Tue. 12:30-1:30pm, and Thu. 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Sep 5 & Tue. Sep 10. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fridays until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

KAINA KOUNTRY – Fri. Sep 6. Come listen and dance to your favorite country tunes with Kaina Kountry! The group features the mixed talents of Bear, Davy Boy, G-Man, and Ray Ray. Order your favorite food and adult beverages. $5 cover. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: ‘POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU’ – Fri. Sep 6. The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing. Harry’s son Tim and former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu, join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. There will be pre-show entertainment with Jason Arcilla, plus a free art activity for the kids prior to the film. Food and beverages from local food trucks will be available, and you can enter the prize giveaway. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Sep 6. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Visit Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

AIKIDO KI MEDITATION WORKSHOP – Sat. Sep 7. They’re offering a special, public workshop for adults and teens. No prior experience with meditation is necessary – just bring your interest in trying. Class will be taught by Christopher Curtis, 8th dan head instructor of Maui Ki-Aikido and chief instructor of the Hawaii Ki Federation. $10 suggested donation. Sign in at 9:45am. 10am. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

INTRODUCTION TO GOLF – Sat. Sep 7. Get out and play golf on Maui! Designed for beginning golf enthusiasts with modest experience, this class meets four consecutive Saturday mornings at the Waiehu Golf Course driving range. The workshop introduces participants to the fundamentals of golf including putting, grip, posture, and swing mechanics on the golf range. You will gain insight into the history, etiquette, equipment and rules of this growing year-round sport. Golf I is basic instruction primarily focusing on the proper swing, tempo, and alignment with chipping and putting tips. $189. 10am. Waiehu Golf Course, (200 Halewaiu Rd, Wailuku); 808 984-3231; Ce.uhcc.hawaii.edu

‘HIMALAYAN SESSIONS’ CD/MOVIE – Sat. Sep 7. The CD Himalayan Sessions consists of music recorded on location in Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. It features local musicians featuring the pioneer of world and new age music Paul Horn, Keola Beamer, and Christopher Hedge. Enjoy a meet and greet with the musicians and filmmaker, and see the screening of Vendetti’s film on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Opening remarks by Grammy-nominated Keola Beamer. $15 tickets available at Eventbrite.com. 6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.).

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Sat. Sep 7. Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lāhaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). These resources, carefully tended by kupuna (elders), sustained Lahaina families for generations. But like other reefs adjacent to high population centers, it now shows signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. These stressors are likely contributing to the reef’s decline and consistently low fish populations. Volunteer with them and help make a difference! 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Sep 7. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA W/PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Sep 7. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Offered on the first and third Saturday of each month There’s no other place on Earth like Haleakala! Free. 7:30am. Haleakala (Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY – Sat. Sep 7. Volunteer with the Pacific Whale Foundation and Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen, and bug repellent. Wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Sep 7 & Sun. Sep 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ONE-MILLIONTH STORYTIME WEEKEND – Sat. Sep 7 & Sun. Sep 8. The world’s largest retail bookseller is marking its one-millionth Storytime reading celebratory weekend. Kids can enjoy a new story each day. Saturday is The Horse Museum by Dr. Seuss, a never-before-published book, and Sunday will be Hey Grandude! by Paul McCartney. There will also be special activities, a free book giveaway while supplies last, and attendees can also participate on social media by sharing photos using hashtag #BNStorytime. Event starts at 11am on both days. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Sep 7, Mon. Sep 9 & Wed. Sep 11. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures. Led by certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome, and donations are appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ADULT SELF-DEFENSE CLASS WITH TASHA INA CHURCH – Sundays until Oct 27. Learning self-defense is a valuable life skill that takes practice to develop. The more you practice, the better prepared you will be! Refine your skills with this eight-week series. Learn counters to different attacks, joint locks and manipulation, pressure points, and safety tips. $280. 1:30pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohi St., Kahului); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 8. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Catch a free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Sep 8. Searching online for synergies between cards, and checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI MOVIE NIGHT FEATURED ‘MOANA’ – Sun. Sep 8. Enjoy a fun outdoor movie night for keiki and ‘ohana at the cafe! Sponsored by the Paia Town Association, there’ll be free hot popcorn, libations available for purchase, trivia, prizes and a giftcards raffle. 6pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 8. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 8. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

CHINESE MOON FESTIVAL – Mon. Sep 9- Wed. Sep 11. Hosted by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation throughout the week, see a special exhibit with traditional offering for the Chinese Moon Goddess, educational displays, and mooncakes from China will be available for purchase. Saturday will be a daylong celebration, with cultural presentations, a cooking demonstration, and hands-on experiences like Chinese knot-tying, calligraphy, mahjong, kids art activities, and more. Free. 10am. Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse, (8580 Front St., Lahaina).

INTRODUCTION TO PUBLIC ACCESS TV CLASS – Mon. Sep 9. All residents of Maui County who are interested in learning about public access television can join in a free orientation. Attendees will learn why public access TV came to be, how it works, and the role it plays in our community. You’ll also receive a class handbook detailing Akaku’s policies and a tour of the Akaku Studios. This class is a prerequisite for all other TV production classes at Akaku, but may be taken concurrently. Free. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Sep 9. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music in the Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI W/HOALOHA‘‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Sep 9. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coastline. Free. 7:30am. Various South Maui locations, 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

KI-AIKIDO PUBLIC INTRODUCTORY COURSE – Tuesdays until Sep 24. An introductory Aikido course for adults and teens, introducing all aspects of Ki-Aikido practice with 4th dan Fincher Sterling under the direction of Hawaii Ki Federation Chief Instructor Chris Curtis, 8th dan. The suggested donation of $40 can be applied to ongoing dues after the introductory month. 8pm. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.,); 808-268-3818; Mauiaikido.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Sep 10. Join Uplift Maui + Shanti for a unique experience to enhance your wellness! Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound… Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas, and gongs will envelope you, align your chakras, clear negativity, and ground your energy with healing intentions. Relax, rejuvenate and release energy that is no longer serving you. Please arrive early to sign waivers and choose your hammock. $30. 7pm. The Hotel Wailea, (555 Kaukahi St.,).

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 10. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Sep 10. They’re bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – Tue. Sep 10. Beginners are welcome. Ages 6-12. Instructor Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. For more information, call or go online. $25. 6-8pm. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-283-9226; mauiaikido.com.

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Sep 10. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! This trivia night also involves a little extra oomph because you have to wager your points for the final question in each set. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice)! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Sep 11. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

HOLOHOLO BOOKMOBILE – Wed. Sep 11. The Bookmobile offers books for all ages, DVDs, audiobooks, storytimes, free Wi-Fi, reference help, and assistance with eResources. Printed copies of the Holoholo Bookmobile’s new schedule are available at Maui Public Libraries. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Sep 11. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O’o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WOMAN WITHIN OPEN CIRCLE – Wed. Sep 11. Four to 12 women encourage, support, and uplift one another in a private, confidential setting. Neither the Women Within Weekend or Circle Training are required, but you must be at least 18 years old. Bring friends if you wish. Even one open circle can have a big impact. It’s a perfect way to introduce those you love to who they are and what they do. RSVP to Jane at [email protected] for directions and details. Free. 5:30pm. Woman Within Hawaii; Womanwithinhawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Bobby Moderow 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.); 888-582-8858. Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Shawn Mac Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Matt Del Olmo 5:30-8pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Randall Rospond 4:30-6:15pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Fri, Kaina Kountry 7-9pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Sat, Drew Martin 5-8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

