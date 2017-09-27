MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 28th- October 4th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LANAI 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 29. Celebrate the community with live music, food vendors, local artisans, fashion, keiki activities and magic. A special Fifth Friday package includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lanai City and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm; Manele departure time is 9:45pm. Cost for the package is $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com

A TRIBUTE TO W.S. MERWIN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Sep 29. In celebration of his 90th birthday, the Merwin Conservancy presents an evening in tribute to U.S. Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, translator, environmentalist and 40-year Maui resident W.S. Merwin. The evening will feature readings of his poetry, led by Edward Hirsch of the Guggenheim Foundation, and Merwin’s editor, Michael Wiegers of Copper Canyon Press. State officials will also present a Gubernatorial Proclamation proclaiming Sept. 30, 2017, as “W.S. Merwin Day” in Hawaii for his lifelong achievements. The presentation will be followed by a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne and live musical entertainment. All ticket sales benefit the nonprofit Merwin Conservancy. $10-25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SHANK’S MARE’ – Fri. Sep 29. Yara Arts Group presents a collaborative puppet performance by American puppet artist, Tom Lee, and Japanese traditional puppeteer, Koryu Nishikawa V in the Castle Theater. This beautiful and detailed production combines Japanese traditional puppetry, live video projection of miniature sets, and a haunting score on hammered dulcimer and Japanese shamisen and flute. $12-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TIKI TABOO AN EXOTIC VOODOO LOUNGE – Fri. Sep 29. Indulge in a Tiki Burlesque performance featuring Meow Meow L’Amour of the Kit Kat Club showcasing Augie “Lopaka” Colon on exotic percussion. Exotica vibes and musical selections provided by DJ’s Sweets, Cudra Clover and Boomshot, visuals by Astral Nomad and seductive face and body painting by Serena Garretts. Wear a costume and get $5 off cover. 21+. $15. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HURRICANE RELIEF PARTY – Fri. Sep 29. Shine your drinking shoes and party on the North Shore for a night of deep house, tech house and techno tracks with DJ’s Lines 808, Illz and Del Gado. $10 cover to benefit victim of recent hurricanes. 21+. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CHINESE MOON FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 30. Lahaina pays tribute to the island’s harvest of locally grown produce as well as honored traditions from China. View displays of lanterns and offerings to the moon goddess. Kids can enjoy making paper lanterns. People of all ages can explore cultural activities, art, dance, listen to traditional music and sample mooncakes. Free. 10:00am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

ANNUAL LAHAINALUNA HIGH SCHOOL FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 30. The 2nd annual Lahainaluna High School Festival, themed “I Ka Nani O Lele” meaning “Amidst the Beauty of Lahaina” will be an evening of family fun, food and entertainment. Festival attractions include eateries and food trucks, local artisans and vendors presenting their crafts and clothing, game booths and keiki activities, a fabulous silent auction and an amazing line-up of musicians, Jesse Tanoue and Friends, Kason Gomes, Ata Damasco, Mondo Kane, and Natalie Ai Kamauu. $5 pre-sale tickets are available at Lei Floor and Window Coverings, Beyond Beauty Salon, and the School Da Store) or $10 at the. 4:00pm. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-4000; Lahainalunahs.org; Lahainalunafestival.weebly.com

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY MAUI’S 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY DINNER PARTY – Sat. Sep 30. Habitat is celebrating 20 years with a construction chic theme. Guests will be entertained by Old – one of Maui’s best Rock and Roll oldies bands. There will be live and silent auctions with trips to New York (including tickets to Broadway shows) and Las Vegas, and handmade items by Maui’s artisans. The casino themed room will include blackjack, craps, and roulette. Door prizes will be given out and everyone will receive special gifts. Individual tickets are $195 which includes $100 in funny money chips for the casino room. Funds raised will help support the upcoming Lahaina project. Habitat-Maui.org. 5:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

HOPEFEST MAUI GALA – Sat. Sep 30. Get ready to party with a purpose at the American Cancer Society HopeFest Maui Gala. The theme this year is “Maui by Moonlight” which will showcase the best of what Maui has to offer. All net proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Clarence T. Ching Hope Lodge Hawaii. $195. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-244-5554; Hopefestmaui.org

DAMIEN ‘JR. GONG’ MARLEY AND J BOOG LIVE – Sat. Sep 30. Jamaican reggae artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is back on the road. The youngest son of iconic reggae musician Bob Marley, he’ll promote his newly released Stony Hill album. Damian will be joined by J Boog. Enjoy reggae, R&B, hip hop and a little bit of rock in this can’t miss performance. $40-109 (price increased day of show). 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ZEPTEMBER VIII – Sat. Sep 30. It’s year 8! This year take a trip back to Earl’s Court 1975 and enjoy the playlist Zeppelin covered. $35 pre-sale ticket available at Alice in Hulaland, 808 on Main, 808 Deli, Las Pinatas or Mulligan’s. $45 at the door. (Cash Only). 21+. 6pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BASS RELIEF: A BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS – Sat. Sep 30. The party will feature bass turntablist Jayceeoh from LA with local support from Maui’s Bass Mafia DJ’s Illz, #Poundtown, Maui UBF TRVR/MONKS and Smash Bros. with visual madness by Audacious VJ’s N3bot and Kaptain Kaos. All proceed will go to support those affected by recent hurricanes through All Hands Volunteers program. $20 presale/ $30 at the door. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com; Hands.org

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Oct 1. Mana’o Radio invites all to join the fun with a great musical lineup of Satchel Gleason and Nils Rosenblad performing as an Acoustic Duo. Also on the bill will be Drew Martin and Isaac Castillo with their original Slack Key and Folk Blues. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LADIES NIGHT LIBRA BASSHEAD BIRTHDAY BASH – Wed. Oct 4. Boogie down with DJ’s TRVR, Kurt and Aloha Pant for a special ‘Ladies Night Libra Edition.’ 21+. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

OKTOBERFEST

ROTARY CLUB OF LAHAINA’S 6TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST – Fri. Sep 29. The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise announces the 6th annual Oktoberfest extravaganza, with an authentic German buffet, authentic German libations, an Oompah band and silent auction. All donations from this event go to the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise Vocational Scholarship Program. Funds raised from this fundraiser go for education in areas such as mechanical skills, plumbing, electricians, hairstylist, small engine repair, welding, and more. 6:00pm. Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3638; 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

REBOOT: KOHOLA OKTOBERFEST – Sat. Sep 30. Get dress for the Oktoberfest costume contest and join the Kohola crew for their first Oktoberfest with Chef Cord Munoz for some German Style Pilsners and Marzen. There will be raffles every hour on the hour and beer specials too. 1:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

OKTOBERFEST ON THE PATIO – Wed. Oct 4. Pretzels and sausage and beer, oh my! Shearwater and Maui Brewing Co. are teaming up to present “OKTOBERFEST,” a special event featuring a selection of Maui Brewing Co. draft beers and appetizers created specifically to pair with them. $35 early bird tickets available at Eventbrite or $40 at-the-door. 5:30pm. Shearwater Tavern, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

THE ELEPHANT MAN – Until – Sun. Oct 8. Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases. Abandoned by his family and seen as a freak by society. His life changes when young physician Frederick Treves agrees to care for him, quickly becoming a favorite of the English aristocracy. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on Sunday, Oct 1). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Sep 28. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

‘HARVEY’ – Fri. Sep 29 – Sun. Oct 15. Elwood P. Dowd is an affable man who claims to have a friend Harvey–whom he describes as a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall pooka resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit. Elwood’s sister Veta tired of his hallucination tries to have him committed to a sanitarium, but winds up being committed herself. What will happen to Veta? Is Elwood crazy? Is Harvey real? Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20-40. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 30. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 3. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 3. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Oct 4. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

TASTE OF TAVERNA – During the month of September offering a “Taste of Taverna” menu. Tasting Menu created with the most popular menu items and a Great Value to be enjoyed throughout the month. Everyone that purchases one of the menus are entered into a drawing for 3 $50 gift certificates that will be drawn on October 1st. 5:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

KAMA’AINA MAHALO MONTH AT THE TERRACE – September is kama’aina appreciation month at the resorts Terrace Restaurant. Get 25% savings on breakfast overlooking the pool with breathtaking ocean views. 6:30am-10:30am (weekends open until 11am). The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

DINE-OUT AND SUPPORT GROW SOME GOOD – Until – Sat. Sep 30. Dine at one of these four restaurants and $1 will be donated each time the following salads or pupus are ordered: Greek at Manoli’s Pizza Company, Maui Wowie at Nick’s Fishmarket, Caprese at Sarento’s on the Beach and Black n Blue Ahi at Son’z Steakhouse. 8:00am. Grow Some Good, (1215 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-344-0469; Growsomegood.com

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Queen Kaahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces fundraising support by Koho Grill and Bar for the 2nd Annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for Breast Cancer. Purchase the renown Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 of every sale will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. 7:00am. Koho’s Grill and Bar, (275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 28. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Sep 28. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Sep 28. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, call or go online to make a reservation. 5:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Sep 28. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUI TASTEMAKER SERIES WITH MAUIWINE – Fri. Sep 29. Japengo is partnering with MauiWine to celebrate their shared passion for using fresh and locally grown products. Experience an unforgettable dinner with a selection of MauiWine estate vintages, pineapple and blended wines, alongside delicious and flavorful three courses prepared by talented Japengo chefs. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 29. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins, and Maya Alexander, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

POP-UP PIZZA AND BEER EVENT – Fri. Sep 29. Outrigger Wood Fired Mobile Pizza Oven + Maui Brewing Beers. Cheese, veggie or meat pizza and special pricing on 6 selections of Maui Brewing Company and Maui Stone selections with island music by Damien Awai. And starting at 9pm receive 20 percent off all cocktails. Proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. 8:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

MO’OKI’AUHAU: GENEOLOGY- Sat. Sep 30. Learn more about the Marciel’s of Kaupo Ranch with Stacey Casco. 11:00am. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 30. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom with opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Oct 1. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beef Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Oct 1. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Oct 1. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 1. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Oct 2. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 3. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 4. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 4. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Oct 4. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until Sun. Oct 1. Acclaimed photographer Susan Middleton is known for the exhibitions Archipelago and Remains of a Rainbow. Now she brings us a new body of work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates–underwater animals without backbones. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kahoolawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Sep 28. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Sep 28. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

LANI LACE LINGERIE TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Sep 28. The show will feature one of a kind pieces using quality locally sourced lace in the resorts lobby. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Fri. Sep 29. Diane Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and view her work. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Sep 29. See a collection of Oil Painter Stacy Vosberg’s colorful paintings, drawings and murals and watch her painting techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Sep 29. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Sep 29. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Sat. Sep 30 – Sun. Oct 1. Jewels of Maui’s jewelry is handcrafted using a variety of quality materials. Purchase gems including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

THE COCKTAILS AND CANVAS EXPERIENCE – Mon. Oct 2. Grab a cocktail and start painting! In collaboration with Island Art Party, Cocktails and Canvas is a fun and creative class to mingle and learn step-by-step instructions to create your own Maui memory. Admission includes cost of materials, 1 complimentary drink and appetizers. 16+. $59 – $69. 4:30pm. Aston Kaanapali Shores, (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-687-7101; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

ARTwalk – Wed. Oct 4. This is an opportunity to meet fellow art lovers, visitors, residents, artist and experience the creativity of some of Hawaii and the world’s finest artists. Galleries include: Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Ki’i Galleries, Lahaina Galleries, National Geographic/Fine Art Galleries, and Tasini Tiki Gallery. 6:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAYOR ALAN ARAKAWA COMMUNITY BUDGET – Mon. Oct 2 & Tue. Oct 3. Mayor Alan Arakawa and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Citizens with an interest in the County budget are encouraged to attend the meeting and offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. Free. 10/2: 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 10/3: 5:30pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); Mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

CHEF CELEBRATION AND MENU UNVEILING – Sat. Oct 7. Guests will have the opportunity to sample an array of fresh items, with tastings of three special creations from each menu, totaling 12 dishes, in the resorts Black Rock Kitchen. In addition, Executive Chef Lyndon Honda, Executive Sous Chef Chris Lederer and Sous Chef Mitch Cooper will each showcase their distinct styles by preparing a creation inspired by their childhood and journey in the culinary industry. A portion of proceeds will benefit Save Honolua Coalition. Call for reservations at 808-662-8059. $60. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

TASTE OF UPCOUNTRY – Sat. Oct 7. Gather in celebration of Upcountry bounty for a farm-to-table culinary celebration. Bringing Maui’s top culinary talent, Maui Country Club’s Sean Christensen; Four Season’s Craig Dryhurst; Star Anise Catering’s Uma Dugied; Cutting Edge Catering’s Brian Etheredge; Hana Ranch’s Gary Johnson; Chef Kojima and The Wooden Crate at Lumeria’s Jacquelyn Torres with desserts by Jessica Kapoor. The festivities also include a silent and live auction, and live musical entertainment. This is a 21+ event price starting at $80 with all proceeds to support of the keiki of Montessori School of Maui 2017-18 school year. 6:00pm. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

THE MAUI DEBUT OF BADFISH – A TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME – Sat. Oct 7. Get ready for one of the most high-energy nights of the year when Badfish: a Tribute to Sublime takes the stage. Badfish long ago secured its reputation as a knock-out live act and the audience will be bouncing off the rafters from early until late. Music that defined an era served up at your doorstep in one of Hawaii’s most iconic music halls by a truly stand-out live band. $20 – $30. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

TOMMY EMMANUEL LIVE! AT THE RYMAN – Mon. Oct 9. Esteemed and acclaimed Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel will perform in the Castle Theater in support of his new album ‘Live! At The Ryman’. An accomplished fingerstyle player, Emmanuel frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords, and the bass all at once. $25.50 – $41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA AND THE BIG BAND SOUNDTRACK – Thu. Oct 12. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Frank Sinatra’s classic songs in the McCoy Studio Theater. Hear hits from a timeless era including, “Day In, Day Out,” “Witchcraft,” “Luck be a Lady,” “New York, New York,” “All or Nothing at All,” and more. Wilt will be accompanied by a big band soundtrack and the performance will be highlighted by historical film clips of Sinatra’s rise to fame as one of America’s premier singers. Proceeds will go to Maui Mediation Services, Inc. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA SEASON OPENING CONCERT – Sat. Oct 21 – Sun. Oct 22. The Maui Chamber orchestra presents its Gala Season Opener: The Audacity of Genius. Conducted by Maestro Robert E. Wills, the program includes Grieg’s Holberg Suite for String Orchestra, Brahms’ Serenade No. 2, and Beethoven’s Symphony No 1. On Saturday the show starts at 7:30pm and on Sunday the show starts at 3pm. A conversations with the conductor is at 1:30pm on Sunday only and free to all ticket holders. Mauichamberorchestra.org. $27 – $55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

BLACK UHURU – Sun. Oct 22. Blues Bear is proud to present Grammy Award winning Reggae Super Stars Black Uhuru on their island “Skankin’ on da’ Rock” Jammin’ Roots Reggae Festival Hawaii Tour. The Legendary Black Uhuru is one of the most popular and successful reggae groups to come out of Kingston Jamaica’s “Waterhouse” district. Opening the show will be multitalented Rising-Reggae Star Onesty and special guest Maui’s Marty Dread and Jordon T. Gates open at 5pm. $35 – $55. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Oct 26. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes and other genres to create authentic, diverse works, led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, “Mana Wahine” (Powerful Woman) draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theatre, and film. It emulates the journey from creature to motherhood, life force to the spirit world, the honoring of mother earth and sky father. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Sep 28. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

INTERNATIONAL PEACE DAY – Thu. Sep 28. Governor David Ige will present the Center a Peace Proclamation for International Peace Day. This event was established by the United Nations in 1981 to commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples, and will be hosted by the Lions Club of Maui. 9:00am. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

MAUI CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL LUNCHEON AND AGRICULTURE SEMINAR – Thu. Sep 28. Governor David Ige will deliver the keynote address where he will discuss the state’s support for small businesses, Hawaii’s economic growth, his priorities for the future and Agriculture in Hawaii. The Agriculture Seminar will immediately follow with Stevie Whalen, Hawaii Agriculture Research Center; Wesley Nohara, Pu’u Kane Farms, LLC; Kahana Stone, Natural Resources Conservation Service; Paula Rafanan, VIP Foodservice; Blaine Apo, Maui Crisps and Dexter Kishida, DOE Food Services Supervisor. The cost to attend is $55 for members and $75 non-members. Reserved tables of 10 are $600. 10:15am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES – Thu. Sep 28. Lahaina Restoration Foundation present Matagi, trio of Maui musicians, Marvin Tevaga, Kalani Miles and Kimo Brehm. Matagi have performed together for years at venues throughout the island, pleasing crowds with a variety of musical genres while sharing a common musical bond in vocal harmonies and rhythms. Limited seating is provided; mats and low beach chairs are welcome. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Sep 28. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Sep 29. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

E-CYCLING – Sat. Sep 30. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8am-1pm. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

6TH ANNUAL WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES – Sat. Sep 30. Join Women Helping Women’s West Maui Task Force and don a pair of red high heels to help raise awareness about violence against women. The walk will kick off with a Zumba warm-up by Keoni’s Hot Lava Dance Fitness, and feature a photo-booth, face painting, balloon twisting, massage chair, refreshments, prize drawings and live music. The first 100 registrants will be entered into a drawing for a $100 cash prize. The walk is open to all, only male walkers need register, women and children are free. $20. 9:00am. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com; Womenhelpingwomenmaui.com

1ST MAUI BABY EXPO – Sat. Sep 30. This family-fun event is focused on parents and expecting parents, along with Maui baby and keiki 0-5 years of age. The schedule includes parent/keiki education, Maui Keiki Product and Service Resource Fair, along with a Baby Crawling Contest, Keiki Fashion show, activities, entertainment, door prizes and more. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY PLAN OPEN HOUSE DESIGN EVENT – Sat. Sep 30. The County of Maui Department of Planning is holding an open house on community design as part of the update of the West Maui Community Plan. The public is invited to provide feedback on housing options, redevelopment opportunities, walking and biking improvements, and other topics that are important to creating livable communities. Attendees can also learn about the community planning process, view maps and information, meet the project team, and learn how the design of communities impacts our daily lives. Wearemaui.org. 10:00am. Kaunoa Senior Center Lahaina, (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina); 808-661-9432.

HAIR-RAISING SCIENCE – Sat. Sep 30. The Maui Science Center team will teach keiki (ages 7 and older) about static electricity and circuits with hair-raising and interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities, and exhibits. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Sep 30. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PICTURE BRIDE STORIES – Sat. Sep 30. The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii in partnership with the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui and the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is proud to present a special presentation and book signing with author Barbara F. Kawakami. Picture Bride Stories is the 2016 -2017 Winner of The Asian/Pacific American Librarians Association (APALA) award for Literature Adult Non-Fiction. The event is free and open to the public but reservations are required by contacting Deidre Tegarden at 808-244-6862 or [email protected] 2:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Sep 30. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Sep 30. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 1. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 1. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Oct 1. This is a fantastic showcase for Maui-made products that appeal to both kamaaina and visitors alike. Showcasing products that are made, manufactured, grown or created in Maui County. Enjoy Halau O Na Pua O Pakipika (keiki hula) and live, island style performances while shopping. If you are interested in becoming a Maui Made Vendor, contact QKC. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

29TH ANNUAL MAPA GARDEN PARTY – Sun. Oct 1. Spend a magical afternoon while supporting Maui Academy of Performing Arts programs for kids and adults honoring Harland Hughes. Enjoy fine cuisine provided by Maui restaurants with wines specially selected for this event. Bid on unique silent and live auction items including original art created during the event, compete for prizes in the hat contest and treat yourself to live performances by Maui performers. 21+. $75. 1:00pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 West Main Street, Wailuku); 808-244-8760.

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Oct 1. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd-sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Oct 2. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response.’ Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Oct 3. EnhanceFitness has been researched for over 20 years and has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Oct 4. Time again to rock out! You and your keiki will sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring your own beer or wine, and a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT COMMUNITY MEETING – Wed. Oct 4. The Maui Police Department will be giving a talk to community business leaders/owners on the topic of deterring theft/crime in businesses. 7:00pm. Office Depot Lahaina, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); mauicounty.gov/122/Police-Department

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Fri, Southbound 8pm-12am; Sat, Annie and the Orfinz 8pm-12am; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Wed, Jazz at The Shops 5:30-7:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Fri, Garden Live Music 8am-5pm; Sat, Garden Live Music 8am-5pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com