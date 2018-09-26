MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 27th-October 3rd, 2018

BIG SHOWS

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 28. This month at K4F enjoy live entertainment by Nevah Too Late, Kolohecanteres Dance, Jimmy Mac and The Kool Kats, Isa Inca, and DJ Zeke along with magic by The Amazing Stuporman. Activities include: face painting, balloon twisting, Spider Jump, bubbles, the T-Rex and more. Plus, local retail and merchants, and food booths, trucks, and eateries too. 6pm. (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

ROAD TO RECOVERY FUNDRAISER – Fri. Sep 28. Head to the North Shore for a “Road to Recovery Fundraiser” event for Kyle Sinner. DelSol and Keegan House along with sax by Ami Schorr will provide the night tunes. Drink, eat, and have fun while supporting Kyle’s recovery. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HO‘OULU 2018 – Sat. Sep 29. Na Leo Kalele presents “Ho‘oulu 2018,” a benefit for Na Kula Kaiapuni O Lahaina. Enjoy live entertainment by Maleko Lorenzo and Friends, Pono Murray and Leipono, Leohone, Kuikawa, and Na Kula Kaiapuni O Lahaina. The event will also have local vendors, a keiki zone, and rummage sale, as well as ‘ono eats like Korean chicken, hamburger steak, chow fun, rice pudding, and more. Just $7 at the door and free for 5 and under. 4pm. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

TAVANA – Sat. Sep 29. Super stoked to be back on Maui, the one-man band from Honolulu, Tavana, heads to Pa‘ia. Using electronic drum triggers to lay down a variety of grooves with his feet while accompanying himself on guitar, Tavana will share his musical aloha in soulful, island-inspired rock and blues. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAPA’S 30TH ANNUAL GARDEN PARTY – Sun. Sep 30. This is the performing arts party to be at. Drop whatever you had planned for Sunday afternoon and find yourself a gorgeous summer sun hat and bedeck yourself appropriately for this Garden Party. Note: There is a hat contest! Live theatrical and dance performances and fine art await you while you saunter around with a wine glass in hand like an island inspired Scarlett O’Hara. Savor the culinary creations from 15 different Maui restaurants, bid on auction items, and sip on selections from their long wine list all while you are supporting the Maui Academy of Performing Arts scholarship fund. This is all about giving kids the chance to take dance and drama. $75 advance or $85 door. 1pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 W Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S ‘LADIES SING THE BLUES’ – Sun. Sep 30. Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo, and Natalie Nicole are sure to knock your socks off as they sing and play the blues. So grab your dancin’ shoes and head Upcountry as the Pacific Blues Society treats you to the sounds of Maui’s talented ladies. $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

GAY NIGHT – Sun. Sep 30. It’s finally here!! A night we can all be proud of. Every Sunday it’s Maui’s dedicated LGBTQP night. 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WAI FIYA! – Wed. Oct 3. Looking to get your Roots, Dancehall, Reggae, Rocksteady, Remix fix on, then catch the vibes on Wednesday night as the Maui Roots Syndicate collective of DJs hit the stage. No cover. 6pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

STAGE SHOWS

‘OTHER DESERT CITIES’ – Fri. Sep 21 – Sun. Oct 7. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history – a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm (no performance on Sep. 29) and Sunday at 3pm (two performances on Sep. 30, 2pm and 7pm). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Sep 27. Musicians, poets, community announcements, and more: Welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5. Put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Road, Unit 244); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 29. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI IMPROV SHOW WITH MARK BETLZMAN – Sat. Sep 29. Here is a special fun-filled evening with the Maui Improv players and visiting teacher, actor, writer, director, and Maui Improv co-founder Mark Beltzman. Don’t miss this one-night-only show for an unbelievable night! Doors open at 6:30pm. $5. 7pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Oct 1. Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Oct 2. Here’s a high-energy, fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy, as Brenton Keith amuses and amazes the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Oct 3. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

FIGHT CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA – For the sixth year, Tommy Bahama partners with the No Kid Hungry campaign to fight childhood hunger in America. Throughout the month of September make a $5 donation to No Kid Hungry and receive a $20 promotional award card redeemable in October. All funds generated are used to raise awareness about child hunger in the U.S., create public-private partnerships that align kids with the resources they need, and support nutrition programs such as school breakfast and summer meals. Details can be found online. Tommy Bahama, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-9983; Tommybahama.com/restaurants/wailea

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, and a walk through the vineyard grounds. Learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thursdays. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30-5:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20-$39. 4pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fridays. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and restaurant general manager and wine expert Jim Hansen as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Sep 28. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and Contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person; half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30-8:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Enjoy, live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. Also featuring their new seasonal drink, Pineapple Thyme: made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, handmade thyme syrup, in a keepsake Tiki Glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. 5:30-9pm. $22-$45. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CHARITY PINT NIGHT FOR IMUA – Fri. Sep 28. Imua Family Services Dream Imua has supported Maui County’s children most in need since 1990, granting them a day of their dreams and empowering them to believe that they are special and there is hope. All 21+ are invited to enjoy local beers. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support Imua. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Imuafamilyservices.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Sep 28. Mixologists stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars and classic films of the silver screen, followed by live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

VFW FUNDRAISER PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. Sep 29. Head down south, plunder some treasure, enjoy ono grindz, and support your local veterans all at the same time! Breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, and coffee. Breakfast is $8/adult; $5/keiki. 7am. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei)

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Sep 29. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

OKTOBERFEST – Sat. Sep 29. Join MBC Lahaina and Kihei for Oktoberfest, featuring their freshly brewed Festbier. Meet the brewers, talk story, and enjoy German-styled pupus. There will also be “Keep the Glass” specials and festival t-shirts available. Live music by the Haiku Hillbillys (Rand Coon, Randall Rospond, Kerry Sofaly, Thomas Goodlunas) will happen at the Kihei location only. 2:30-7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-669-3474; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

BEER, BLUES, AND BBQ – Sat. Sep 29. Head west for Beer, Blues, and BBQ benefit for Habitat for Humanity. Enjoy cold locally-crafted beer and hot delicious BBQ from Fat Daddy’s like seared meatloaf or baby back ribs, with sides including blue cheese slaw and cornbread. The Maui Blues Company will entertain with some good ol’ Chicago blues and there will be happy hour specials too. 5-8pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Sep 29. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 29. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom, with opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55; show: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Sep 30. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by Gary Larson Duo and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Sep 30. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Sep 30. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet. Mauka Makai will be serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. 10am-2pm. $18-$49. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Sep 30. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Sep 30. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Sep 30 and Mon. Oct 1. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 30. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 2. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics while highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Oct 3. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIA – Wed. Oct 3. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: ABOVE THE FOLD – NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI – Through Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KIRK BOES – Through Tue. Oct 2. Author of the love story titled “An American Dog in Paris” Kirk Boes original art from his book will be on display along with representational works depicting scenes of Lahaina. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

MALAMA WAO AKUA – Fri. Sep 14 – Fri. Nov 9. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, this juried art exhibition, Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods), celebrates the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Open daily 9am-4pm. Free admission. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Through Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw-dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free admission. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Sep 27. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Sep 28. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

PUNIU WORKSHOP WITH NA KANI O HULA – Sat. Sep 29. Puniu is a Hawaiian Knee Drum made from coconut shell and other natural materials. Join Kumu Hula Kapono and Kanoe Kamaunu of Na Kani O Hula, and make your own puniu. $75/nonmembers; $50/Garden members. Includes all materials. Email for reservations. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; [email protected]; Mnbg.org

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 30. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations, and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina)

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 30. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts, and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawai‘i, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Seeking volunteers for animal caretakers, support staff, office assistant/creative project development, and groundskeeper/handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pacificprimate.org

TAI CHI – Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour-long mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

5 THINGS EVERY LINKEDIN MARKETER NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL – Linkedin is the #1 professional networking site, but do you know how to leverage your profile? Learn how to make Linkedin work best for you as a professional, for business development and for networking. Call to RSVP. Free. 12pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu St., Kahului); 808-270-5770.

HULA LESSONS – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. Sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean Theta drum, and wind gong will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Reservations required. $30. Doors open at 5:45. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Drive, Lahaina); Shantiyogasound.com

THE MULTI-DIMENSIONAL HUMAN: WEIRD SCIENCE AND SELF-HEALING – Debra Greene, PhD, mind-body medicine specialist, and author of the acclaimed book “Endless Energy: The Essential Guide to Energy Health” will hold an interactive presentation. Attendees will learn about their internal senses and use them to navigate a clear map of their interior, explore the behaviors of thought-forms and use their mind to change physical reality, and discover life-altering breakthroughs in science to facilitate self-healing. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org; Conta.cc/2PD4Z83

HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES – Relax under the trees and enjoy the sweet island sounds as Lahaina Restoration Foundation present Mitch Kepa and Rock Hendricks for this month’s “Hawaiian Music Series” performance. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:30pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front St.); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30 minute time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

THRIVE AND SURVIVE: CANCER SURVIVORSHIP WORKSHOP – The Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a 6-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community at no cost. The workshop is an evidence-based program developed by Stanford University to teach those affected by cancer the necessary skills and techniques to “thrive and survive” during and after cancer care. Workshops are Thursdays from 9:30am-12pm. Space is limited. Call or go online to register. Free. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

VAMPIRE SEASON… OCTOBER BLOOD DRIVES – SAVE THE DATE: October is the perfect month for vampires and Blood Bank of Hawaii is ready to quench the need of Hawai‘i’s patients. It’s still hurricane season too and blood on the shelves will save lives. Schedule: Oct 15, 9am-2:30pm, King Kekaulike High School; Oct. 16, 9:30am-3pm, Kamehameha School; Oct. 17 and 18, 10am-5pm and Oct 19, 7am-1:45pm, Cameron Center. For general requirements and make an appointment go online. Blood Bank of Hawai‘i, 808-848-4770; BBH.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. No charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES – Women Helping Women West Maui Task Force kicks off October Domestic Violence Awareness Month with their seventh annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. Men, women, and their families, are invited to Walk a Mile in Her Shoes – in red high heels. This family-friendly event will include live music from Fred’s Garage, a photo booth, a keiki bouncy castle, food vendors, a $200 cash prize drawing, awards, and more. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Westmauitaskforce.org

MOVIES IN THE PARK – Lahaina Arts Association (LAA) and Fuzz Box Productions present a free movie screening of Disney’s MOANA! Prior to the screening families can enjoy activities including: face-painting, arts and crafts, community mural, food vendors, and a performance by the kids of Maui Music Mission. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Activities start at 4pm; showtime is 7pm. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina); 808-214-3964; Lahaina-arts.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

‘UKULELE WORKSHOP – This fun workshop conducted by Roy and Kathy Sakuma is geared for all ages, beginning to intermediate players. Students must be able hold C, F, and G7 chords and bring their own ‘ukulele, notepaper and pencil. Attendees will participate in Sunday’s ‘Ukulele Festival with a song learned in the workshop, and someone will win a fine new ‘ukulele. Free. Registration starts at 9am. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI BABY EXPO – Join the 2nd annual Maui Expo and celebrate our keiki. The day will include the popular baby crawling contest, keiki fashion show, the Maui keiki and product resource fair, live entertainment, and activities. There will also be great door prizes throughout the day, and a chance-to-win diapers for a year. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

UNIQUE WATER-PRODUCING MACHINES DEMO – Water, water everywhere – in the air! With many a drop to drink. Industrial design/development engineer Ted Bowman of Tsunami Products in Liberty Lake, Wash., will debut a home unit that extracts pure drinking water from atmospheric humidity. 10am. Waiohuli Hawaiian Homestead, (393 Pueo Dr., Kula)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

FREE ZUMBA – Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Free. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; (Maui Mall, Kahului); 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

FUEL UP. DO GOOD – The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program. Now until December a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Ohana Fuel Stations, Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

DTH FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Every 1st Monday join a one of kind Foosball Tournament! 21+. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

FREE ZUMBA – Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Free. 5:30pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; (Outlets of Maui, Lahaina); 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

MAUI MAUKA CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Aiming to connect Maui’s conservation professionals with Maui’s tourism professionals to increase the quality of nature interpretation and awareness of Hawai‘i’s natural resources. Training will focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, invasive species, and Maui’s unique natural environment. Presenters include East Maui Watershed Partnership, Maui Invasive Species Committee, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, and Haleakala National Park. Training is free but donations are encouraged. Sign up online. 12pm. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Mauimauka.org

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Time to rock out! Sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring your own beer or wine, a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao)

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS – Enjoy an evening with Bay Area singer Margo LeDuc’s and hear her versatile and expressive singing style which allows her to render songs of diverse genres such as rock and roll, soulful blues, and jazz. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL MEETING ON SUNFLOWER FARMING – Can fields of cheerful golden-yellow sunflowers be a model for creative and sustainable ways to use Maui’s former sugarcane lands that also have a positive impact on Maui’s coral reefs? Come explore this topic. Refreshments will be provided. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauireefs.org.

RUSHwahine MIX.MEET.MINGLE – Join RUSHwahine at The Point at Kapa Bar and Grill for an evening of networking. Carved out with the entrepreneurial woman in mind, RUSHwahine Social Event will get you discussing the throws of the daily hustle. $39/member and $59/non-member and includes drinks and pupus. Limited seating. 5:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-285-8458; RUSHwahine.com/Events

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC

Maui Live Music

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Ka‘anapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-6pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Scott Baird and Co. 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, “Kilohana” Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula, and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhi’s Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaiali‘i and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway,); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma‘alaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Drew Martin 5-7pm; Fri, Awaleimoi 5-7pm; Sat, Sarah Love and Lo Wolf 5-7pm; Sun, Alika and Eddy 8am-5pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

TICKETS ON SALE

REBELUTION FREE REIN HAWAII TOUR – Fri. Oct 5. California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution hits Maui for their Free Rein Hawaii Tour. Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley, and Marley D. Williams are a phenomenon, remaining creative and spreading good vibes. They will be joined by special guests Tribal Seeds and Hirie. Tickets: $29.50-$49.50/GA; $89.50/VIP. Gates: 5pm. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PAILOLO OKTOBERFEST – Sat. Oct 6. Pailolo Bar and Grill will host the second annual Pailolo Oktoberfest benefit event for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Guests can enjoy seasonal and flagship craft beer from Maui Brewing Co. and Kohola Brewery, along with specialty cocktails by Pau Vodka and Oktoberfest-inspired fare, like bratwurst, pretzels, schnitzel sliders. Admission includes a “Das Boot” souvenir mug, one boot-fill of beer, all-you-can-eat of chef’s selected dishes and live DJ entertainment. Additional beer available for purchased. 21+. Tickets can be purchased in advance online. $35. 2pm. Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-662-3254; Tickets.honoluluboxoffice.com/e/oktoberfest.

KALANI PE‘A NO ‘ANE‘I CD RELEASE CONCERT – Sat. Oct 6. Grammy Award Winner Kalani Pe‘a has risen to be one of the best young Hawaiian singers, bringing a modern sensibility to his own vision of Hawaiian traditions. “No ‘Ane‘i” which translates to “We belong here” is the title of Pe‘a’s sophomore album. Pe‘a will perform brand new original compositions off of his latest release, along with Na Wai ‘Eha. $30-$45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NATHAN AWEAU – Wed. Oct 10. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature three-time Male Vocalist of the Year Nathan Aweau. He’ll be demonstrating his extraordinary bass skills on his 8-string electric bass along with his beautiful vocals while Kelehua Kawai interprets through hula. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required: Call or go online. $37.99-$95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com