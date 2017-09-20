MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 21st-27th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Pat Simmons Jr. – Thu. Sep 21. Enjoy a blend of Hawaiian inspired acoustic folk music live with Pat at Mulligan’s. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 22. Come to South Maui and enjoy live entertainment, food booths and trucks, over 50 arts and crafts vendors, fun for the keiki and plenty of great local shopping. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

PARADIGM LOST, A FILM BY KAI LENNY AND JOHNNY DECESARE – Fri. Sep 22. The film is produced and directed by Johnny Decesare, Kai Lenny, and Jace Panebianco, coproduced by Red Bull Media House, and stars Kai Lenny, Albee Layer, Jamie O’Brien, Levi Siver, John John Florence, Kelly Slater, Airton Cozzolino, Marcilio Browne, Kalani Chapman, Ryan Hipwood, Ridge Lenny, Matt Meola, Robby Naish, Ian Walsh, Dusty Payne, Greg Long, Julian Wilson, Clyde Aikau, Victor Lopez, Dave Kalama, and Laird Hamilton. $7 – $12. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KAILA WEAVER ALBUM FUNDRAISER CONCERT – Fri. Sep 22. Please join a night of music and storytelling from Kaila Weaver. Enjoy homemade heart opening cacao and sing along to the tunes of Kaila and guests. This event is focused on fundraising for Kaila’s upcoming debut album recording. Please bring cash donations to fund her production costs. Suggested donation of $11. Donations of $11 or more will receive a digital download! All ages welcome. 7:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

A TOUCH OF SOUL WITH JOSH TATOFI – Fri. Sep 22. Hawaiian Music Live calls him the ‘Polynesian Luther Vandross.’ Honolulu born Josh Tatofi comes from a musical lineage. His album, Pua Kiele, was named Island Music Album of the Year in the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano awards, where he also won the coveted Male Vocalist of the Year award. Hear the soothing voice of Josh Tatofi in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Sep 22. Next Level Productions and DaJam 98.3 will rock the hottest Old School Party on Maui. Featuring music from the 80s and 90s. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

BROWNCHICKEN BROWNCOW STRING BAND – Fri. Sep 22. Hit up Paia for a night of bottle clanking, boot knocking and knee slapping fun. All the original members are on island for this special night of old time and traditional bluegrass with a healthy helping of European gypsy jazz. 21+. $20. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI OKINAWAN FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 23. The Maui Okinawan Kenjin Kai (MOKK) invite all to join an Okinawan experience on Maui, themed “Chibariyo!” (Do Your Best!). The festival will feature continuous Okinawan music and dance and Chinagu Eisa will perform Eisa taiko. There will be arts, crafts and jewelry by vendors from Maui and Oahu and the Country Store with homemade pickles, jams and jellies, maki sushi, baked goods for purchase. Enjoy traditional Okinawan food, children games and activities. Professional photo sessions in traditional Okinawan wear by Nagamine Photo Studio will be available with all proceeds to benefit MOKK and Festival T-shirts will also be available for purchase. Free. 10:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

THE STEPPAS AND UNIFIED SOUL – Sat. Sep 23. HHH Entertainment presents The Steppas, Unified Soul and HHH DJ’s. Hosted by Shane the Hawaiian Homeboy, $25 pre-sale ticket available at Headquarters Maui at the Maui Mall, Aloha Vapes or Mulligan’s. $30 day of and $50 VIP includes pupus and refreshments. (Cash Only). 21+. 6:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THE GREAT DIAMOND HEIST STARRING THE LAMONTS – Sat. Sep 23. Don’t miss out on the mucho macho rock show of de ano. The Lamonts make their South Maui debut with DJ sets by CPNess and Boomshot. They’ll be bringing their all-original style of punk rock, funk and hip-hop with a little bit of spunk. 21+. $5. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

‘AHA ALOHA ‘OCEAN OF LOVE’ III – Sun. Sep 24. Enjoy an evening of pule, blessings, live original spirit full music of Hawaii, original dance and hula, insights, reflections, contemplations, wisdom and manao from nearly 3 generations of special friends and family of Hawaii. The 3rd in a Series of ‘Aha Aloha will be led by Lei’ohu Ryder and Maydeen Iao with very special guests Kumu Puna Kalama Dawson and Jazmyne Geis. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for keiki 12 and under, cash the day of program. Advance cash tickets of $25 available at Maui Kombucha and MacNet. Or purchase online at Alohainaction.com. 5:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

WILD WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Sep 27. Casanova’s Famous Ladies’ Night 2.0. $10. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Sep 21. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘THE ELEPHANT MAN’ – Fri. Sep 22 – Sun. Oct 8. Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases. Abandoned by his family and seen as a freak by society. His life changes when young physician Frederick Treves agrees to care for him, quickly becoming a favorite of the English aristocracy. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on Sunday, Oct 1). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 23. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SHELL’S ANGELS – Sat. Sep 23. Hop on your hog and head down to the Temple for fun with the Free Range Comedy Troupe. Bring a can of food for the Maui FoodBank or check in on Yelp for $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 26. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Sep 26. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Sep 27. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179.00. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Sep 27. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Until – Tue. Oct 31. During the month of September and October, purchase the renown Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 of every sale will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. 7am. Koho’s Grill and Bar, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

DINE-OUT AND SUPPORT GROW SOME GOOD – Until – Sat. Sep 30. During the month of September, dine at one of these four restaurants and help Grow Some Good continued support in school gardens at 11 schools island-wide. 8am. Grow Some Good, (1215 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-344-0469; Growsomegood.com

TASTE OF TAVERNA – Until – Sat. Sep 30. During the month of September offering a “Taste of Taverna” menu. Tasting Menu created with the most popular menu items and a Great Value to be enjoyed throughout the month. Everyone that purchases one of the menus are entered into a drawing for 3 $50 gift certificates that will be drawn on October 1st. 5:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

MAUI TASTEMAKER SERIES WITH MAUIWINE – Until – Fri. Sep 29. Every Friday in September, Japengo is partnering with MauiWine to celebrate their shared passion for using fresh and locally grown products. Experience an unforgettable dinner with a selection of MauiWine estate vintages, pineapple and blended wines, alongside delicious and flavorful three courses prepared by talented Japengo chefs. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 21. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Sep 21. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine parings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Sep 21. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, call or go online to make a reservation. 5:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Sep 21. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

POP-UP MIXOLOGIST EVENT – Thu. Sep 21. Hit up Kapalua for a late night bar event, featuring Aaron Acala Mosley. Aaron will be mixing up cocktail concoctions and DJ Dustin will be mixing up the beats. Enjoy libations such as, La Guadalajara, East India Sling, Paw Paw Punch, Silver Chalice and Paloma Popper. 8:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

OKTOBERFEST BEER GARDEN – Fri. Sep 22. Experience an evening in Kapalua while indulging in a variety of specialty beers and a delicious selection of German fare at the second annual Oktoberfest. The resorts Executive Chef Chris Damskey; Cane and Canoe Chef de Cuisine, Robert Barrera and chef Jojo Vasquez, Executive Chef of The Plantation House, will each have an action station. The event will showcase crafted brews from Maui Brewing Company, Kohola Brewery and Ayinger Brewery. 21+ Purchase tickets at: Kapalua-beer-garden-2017.eventbrite.com. $75. 4:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

FREESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 22. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins, and Maya Alexander, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

WHISKEY DINNER WITH LYC – Fri. Sep 22. Ahoy! Join the Lahaina Yacht Club (LYC) for a very special whiskey dinner. Enjoy 5-courses of whiskey infused dishes by LYC’s Chef Melvin and 4 amazing hand crafted cocktails by Jules. LYC member and Southern Wine and Spirits representative will be on hand to talk about the whiskeys. Cost is $45 and includes all courses and four choices of either the special whiskeys, specialty cocktails or wine pairing. Also you can try all four cocktails and vote for which one should join the LYC cocktail list. Make reservations at 808-661-0191. 7:00pm. Lahaina Yacht Club, (835 Front St., Lahiana); 808-667-6211; Lyc.us

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Sep 22. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

POP-UP BURGER AND BEER EVENT – Fri. Sep 22. Cow Pig Bun “BBB” Burger + Beer. Special pricing on 6 selections of Maui Brewing Company and Maui Stone selections with island music by Damien Awai. And starting at 9pm receive 20 percent off all cocktails. 8:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 23. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom with opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Sep 24. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Sep 24. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 24. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Sep 25. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dinning and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 26. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 27. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 27. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Sep 27. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until – Sun. Oct 1. Acclaimed photographer, Susan Middleton, is well known for the exhibitions Archipelago, and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us a new body of work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates—underwater animals without backbones. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kahoolawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Free. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Fri. Sep 1 – Fri. Sep 29. Diane’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and view her work every Fridays in September. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Sep 1 – Fri. Sep 29. Vosberg will be at the gallery every Friday in September. See a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals and watch her painting techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Mon. Sep 4 – Mon. Sep 25. Scott makes art because, for a while, she is transported to a fantasy world of her own creation. She will be at the gallery every Monday in September practicing her pyrography techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Sep 6 – Wed. Sep 27. Young explores any subject and style that stimulates her artistic passion, her favorite subject to paint are people and water. Visit the gallery and watch her process and techniques every Wednesdays in September. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Sep 21. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Sep 21. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

KENSU JEWLERY TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Sep 22 – Sat. Sep 23. Maui jewelry designers, KenSu Jewelry will present their unique collection featuring precious stones and metals in the resorts Kilohana Boutique. 9:00am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Sep 22. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Sep 22. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

THE COCKTAILS AND CANVAS EXPERIENCE – Mon. Sep 25. Grab a cocktail and start painting! In collaboration with Island Art Party, Cocktails and Canvas is a fun and creative class to mingle and learn step-by-step instructions to create your own Maui memory. Admission includes cost of materials, 1 complimentary drink and appetizers. 16+. $59 – $69. 4:30pm. Aston Kaanapali Shores, (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-687-7101; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

‘YOUR VOICE’ – Thu. Sep 21-Fr. Sep 22. Add your voice at the State Capitol! The Legislature’s Public Access Room (PAR) will present a free one-hour workshop. Topics include understanding the legislative process, deadlines, and power dynamics, as well as tips on effective lobbying, testifying, and communicating with Senators and Representatives. “How-To” guides, informational handouts, and other resources will be available. 9/21: 6:00pm. Wailuku Community Center, (395 Waena Pl., Wailuku); 9/22: 1:30pm. Kaunoa Senior Center Lahaina, (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina); 9/22:6:00pm. Kaunoa Senior Center Lahaina, (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina); 808-587-0478; LBRhawaii.org/PAR

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

HARVEY – Fri. Sep 29 – Sun. Oct 15. Elwood P. Dowd is an affable man who claims to have a friend Harvey — whom he describes as a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall pooka resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit. Elwood’s sister Veta tired of his hallucination tries to have him committed to a sanitarium, but winds up being committed herself. What will happen to Veta, and is Elwood crazy or is Harvey really real. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $40. 8:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

A TRIBUTE TO W.S. MERWIN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Sep 29. In celebration of his 90th birthday, the Merwin Conservancy presents an evening in tribute to U.S. Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, translator, environmentalist and 40-year Maui resident W.S. Merwin. The evening will feature readings of his poetry, led by Edward Hirsch of the Guggenheim Foundation, and Merwin’s editor, Michael Wiegers of Copper Canyon Press. State officials will also present a Gubernatorial Proclamation proclaiming Sept. 30, 2017, as “W.S. Merwin Day” in Hawaii for his lifelong achievements. The presentation will be followed by a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne and live musical entertainment. All ticket sales benefit the nonprofit Merwin Conservancy. $10-25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SHANK’S MARE’ – Fri. Sep 29. Yara Arts Group presents a collaborative puppet performance by American puppet artist, Tom Lee, and Japanese traditional puppeteer, Koryu Nishikawa V in the Castle Theater. This beautiful and detailed production combines Japanese traditional puppetry, live video projection of miniature sets, and a haunting score on hammered dulcimer and Japanese shamisen and flute. $12-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOPEFEST MAUI GALA – Sat. Sep 30. Get ready to party with a purpose at the American Cancer Society HopeFest Maui Gala. The theme this year is “Maui by Moonlight” which will showcase the best of what Maui has to offer. All net proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Clarence T. Ching Hope Lodge Hawaii. $195. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-244-5554; Hopefestmaui.org

DAMIEN ‘JR. GONG’ MARLEY AND J BOOG LIVE – Sat. Sep 30. Jamaican reggae artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is back on the road. The youngest son of iconic reggae musician Bob Marley, he’ll promote his newly released Stony Hill album. Damian will be joined by J Boog. Enjoy reggae, R&B, hip hop and a little bit of rock in this can’t miss performance. $40-109. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ZEPTEMBER VIII – Sat. Sep 30. It’s year 8! This year take a trip back to Earl’s Court 1975 and enjoy the playlist Zeppelin covered. $35 pre-sale ticket available at Alice in Hulaland, 808 on Main, 808 Deli, Las Pinatas of Maui or Mulligan’s. $45 at the door. (Cash Only). 21+. 6:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

TASTE OF UPCOUNTRY – Sat. Oct 7. Gather in celebration of Upcountry bounty for a farm-to-table culinary celebration. Bringing Maui’s top culinary talent, Maui Country Club’s Sean Christensen; Four Season’s Craig Dryhurst; Star Anise Catering’s Uma Dugied; Cutting Edge Catering’s Brian Etheredge; Hana Ranch’s Gary Johnson; Chef Kojima and The Wooden Crate at Lumeria’s Jacquelyn Torres with desserts by Jessica Kapoor. The festivities also include a silent and live auction, and live musical entertainment. 21+ $80. 6:00pm. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

THE MAUI DEBUT OF BADFISH – A TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME – Sat. Oct 7. Badfish long ago secured its reputation as a knock-out live act and the audience will be bouncing off the rafters from early until late. Music that defined an era served up at your doorstep in one of Hawaii’s most iconic music halls by a truly stand-out live band. $20-30. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

4TH ANNUAL ‘MAUI SWIM AND FIN’ – Thu. Sep 14 – Sat. Sep 23. This public community event welcomes all swimmers of all ages and swim levels to partake in the fourth annual Maui Swim and Fin to benefit Special Olympics Maui Swim Team on Sep. 30.Entries are due by Sep. 23, and donation of $35 is due on day of event. 8:00am. Kihei Aquatic Center, (303 E. Lipoa St,, Kihei); 808-270-6138; www.worldwideaquathonday.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Sep 21. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

FALL 2017 JOB FAIR – Thu. Sep 21. Looking for a job or a career change, then bring your resume, dress to impress and speak to prospective employers at this years Fall Job Fair, hosted by CareerLink UHMC. 8:30am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Sep 21. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Sep 21. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to a Picnic for Poki. The featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be The Hula Honeys, Ginger Johnson and Robyn Kneubuhl. Blending vintage Hapa Haole songs with hip jazz classics, these Hula Honeys create a swinging sweet sound all their own. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

OPEN HOUSE FOR DISTRICT PARK PLANS – Thu. Sep 21. The open house is part of a Parks Department project to prepare a System Plan, which will define future recreation needs, an overall strategy, and specific capital improvements. Offering opportunities for participants to: offer ideas to improve parks, recreation facilities, and programs; suggest the kinds of parks that are needed; discuss ways that aquatics facilities to be improved; speak with project consultants or Parks Department staff; learn about the condition of existing facilities and more. 4:30pm. Helene Hall, (150 Keawa Pl., Hana).

WEST MAUI DISASTER PLAN MEETING – Thu. Sep 21. The West Maui Taxpayers Association invites the public to join them and be a part of the solution to plans that may well be the reason why lives will be saved when disasters strike. Guest speaker this month will be Sharon Mielbrecht of the Pacific Disaster Center, and the meeting will focus on Understanding Disaster Risk and Conducting a Hazard Assessment. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Westmaui.org

AKAKU UPSTAIR SALON SERIES: SECRETS TO LIVING IN THE PAST 100 – Thu. Sep 21. Kaimana Brummel, Community Engagement Lead for the Central Maui Blue Zones Project will share the “Blue Zones Kick-Off” video featuring Dan Buettner a National Geographic Fellow and multiple New York Times bestselling author, telling the Blue Zones Story to a Maui audience. She will then discuss community involvement options to make the healthy choice the easy choice in Kahului and Wailuku . Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Sep 21. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

POP-UP SHOP EVENT – Fri. Sep 22 – Sun. Sep 24. Head to the mall for a 3-day pop-up shop event with The Lucky Honey and Free to Be Me Jewelry. There will be lots of new arrivals, discounts, giveaways and more. The event will run from 9:30am-9pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10am-5pm on Sunday. 9:30am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

‘A WOMAN’S PLACE IS…’ – Fri. Sep 22. Join this very special event to celebrate the “American Business Women’s Day.” Hear from a panel of Wonder Women from Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Oahu and Continental US. Panelist include: Melanie Marrero, Maui Brewing Company; Diane Haynes Woodburn, Maui No Kai Oi Magazine; Gladys Baisa; Judy P. Capertina, Haole Girl Island Sweets; Debbie Finkiewicz, Maui Closet Company; Leslie Malulani Shizue Miki, Abundent Life Natural Foods; Susie Thieman and Mylen Fe Yamamoto, Cropsticks. These women have taken on the world of business and learn what it took and still takes to move and shake it. David Kapaku and John Hauoli Tomoso will be guest emcees and the guest moderator will be Journalist Jay April. 11:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Sep 22. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS FEATURES ‘BIRDCAGE’ – Fri. Sep 22. Gannon’s Movie Under the Stars will feature the 1996 American comedy The Birdcage, staring Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest. A gay cabaret owner and his drag queen companion agree to put up a false straight to be introduce to their son’s fiancee’s right-wing moralistic parents. There’s no alcohol permitted in the movie area, so be sure to stop by the Red Bar. $7. 8:00pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

ST. JOHN’S KULA FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 23. Enjoy an upcountry tradition that local families look forward to every year, with live entertainment by Kanekoa, the halau of Kumu Maka’ala Palmore, Joel Katz, Jamie Lawerence, Brian and Meryl, and Soul Kitchen. Munch on ‘ono local food, homemade baked goods and enjoy fresh Kula produce. There will be a silent auction, a quilt show and children’s games too. Admission is $1 or one can of food for the Maui Food Bank and free for children 10 and under. Proceeds will benefit the Ka Hale A Ke Ola and Family Life Center. 9:00am. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

ANNUAL SADDLE UP FOR ST. JUDE – Sat. Sep 23. Thompson Ranch is hosting its annual saddle up for St. Jude fundraiser ride. Bring your horse and your $100 minimum donation and enjoy a day of fun for a good cause. Hot lunch and cold drinks will be provided. The charity fundraiser will help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for services. Please register at: Fundraising.stjude.org to find out the location. 9:00am. Thompson Ranch Maui, (Kula); 808-878-1910; Thompsonranchmaui.com

HAWAII SEED FEST: LOCAL SEEDS FOR LOCAL NEEDS – Sat. Sep 23. Join the local community conversations on the hows and whys of growing seeds specifically adapted for Hawaii. There will be a seed exchange, so please bring seeds to share, seeds to process and seed stories too. There will also be a walk in the Pono Grown vegetable gardens where you can check out the seed variety trials. Attendance is free but space is limited. 9:00am. Pono Grown Farms, (677 Olinda Rd., Makawao); ; Ponogrown.org; Localseeds.eventbrite.com

BENDS AND BREWS – Sat. Sep 23. Join MBC and PopUp Yoga Maui for fall inspired yoga class, followed by delicious brews in the Kihei Tasting Room. Cost of $20 per person includes yoga class and your first drink. Please bring your own mat. Must be 21+ to participate. Reservations recommended but not required . $20.00. 11:00am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Sep 23. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Sep 23. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BATTLE OF THE BADGES! – Sat. Sep 23. Players from the Maui Police Department and the Maui Fire Department will face off in a long awaited re-match softball tournament to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Watch the brave police officers and firefighters go toe-to-toe in a fun but yet very competitive softball game. General admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under and senior citizens, and FREE if you show up with your 2017 pink MPD or MFD Pinktober T-shirt. Shirts will be available for purchase at the gate. 4:30pm. Iron Maehara Baseball Stadium, (700 Halia Nakoa St, Wailuku); www.baseballalumni.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Sep 23. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HURRICANE HARVEY BENEFIT – Sat. Sep 23. . 8:00pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

E-CYCLING – On Saturdays until September 30. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Sep 23. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

TINY TEMPLE HOME ON WHEELS – Until- Sun. Sep 24. Mandala Eco Homes is hosting an Open House every Sunday in September. Featured on HGTV’s Tiny Paradise. Tiny Temple Homes are made in Bali, shipped completely with high end appliances and ready to move in. Here is an opportunity to experience this new creation. Please RSVP by email to [email protected], call 808-579-9099 or text to 808-268-2898, and they will contact you with directions to the location. 8:00am. Mandala Eco Homes, (); 808-579-9099; Mandalaecohomes.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Sep 24. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Sep 24. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Sep 24. Let’s keep Ka’ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore on the 4th Sunday of every month. This beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies provided. Free. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org; HIhawksbills.org; HAMERinHawaii.org

NENE AWARENESS DAY!- Sun. Sep 24. Join the Maui Bird Conservatory for an event to celebrate Nene awareness. They open their great hall with information about Hawaii’s state bird and Hawaiian conservation efforts and information about their facility. There will be crafts and snacks, sorry no tours of the facility will be given at this event, as they try to limit the interaction the birds have with people. Free. 9:00am. Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-0690.

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Sep 24. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Sep 25. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher, Kripalu Certified will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Sep 26. EnhanceFitness has been researched for over 20 years and has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to off-set the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

E-CYCLING – On Tuesdays until September 26. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Sep 26. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. 6:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

LOCAL SCIENCE EDUCATION SERIES – Wed. Sep 27. Come enjoy a cold brew at Kohola Brewery and listen to local field biologist from the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project discuss the history and challenges of native and endangered seabird populations. 21+. Free. 3:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Lahaina Sports Bar – Sat, Michael Conrad 6-9pm; (843 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-667-6655.

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Fri, Maui Blues 8pm-12am; Tue, Curtis Love 7:30-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Band 5-8pm; Mon, Gina Martinelli 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-7pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-268-6884; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com