MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 20th-26th, 2018

BIG SHOWS

GYPSY PACIFIC – Thu. Sep 20. Tom Conway, Willy Wainwright, Danny M and Phil Benoit entertain the evening in an instrumental collection of funky jazz. $11. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 21. Relax Upcountry with “Fall in Makawao” celebrating the September Equinox at this month M3F block party. Highlights include; live music with SouthBound, Bryan Debris, Jamy Woodburn and Timmy Hogan, a Luminous Vision performance by Travis French, Nicole Casper, and Kelly Mcdonagh, line dancing with the Get up and Dance troupe, the Maui Taiko Drummers and magic with Timothy Wenk. The party will of course have the good eats on the street and in the restaurants, vendor booths, arts and crafts, the Komoda Keiki Zone, the Classic Car Showcase and more. Free. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Sep 21. Celebrating The Festivals Of Aloha, Maui Nui Style with Uluwehi Gurrero’s cd release, “E Mau ana ka Ha‘aheo,” the Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble, Kalama School ‘Ukulele Band, and Makana Arce (2nd place winner of the 2018 Richard Ho‘opi‘i Falsetto contest). The day will also include keiki craft making and activities along with flower and feather lei making. There will also be Festivals Of Aloha ribbons for $5 each. Collect all islands! 6-8pm. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

JIMMY C “PAU HANA” JAZZ LIVE – Fri. Sep 21. The eclectic, stick-wise drumming style of Jimmy C. slams into gear with flavors of musical moments, playing all your favorite jazz tunes with a new twist. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

AFROMAN – Fri. Sep 21. RESCHEDULED. Call for details. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THE GOODS – Fri. Sep 21. It’s going down on fourth-Friday with south side favorite DJs Jay.P, Boomshot, and Joralien. Roll thru and vibe out to some R/B, Hip Hop, Funk and Future Beats. 21+. Doors open at 9pm. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

THE OFFICIAL 3RD FRIDAY AFTERPARTY! – Fri. Sep 21. InnDream Collections presents Pono Primitive Fridays benefit show for Skyline Conservation Initiative. Gracing the stage will be Jimbolaya, Compel with DJ sets by Chad the Curator. Come and party with a purpose. A portion of proceeds will go directly to the directly to the cause. 21+. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI LILIKO‘I FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 22. Come and celebrate the local abundance during Maui’s first Liliko‘i Festival. The day will include, live local Hawaiian music by George Kahumoku Jr., Moso Ulii, Uncle Al Nip and the Timmons Sisters. There will also be a Liliko‘i food contest, games and lots more. 8:00am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina); 808-669-7004.

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Sep 22. Party in the open-air courtyard under the Full Moon with live DJs as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you can choose the channel you want to groove too. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FREERADICALS PROJEKT “A DAY IN THE LIFE” – Sat. Sep 22. Working for some time on a concept show to depict a very special day in the life of an eccentric artist, called “a day in the life”. Still a work in progress, see their experiment come into a life of their own. Following the show will be a special after-party featuring Chuck And The Mainbrones. Doors: 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

GAY NIGHT – Sun. Sep 23. It’s finally here!! A night we can all be proud of, every Sunday it’s Maui’s dedicated LGBTQP night. 7:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WAI FIYA! – Wed. Sep 26. Looking to get your Roots, Dancehall, Reggae, Rocksteady, Remix fix on, then catch the vibes on Wednesday night as Maui Roots Syndicate collective of DJ’s hit the stage. No Cover. 6:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

JERRY SANTOS – Wed. Sep 26. Best known for his work in the musical group Olomana, and has been a familiar presence on the Hawai‘i music scene for almost four decades, this week’s Slack Key Show will feature Jerry Santos. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. Doors: 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Sep 20. Musicians, poets, community announcements, and more: Welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5. Put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

OTHER DESERT CITIES – Fri. Sep 21 – Sun. Oct 7. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history – a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm (no performance on Sep. 29) and Sunday at 3pm (two performances on Sep. 30, 2pm and 7pm). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 22. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

COMEDY NIGHT – Sat. Sep 22. Maui Comedy Live presents a Comedy Night featuring Brian Michaels, Will Burkart, Eric Hofer, Luke Shoup, Ted Anderson, and more special guests. 21+. BYOB. $15 cover. Doors: 7:30pm. 8pm. Epic Lighting LLC, (1331 Eha St., Wailuku); Epiclightingllc.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Sep 24. Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MAGIC MONDAY – Mon. Sep 24. Come down for a night of excitement and laughter with Resident Magician Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink, and allow yourself to wonder. Don’t blink an eye or he’ll fool you again. $10. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Sep 25. Here’s a high-energy, fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy, as Brenton Keith amuses and amazes the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Sep 26. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, and Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with a performer at each table and custom head lei made with a master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally-sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Sep 26. Power Up Comedy welcomes all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

FIGHT CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA – Until Mon. Oct 1. For the sixth year, Tommy Bahama partners with the No Kid Hungry campaign to fight childhood hunger in America. Throughout the month of September make a $5 donation to No Kid Hungry, and receive a $20 promotional award card redeemable in October. All funds generated are used to raise awareness about child hunger in the U.S., create public-private partnerships that align kids with the resources they need, and support nutrition programs such as school breakfast and summer meals. Details can be found online. Tommy Bahama, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-9983; Tommybahama.com/restaurants/wailea

CHINESE MOON CAKES FOR SALE – Mon. Sep 17 – Sat. Sep 22. Chinese moon cakes from Hong Kong will be on sale all week, from September 17-22. The Chinese Moon Festival takes place on September 22. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 20. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, and a walk through the vineyard grounds. Learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Sep 20. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Sep 20. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Sep 20. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Sep 21. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20-$39. 4pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Sep 21. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and restaurant general manager and wine expert, Jim Hansen as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Sep 21. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Sep 21. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Sep 21. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. Also featuring their new seasonal drink, the Pineapple Thyme, made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, and handmade thyme syrup in a keepsake tiki glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 21. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Sep 22. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Sep 22. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 22. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom with opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Sep 23. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by Gary Larson Duo and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Sep 23. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Sep 23. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet. Mauka Makai will be serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. 10am-2pm. $18-$49. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Sep 23. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Sep 23. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Sep 23. Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 23. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 25. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics while highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Sep 26. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Sep 26. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

SHEARWATER’S OKTOBERFEST – Wed. Sep 26. Beer, food, and fun as Shearwater Tavern partners with Kona Brew Co. for a special Oktoberfest event. The evening will featuring amazing Oktoberfest inspired food created by Executive Chef Carl Yeh and a tap takeover of beers from Kona Brew Co. The night will also include an Official Kona Brew Co. Liquid Aloha Surfboard giveaway! RSVP online. 6-9pm. Shearwater Tavern, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-793-2324; Sw-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com

ART SCENE

KIRK BOES RECEPTION AND SHOW – Thu. to Tue. Oct 2. Author of the love story titled “An American Dog in Paris” Kirk Boes original art from his book will be on display along with representational works depicting scenes of Lahaina. A reception to meet Kirk will be take place September 20, 9-11am and will include light refreshments. Work will remain on display. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Through Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming Maui Open Studios Event, which takes place in February. Artist registrations are now available until November 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and register for the event online. Maui Open Studios, Mauiopenstudios.com

MALAMA WAO AKUA – Through Fri. Nov 9. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP), this juried art exhibition, Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods), celebrates the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Free admission. Open daily 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI EXHIBIT – Through Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Through Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free admission. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Sep 20. View original art and giclees by Local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Sep 21. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 23. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 23. Enjoy locally-made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30-minute time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

THRIVE AND SURVIVE: CANCER SURVIVORSHIP WORKSHOP – The Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community at no cost. The workshop is an evidence-based program developed by Stanford University to teach those affected by cancer the necessary skills and techniques to “thrive and survive” during and after cancer care. Workshops are Thursdays from 9:30-12pm. Space is limited. Call or go online to register. Free. 9:30am. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Seeking volunteers for animal caretakers, support staff, office assistant/creative project development, and groundskeeper/handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pacificprimate.org

TAI CHI – Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour-long mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite the community to enjoy an afternoon of live Hawaiian style music and hula with Uncle Hollis Lee and Friends. Hear his unique style playing the 6 string ‘ukulele as his mellow voice adds a new dimension. Guests can also enjoy fresh baked cookies and coffee while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawai‘i. Free. 11am. Ka‘ahumanu Church, (103 S High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

HULA LESSONS – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ENVIRONMENT, MIND AND MOOD – HOW OUR SURROUNDINGS INFLUENCE OUR INNER WORLD – Dr. Adam Coles, Psychiatrist and Clinical Director at the Maui Family Guidance Center, will lead a lively discussion on how in todayʻs world we process thousands of reference points from our environment, shining a light on how that might affect our mind and mood. His talk will begin with the biology of how the environment is perceived, followed by how all of this information is processed. In addition, he will show us how we can act locally in our own micro-environments to better prepare for our future. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org; Conta.cc/2oIAUIF

WHAT’S ALOHA GOT TO DO WITH IT? – HK West Maui Speaker Series presents Noelani Arista, Associate Professor of History at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa. She will deliver her talk “What’s Aloha got to do with it?: ‘Ike ola, Mele and Digital Knowledge Futures”. The talk is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 5pm. 6pm. The Na‘aikane O Maui Cultural Center, (562 Front St., Lahaina); .

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Celebrate International Day of Peace with Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for a morning filled with positive vibrations. Sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid, singing bowls, and water gong will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. First come, first served. Free. 8am. Lululemon at The Shops at Wailea, (93750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-0274.

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622

‘OHINA SHORT FILM SHOWCASE – The ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase is Hawai’i’s largest annual short film festival, dedicated to gathering and presenting original works by students, amateurs, and professional filmmakers. See incredible independent films from Hawai‘i including; Kalewa, The Last Taxi Dance, Hae Hawai‘i, The Moon and the Night, and Mauka to Makai. Following the screening will be a conversation about the films with Gerard Elmore of ‘Ohina and Alika Maikau, filmmaker of Mauka to Makai. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

KULA FESTIVAL – Bring your family and friends Upcountry for the 36th annual Kula Festival. The event will include ‘ono food, fresh produce, plants and flowers, live and silent auctions, a Hawaiian quilt show, and many local arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a Kids Zone and live entertainment all day. Admission is $1 or one can of food for the Maui Food Bank, and free for children 10 and under. Proceeds will be shared with local nonprofits. 9am. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org/kulafest.

‘GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT’ COASTLINE CLEANUP – Get the Drift and Bag It continues with a great coastline cleanup. Join Malama Maui Nui and partners Maui Ocean Center, MOC Marine Institute, Maui Brewing Co., Maui Lifeguards Association, and Ma‘alaea General Store. Please download the Clean Swell app prior to the cleanup. 9-11am. Kenolio Beach aka Sugar Beach, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); Oceanconservancy.org/trash-free-seas/international-coastal-cleanup/cleanswell.

HAWAI‘I SEED FEST – Join an autumn equinox Seedfest, check out variety trials in progress and learn how to conduct successful trials in your own garden. Local seed grower Evan Ryan and other community seed enthusiasts will be there to answer any questions. Attendees can also bring bring cleaned seeds and/or plant cuttings for a seed exchange (optional). Space is limited online registration is required. $8. 9am. Pono Grown Farm Center, (677 Olinda Rd., Makawao); Kohalacenter.eventbrite.com.

CHINESE MOON FESTIVAL – Colorful lanterns and offerings to the moon goddess provide backdrop for teas served in the garden, mooncakes, and traditional music and dances. Enjoy cultural art activities, kids’ crafts, Chinese food, and more at the harvest tribute. Free. 10am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS FAIR – The public is invited to attend the 5th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Fair designed to provide information about domestic violence, as well as resources available to the community. Organized by the County of Maui Committee on the Status of Women, there will be several community agencies on-site and live music performances by local artists. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

UNIQUE WATER-PRODUCING MACHINES DEMO – Water, water everywhere – in air many a drop to drink. Industrial design/development engineer Ted Bowman of Tsunami Products in Liberty Lake, Wash, will debut a home unit that extracts pure drinking water from atmospheric humidity. He will unveil the prototype Tsunami 500 home outdoor unit and will demonstrate a hybrid of the Tsunami 1000 atmospheric-condensation machine. 10am. Waiohuli Hawaiian Homestead., (393 Pueo Dr., Kula)

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LUNCH AND LEARN ALL ABOUT CBD – Cannabis researcher Michael Backes returns to Maui with a presentation on CBD (cannabidiol). He will separate the myths from facts about this important plant compound. Michael will discuss the health-related benefits of CBD, what it can and cannot do, its legal status, and the difference between hemp-derived CBD products and those extracted from cannabis cultivated for medical use. Q/A session, hot buffet lunch, and class materials included. RSVP online. $20. 1pm. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Cbdlunch.eventbrite.com.

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP – Self-defense instructor Tasha, through her years of experience learning Japanese martial arts, Tai Chi, and boxing has design a class specifically created for women and girls. Join Tasha and learn joint manipulation, joint locks, and pressure points. Gain confidence, realize your inner strength, and stay safe. $40. 3:30pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com/tao-porchon-lynch

AUTUMNAL EQUINOX CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – A uniquely inspired meditational journey through the spirit of plant medicine and divine sound! The journey will begin with personal intentions, story, and the heart opening power of ceremonial drinking cacao. Recipients are then bathed in the healing sounds of a 36-inch Water Gong, accompanied by Tibetan singing bowls, frame drum, rattles, and chimes. Bring a yoga mat, pillow, shawl/blanket, and water. $45 per person. Doors open at 6:45pm. 7pm. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S Kihei Rd)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

FREE ZUMBA – Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (Multiple locations); 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – This popular event, presented by the Maui Food Technology Center features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free admission. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

SALSA AND BACHATA DANCE CLASSES – Julia Crespo and Stephen Smith offer a four-week session of Latin dance classes for beginners on Sundays. No partner needed and no previous dance experience necessary. This class promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on. Salsa starts at 6pm followed by Bachata at 7:30pm. Come and learn to dance! Drop in: $15-$25; Four Week Series: $50-$80. 6pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar, so stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

5 THINGS EVERY LINKEDIN MARKETER NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL – Linkedin is the #1 professional networking site, but do you know how to leverage your profile? Join Maui Social Media School and Nicole “nico” Fisher, owner of Skywriting by…nico, and learn how to make Linkedin work best for you as a professional, for business development and for networking. Call to RSVP. Free. 12pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu St., Kahului); 808-270-5770.

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Every 4th Wednesday enjoy Haiku in English with the Maui Friends of the Library. 4:30-6pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SCIENCE NIGHT WITH PWF – Join Stephanie Stack and Pacific Whale Foundation as they discuss one of the most elusive cetaceans, the false killer whale. There will be happy hour specials all night. 21+. Free. 6pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LET THE MUSIC MOVE YOU – Come celebrate and extend International Day of Peace with a yoga and movement flow. Loosely-guided yoga freedom flow will be led by Dre Fors while special guest musician and vocalist Joie Yasha provides the sound. Pre-Sale: $20; Day of: $25. 6:15pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio at Hotel Wailea, (555 Kaukahi St.); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VAMPIRE SEASON… OCTOBER BLOOD DRIVES – SAVE THE DATE: October is the perfect month for vampires and Blood Bank of Hawaii is ready to quench the need of Hawai‘i’s patients. It’s still hurricane season too and blood on the shelves will save lives. Schedule: Oct 15, 9am-2:30pm, King Kekaulike High School; Oct. 16, 9:30am-3pm, Kamehameha School; Oct. 17 and 18, 10am-5pm and Oct 19, 7am-1:45pm, Cameron Center. For general requirements and make an appointment go online. 9am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, 808-848-4770; BBH.org

LIVE MUSIC

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato, and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Ka‘anapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-6pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, “Kilohana” Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhi’s Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaiali‘i and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House – Sat, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu, Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sat, Scott Baird 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, DJ Sean Dubs 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma‘alaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Rowdy Love 5-7pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

TICKETS ON SALE

SUSAN MIDDLETON AND FRIENDS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Thu. Sep 27. Rescheduled from August 24. In this special presentation of the Merwin Conservancy’s “Green Room” literary and environmental salon series, artist and author Susan Middletov will present portraits from two of her acclaimed books, Spineless and Remains of a Rainbow. The presentation will include an on-stage conversation between Middleton and botanists and endangered species protection experts, Steve Perlman and Hanke Oppenheimer. Refreshments and book signing to follow. Doors: 6:30pm. 7pm. $10-$25. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FIGHTING CANCER WITH GRACE: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR CYNTHIA CLARK – Fri. Sep 28. This benefit concert for Cynthia Clark’s “Fighting Cancer with Grace” will featuring a star-studded lineup of local Maui musicians including Soul Kitchen, Eric Gilliom, Amy Hanaiali‘i, Lily Meola, Tom Conway, Gina Martinelli, Cheryl Rae, Elua Kane, Merv Oana, plus more surprise guests. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com or at-the-door, with one-hundred percent benefiting Cynthia Clark’s medical expense fund. 6-10pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

RUMORS – Fri. Sep 28 – Sun. Oct 14. At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, four couples are gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary. But the Deputy Mayor of New York and host has just shot himself and now his lawyer and wife must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. Showtimes are: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinee at 3pm. $20-$40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

NORTH SHORE RUN – Sat. Sep 29. The 3rd annual North Shore Run is a unique race distance of 7.25 miles. This hilly course takes you on a mix of asphalt and dirt roads in Pa‘ia. Participants receive a t-shirt and racing bib. Medals are awarded to the top male and female finishers and overall really team in their age category. All proceeds go directly to tuition for the keiki. $50 and $100 for relay teams of 4. 7am. Doris Todd Christian Academy, (519 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9237; [email protected]; Doristoddchristian.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball return with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

PERFECT PAIRINGS MAUI – Sat. Sep 29. Attend this festival-style event in support of the match and mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui (BBBS). The event will feature local craft beer and small-batch spirits paired with delicious regional cuisine. Exclusive beer selections and specialty cocktails from Maui Brewing Co., Ocean Vodka, and Kula Rum will be available. There will also be live entertainment by Ben Deleon and a silent auction, with all ticket and auction proceeds to be donated to BBBS. $90. 6pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com; Bbbshawaii.org/mauievents.

ZEPMAUI IX – Sat. Sep 29. ZepMaui is an annual presentation of Maui artists gathering to honor via music all things Led Zeppelin. Now in its ninth year, celebrate the music of Led Zeppelin with a slew of Maui’s most amazing musicians. Guests can take a trip back in time with a high-energy show full of exciting performances, dancing, food, and entertainment in a festival setting. ZepMaui is now an all-ages event with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Willie K Cancer Fund. Call or go online for ticket options. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RUSHwahine MIX.MEET.MINGLE – Wed. Oct 3. Join RUSHwahine at The Point at Kapa Bar and Grill for an evening of networking. Carved out with the entrepreneur woman in mind, RUSHwahine Social Event will get you discussing the throws of the daily hustle. From mommyhood, marriage, and partnership to business practices and the like – dish on your favorite topic with other women who are on parallel journeys and give/take best practices that elevate each one of us. $39/member and $59/non-member; includes drinks and pupus. Limited seating. 5:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-285-8458; RUSHwahine.com/Events.

NEW ORDER – Wed. Oct 3. Electronic music pioneers New Order was formed by members of the post-punk band, Joy Division, and their integration of post-punk with electronic and dance music made them one of the most critically acclaimed and influential bands of the 1980s. They even recorded the 1990 English World Cup Soccer anthem, “World in Motion.” Let’s see what they have in store for the Maui crowd. $49-$150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BROTHER NOLAND – Wed. Oct 3. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature the Brother Noland aka the Father of Jawaiian Music. A composer, innovator, and traditional Hawaiian man, Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music while remaining in touch with traditional Hawaiian music and cultural roots. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant: advance purchase required, call or go online. $37.99-$95. Doors: 6:45pm. Show: 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com