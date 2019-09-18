MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 19th-25th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

LIVE GUEST DJ – Thu. Sep 19. For your booty-shaking pleasure the fun will never end. Food and drink specials. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

2019 FESTIVALS OF ALOHA PRESENTS ALOHA FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 20. Enjoy your Aloha Friday with Hawaiian cultural practitioners, exhibits, and live musical performances by the Kalama School ‘Ukulele Band, The Kamehameha School Maui Ensemble, and guest Richard Ho‘opi‘i, falsetto champion. 6-8pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Festivalsofaloha.com

‘90S NIGHT WITH DJ JORALIEN – Fri. Sep 20. A totally tubular ‘90s party. It’s so, so fresh with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9:30pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ MAUI HOUSE COLLECTIVE – Fri. Sep 20. This week features MHC DJs bringing Maui’s North Shore some beach-based, feel-good electronic music. Always funky, always live, always house! Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/N8 CASTRO – Fri. Sep 20. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ N8 Castro. A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Sep 21. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring soul siren Rabbit and Kanoa. All money in the tip jar goes to Books Through Bars. 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com; Kimosongs.com

MAUI OKINAWAN FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 21. Mensore! The Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai welcomes all Uchinanchu and Uchinanchu-at-heart to its Maui Okinawan Festival themed “Chibariyo.” Enjoy continuous Okinawan music and dance, Taiko and sanshin performers, and odori dancers. There will also be a Country Store, craft fair, lots of Okinawan food, and artifacts reflecting Okinawan history. Plus, genealogy with representatives from the Okinawa Prefecture Library to assist Maui residents with Okinawan backgrounds to research their family history. Festival T-shirts will also be available for purchase. Bring your recyclable bags. Free 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Sep 21. Keeping it sassy and classy it’s ladies night with #Poundtown plus special guest DJ. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

‘WINTER IS COMING’ COSPLAY FUNDRAISER – Sat. Sep 21. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” may have had its series finale, but winter is still coming to Maui soon! In place of its annual Halloween party, the Maui AIDS Foundation will host a “Winter Is Coming” cosplay fundraiser event. Start planning your best Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen drag now! 7pm. Sunsets Bar & Grill, (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-242-4900; MauiAIDS.org

ZEPMAUI X – Sat. Sep 21. Maui artists gathering to honor – via music – all things Led Zeppelin. The annual event has grown into a full-fledged rock concert, celebrating the music of Led Zeppelin with a slew of Maui’s most amazing musicians. Take a trip back in time with this high-energy show full of exciting performances, dancing, food, and entertainment in a festival setting. Tickets: $17/Age 17 and under, $45/GA, $79/VIP (21+ only). Gates open at 5:30pm. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CARMEN GRILLO – Sat. Sep 21. Rock and blues guitarist Carmen Grillo has performed with Tower of Power and many more. Now you can see him live. $20/Advance; $25/Door. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

AMY HANAIALI’I – Sun. Sep 22. Join Mana‘o Radio for a special performance by Hawai‘i’s top-selling female vocalist of all time, Amy Hanaiali‘i. With 18 Na Hoku Hanohano awards and five Grammy nominations, it’s time to treat yourself to Amy’s powerful vocals. All proceeds benefit Mana‘o Radio. $20/GA; $150/VIP (party of four includes: early entry, assigned table, complimentary pupu platter, and a glass of wine). Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. 2pm. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St., Lahaina).

ELI MAC WITH GUESTS RABBITT – Sun. Sep 22. Q103 and HI Tide Nation presents Eli Mac aka Ciara-Camile Roque Velasco with guests Rabbitt. Eli is a Filipino American singer, who came in ninth on the third season of American Idol. Some hit songs include: Dubstop, Tricky One, Mr. Sensei, and Roots Girl. Tickets: $25/Advance at Eventbrite.com; $30/Door. Doors open: 6pm. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY FESTIVAL – Sun. Sep 22. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff and Josh for a special night of country music. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

ADRIAN TREVINO – Mon. Sep 23. An outstanding blend of classic rock and blues. Come listen to one of Maui’s finest artists. Your heart and soul will not be disappointed. No cover. 7pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW – Mon. Sep 23. Presented by Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims for an unforgettable night of Blues. $10. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Sep 25. It’s Ladies Night in Makawao! Come dance the night away at the “Best Late Night” and “Best Singles Scene” venue on Maui. DJ’s Kurt and TRVR preside over the turntables. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Sep 19 & Sat. Sep 21. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 7pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Thu. Sep 19 & Mon. Sep 23. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN – Until Sep 28. A fateful encounter takes place between two men in the dining car of a train crossing America. Guy is the successful businessman with a nagging jealousy; Charles is the cold, calculating player with a dark secret. A daring and dangerous plan develops from this casual conversation setting in motion a chain of events that will change the two men’s lives forever. $24-$27. Showtimes: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 21. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 24. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131.

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW: SLACKERS IN PARADISE W/JIM KIMO WEST & KEN EMERSON – Wed. Sep 25. This weeks slack show is “Slackers in Paradise” with Jim Kimo West and Ken Emerson. These two masters of Hawaiian slack key and steel guitar conjure a treasure trove of island music from Hawaiian folk to ragtime, blues, Hawaiian jazz, and even polka! Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET W/ MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Sep 20. Every Friday enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/Adults; Half-Off/Keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 20. Super Fresh just like the name says and it’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Sep 20. What would chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wine from around the world with island culinary selections made by chef. Live music and themed wines sets the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Sep 20, Tue. Sep 24, Wed. Sep 25. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Sep 20. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Sep 21. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. $150/per person. Advance ticket purchase required. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Sep 21, Sun. Sep 22. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm/both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900.

MAUI LILIKO‘I FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 21. It is a festival highlighting and celebrating the many valuable uses of liliko‘i. The day will feature Hawaiian music and dance, a liliko‘i cooking contest featuring local vendors, silent auction, crafts and games for the kids, and much more! 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy & Napilihau St.); 808-446-4561.

PERFECT PAIRINGS MAUI – Sat. Sep 21. In support of the match and mentorship programs of Big Brother Big Sister of Maui, join a festival-style event pairing craft Maui Brewing Co. beer and small-batch spirits from Pau Maui Vodka with Mauka Makai’s vibrant regional cuisine! The evening will also feature live entertainment and a silent auction. Proceed with be donated to Big Brother Big Sister of Maui. $90. 21+. 6pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-442-7891; Bbbshawaii.org

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Sep 22. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

OKTOBERFEST – Sun. Sep 22. Food, music, and beer! Kick back on the lanai and enjoy special edition MBC 21-oz steins. Meet the brewers, talk story, and enjoy German-styled food and live entertainment by the Haiku Hillbillies. “Keep the Glass” specials and festivals t-shirts available. 2pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Sep 22. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Sep 23. Enjoy half-off all wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This is a weekly special benefiting local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690.

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 24. All day get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Sep 24. Good vibes and a little nostalgia bringing the best of the ‘70s and ‘80s, and a $6 menu, offering call liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, and broccoli & truffle cheese! Staring at 10pm is late night jam with DJ RON. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 24. Vintage tiki cocktails made contemporary by Luana Mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawaii’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 25. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Sep 25. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Sep 25. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ART SCENE

FELISHA LAPCHYNSKI AKA DEL TIKKANI – Until Sep 30. Felisha is an emerging Maui artist that goes by the alias Del Tikkani. Creating artwork both digitally and on silk, her subject matter is often derived from nature and her unique medium of fabric dye and silk brings exciting new esthetics to her creations. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Oct 31. Activists in Hawaiʻi today are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. The exhibit will feature new work from six nationally selected artists: Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Orly Cogan, Kanani Miyamoto, Paul Mullowney, and Abigail Romanchak. The exhibit is designed to encourage visitors to consider the power of politically driven art and how it affects society. Parts of this exhibition contains mature content, please review prior to bringing young children. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA 2019 EXHIBIT – Until Nov 8. The East Maui Watershed Partnership in collaboration with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanaʻi, Molokai, Kahoʻolawe). See Maui artists use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. 9am-4pm/daily. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28. “Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities” exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Sep 19. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PHOTOGRAPHING YOUR ARTWORK – Thu. Sep 19 & Fri. Sep 20. Having photographs of your art gives you the opportunity to share your work quickly and easily with friends, family, galleries, and potential buyers. Photographic craftsman and certified professional photographer Aubrey Hord will demonstrate techniques and share tips that will help jewelers, potters, sculptors, painters, and anyone else looking to photograph their work in an improved way. This is a hands-on class so feel free to bring small items to practice with. 9am-12pm/both days. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Sep 19 & Tue. Sep 24. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 21 & Sun. Sep 22. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm/both days. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.).

USES OF TI LEAF WITH KO‘I LUM – Sat. Sep 21. Ti leaf (Cordyline fruticosa) is as versatile as it is beloved. It has a variety of uses, from rain capes, sandals, and hula skirts, to thatches for houses, plates, food wrappers, and whistles. Explore the uses of the ti plant with cultural practitioner Ko‘i Lum. Cost: $25/members; $50/non-members. Call or email for reservations. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808-249-2798; [email protected]

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Sep 22. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, formerly at King Kamehemeha III School. We have new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local, shop local from our eclectic artisan vendors with their made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 22. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Sep 23. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KELSI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Sep 23. Come be inspired and find your inner compass with Kelsi of Pandeia Compass Sundial Watches. Kelsi will be creating live her amazing hand-crafted, naturally stained leather and antique brass watches. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; mauihands.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Sep 23. Colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person! 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ- Tue. Sep 24. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PINCH, COIL & SLAB-BUILDING WITH CLAY – Wednesdays until Oct 30. Learn to pinch, coil, and slab-build with clay from teaching artist Jennifer Owen. Create mugs, vases, boxes, bowls, and anything else you can imagine. Beginners are welcome, and experienced students can take their skills to a new level with challenging projects like teapots. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

20TH ANNUAL BABY OF THE YEAR CONTEST SEEKING ENTRIES – Pacific Media Group is looking for Maui’s awesome keiki to show what they’ve got and display their baby bravado for the judges. Contestants born on or between Oct. 6, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2018 will be eligible to participate. Baby of the Year Contest is Oct. 5 at the 97th Maui Fair. The entry deadline is Sep. 23 or the first 97 contestants. Interested parents can register online. Mauifair.com/attractions/baby-of-the-year 97th

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – The Maui Humane Society has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, email, call, go online, or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680 ext. 3; [email protected]; Mauihumanesociety.org

2019 TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE! – Until Mon. Sep 30. Show your support for Maui County schools by donating supplies. Your donations can be dropped off at any of these Azeka merchants: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri. 2-9:30pm, Sat. 12-9:30pm, Sun. 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Fridays at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu. 5:30am-12am, Fri. 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat. 7am-9pm, Sun. 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun. 8am-9:30); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri. 9am-4pm). For more information call or go online. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; Azekamaui.com/school

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Thu. Sep 19 & Tue. Sep 24. Guiding you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome; no experience necessary. Drop in or passcards accepted. Weekly classes: Thu. 7:45-8:45am and Tue. 12:30-1:30pm. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Sep 19, Tue. Sep 24. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: MEO’S ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICORPS – Thu. Sep 19. Cliff Caesar from Maui Economic Opportunity will lead a salon presentation about MEO’s partnership with Americorps to create an Environmental Protection Program through which youths 17 and older can “earn while they learn” about forest conservation. Caesar will discuss how the youth work program helps to protect our forest resources while providing local youth with an opportunity to contribute to our community. At the same time, participants are exposed to potential career paths. New groups will begin in November. Free 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

DISCOVER YOUR POWER IN THE STATE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS – Thu. Sep 19. Ever wonder how laws are made in our state? And how you can try to affect them? Each year approximately 3,000 bills are introduced at the State Capitol… one or more of those bills may be of interest to you. If you’re interested in getting involved or learning more about how things work, attend a free session! For additional information, contact the Public Access Room. 6pm. Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria, (871 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-587-0478; [email protected]; Lrbhawaii.org/par

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Sep 19. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE IMPORTANCE OF AFTER-ACTION REPORTS IN EMERGENCY PLANNING – Thu. Sep 19. Join The Rotary Club of Lahaina and Dr. Dennis A. Terpin, Ph.D. as guest speaker. The presentation will discuss the importance of After-Action Reports. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. No cost to attend. Lunch will be available for purchase off of Ocean Terrace menu at Rotary discount. For more information contact WMTA President and Rotary Club of Lahaina member Joseph Pluta at 808-661-7990 or [email protected] 12pm. Royal Lahaina Ocean Terrace Restaurant, (2780 Keka‘a Dr.).

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Sep 19. Lap steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Sep 19. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Sep 19. In association with Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, Hi THAI, pop up vendors, food trucks and entertainment, come discover and create a Nite life in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday, until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

ALOHA FRIDAY HAWAIIAN ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Sep 20. Start the weekend off right with a full day of live Hawaiian entertainment. ‘Ukulele extraordinaire Derick Sebastian kicks off followed by band Ma‘a bringing luau style entertainment with chanting, drumming, hula kahiko and hula ‘auana styles. Then favorites Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato team up entertain you for the remainder of the evening. 11am. Hula Grill, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com

ALOHA FRIDAY MOVIE NIGHT: ‘ALADDIN’ – Fri. Sep 20. Gather on Ohana Plaza with beach chairs and blankets to enjoy a free movie under the stars. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Outlet center parking rates will be $5 for four hours and a portion of the proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Club Maui. 7pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

MCLAUGHLIN GRAND OPENING & BLESSING – Fri. Sep 20. The classic American clothing brand, debuts its first Hawai‘i store. As part of the Grand Opening celebration, J. McLaughlin will be giving away a $500 shopping spree. The giveaway contest kicks off on the Instagram pages for J.McLaughlin and The Shops at Wailea at 9am. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Jmclaughlin.com

MAUI CLIMATE STRIKE – Fri. Sep 20. People of all ages in hundreds of countries are walking out of their jobs, homes, and classes to demand real climate action from our elected officials. The strike starts with pre-march instructions and pep rally, followed by sign-wave on Ka’ahumanu Avenue and then returning to UHMC to rally, where there will be speakers and entertainment. Join the global #climatestrike 4pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului);

MAUI COUNTY COUNCIL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – Fri. Sep 20. 9am. After testimony, councilmembers will cast final votes on the settlement resolution regarding the Lahaina wastewater injection wells. Kalana O Maui Council Chamber, (200 S High St. 8th Floor, Wailuku); Mauicounty.gov

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Sep 20. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. 8am. (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-856-8362; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER TRAINING AT HOSPICE MAUI – Fri. Sep 20, Sat. Sep 21, Mon. Sep 23. Volunteers have been a cornerstone of Hospice Maui’s compassionate care in our community over 35 years. Interested volunteers who can speak or translate Japanese, Ilocano, or Tagalog are also strongly encouraged to apply (fluency not required). For more information contact Hospice Maui volunteer coordinator Sara Sparling at 244-5555 or [email protected] Or apply online. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); Hospicemaui.org/volunteer

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

GRANDCARES FALL 2019 CLASSES – Saturdays until Nov. 2. For grandparents raising grandkids. The seven-week program for kids ages 8-12 years old is based on 4-H activities and designed to help them build self-confidence and leadership skills with fun activities. The classes for grandparents discuss the topics of stress management, dealing with difficult emotions, and connecting to local resources. For kids under 8 years old there are supervised activities available. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-269-7396

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Sep 21. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT! – Sat. Sep 21. Friends new and old, join the Malama Maui Nui ‘ohana for a cleanup to kick-off the month-long Get the Drift and Bag It! campaign. Falling on the International Coastal Cleanup Day, where communities from across the globe host cleanups to collect data on litter thereby supporting science-based solutions for a healthy earth and its oceans. For more information about this event, to volunteer, or to host your own cleanup, call or go online. 8am. Kahului Harbor, (Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-877-2524; Malamamauinui.org/volunteer

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE – Sat. Sep 21. International Day of Peace, also known as Peace Day, was established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution. In 2007, Hawaii Act 23 declared “September 21st of each year shall be known and recognized as ‘Peace Day’ to promote peace programs, improve international relations, and increase educational awareness of peace.” Families can enjoy peace stories (for ages five and up) and make origami cranes and origami peace puppies. Stephen Miwa will be speaking about his father’s experiences as a student in Hiroshima in 1945 when the atomic bomb was dropped and his subsequent message of peace. Author and political reporter Tom Coffman will speak about turning the Miwa story into the book Tadaima! I am Home: A Transnational Family History. Free 1:30-4pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785.

KULA FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 21. Ono food, produce, plants and flowers, Keiki Zone, auction, quilt show, crafters, and live entertainment all day. $1 admission or a canned food for the foodbank; kids under 10 free. Zero waste event. Proceeds shared with Epic Ohana and Teens on Call. $1. 9am. St. Johns, (8992 Kula Hwy.); 808-385-5858; Stjohnsmaui.org

LAHAINA TOWN CLEAN UP CELEBRATES 15 YEARS – Sat. Sep 21. Volunteers are being sought for the 15th annual cleanup event. Cleanup volunteers are requested to download and utilize the Clean Swell App to keep track of the debris removed during the cleanup. This data will be added to the International Coastal Cleanup’s marine debris database. Results from the data help inform policy and debris removal efforts. Data cards will also be made available if needed and need to be turned in at the end of the cleanup. Registration will begin at 8am where instructions and equipment will be distributed to participants. Kamehameha Iki Park, (500 Front St., Kahului); 808-269-8457; Visitlahaina.com

MALAMA MAUI NUI TO KICK-OFF GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT! – Sat. Sep 21. The nonprofit organization invites all of Maui nui to come together for this cleanup event. This campaign kick-off falls on the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day, where communities from across the globe host cleanups to collect data on litter, thereby supporting science-based solutions for a healthy earth and its oceans. Free 8am. Kahului Harbor Boat Ramp, (Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-877-2524; Malamanui.org

NATIONAL CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY WEEK: NATIONAL SEAT CHECK – Sat. Sep 21. Dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible – every trip, every time. Hawai‘i’s child passenger safety technicians will be educating all parents and caregivers on correct usage of the right car seats or regular seat belts appropriate for their keiki’s ages and sizes. 10:30am-1pm. Maui Marketplace, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); Kipchawaii.org; Safercar.gov/parents

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Sep 21, Mon. Sep 23. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

PEACE DAY 2019: WALK IN PEACE – Sat. Sep 21. Everyone is welcome to join the Hongwanji Buddhist Temples of Maui in celebrating Peace Day 2019 through reflection, meditation, and folding of origami cranes. Following will be a Buddhist service officiated by resident minister Rev. Kerry Kiyohara, and a walking meditation on the temple grounds led by Vietnamese Buddhist Center Chua Tu Hanh. Makawao Buddhist Temple, (1074 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-7229.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON ACOUSTIC GYPSY JAZZ – Sat. Sep 21. The Swing Star Maui band Steve Elliott, Loren Tilley, Mike Guzalak & Friends will be playing an acoustic afternoon of gypsy jazz. Free admission. 1pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

UNITED NATIONS INTERNATIONAL WORLD DAY OF PEACE CONCERT – Sat. Sep 21. Featuring the Haiku Hillbillys: Rand Coon (banjo, guitar, harmonica, vocals), Thomas Goodlunas (violin, vocals), and Randall Rospond (guitar, vocals, harmonica). Free 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Sep 21. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA W/ PWF – Sat. Sep 21. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 7:30am. (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-856-8362; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PWF- Sat. Sep 21. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. (Pu‘ukoli’i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-856-8362; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Sep 21 & Sun. Sep 22. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA‘EHU – Sun. Sep 22. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore on the fourth Sunday of every month. Please bring a re-usable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Free 9am. (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

BOUNDARIES AND SAFETY, SOMATIC EXPERIENCING WORKSHOP – Sun. Sep 22. Gain awareness of your personal space and your boundaries. Start creating healthier boundaries and receive tools to bring feelings of safety into your life. $40. 12pm. Soulasana Yoga Studio, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Kahului); 808-269-598; Somatictherapymaui.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 22. Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a Cultural Sunday celebrations. A free hula show is from 1-2 pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Sep 22. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out whose Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilated your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 22. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui-made products and more at Center Court. Free 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

NATIONAL CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY WEEK: NATIONAL SEAT CHECK – Sun. Sep 22. Dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible – every trip, every time. Hawai‘i’s child passenger safety technicians will be educating all parents and caregivers on correct usage of the right car seats or regular seat belts appropriate for their keiki’s ages and sizes. 10:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Kipchawaii.org; Safercar.gov/parents

THE PEACE IN THE PACIFIC VOYAGE: HOW WE CAN REDUCE THE POSSIBILITY OF NUCLEAR WAR – Sun. Sep 22. The Golden Rule is a historic sailboat which came to Hawai‘i in an attempt to stop nuclear testing in the Pacific 61 years ago. Join in a public talk by Helen Jaccard, project manager of the Veterans for Peace Golden Rule peace sailboat project. The event includes discussion and screening of the 10-minute film Making Waves: Rebirth of the Golden Rule. Free 3pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Ka Lama Bldg. Rm. 103, Kahului); 808-984-3514; 808-205-4067; Vfpgoldenruleproject.org

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND FRIENDS – Sun. Sep 22. Good vibes, food and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Friends. 6pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 22. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

HILO HATTIE GRAND OPENING! – Mon. Sep 23. Offering a wide assortment of Hawaiian fashions, gifts, souvenirs, beach accessories, gourmet foods, and more, Hilo Hattie, will celebrate the grand opening of its new store. Beginning with an authentic Hawaiian Blessing performed by Ke‘eaumoku Kapu, festivities will also include a ribbon cutting ceremony. 9:30am. Hilo Hattie at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-7911; Hilohatties.com

INTRODUCTION TO PUBLIC ACCESS TV CLASS – Mon. Sep 23. All residents of Maui County interested in learning about public access television can join in a free orientation. Attendees will learn why public access TV came to be, how it works, and the role it plays in our community. You’ll also receive a class handbook detailing Akaku’s policies and a tour of the Akaku Studios. This class is a prerequisite for all other TV production classes at Akaku, but may be taken concurrently. Free. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Sep 23. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music at Center Court. Free 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului);

KIRTAN, ASTROLOGY, GUIDED MEDITATION – Mon. Sep 23. Join Neeraja-ji and Juliet Butters Doty and listen to the latest astrology update with your chart and experience a palpable mediation. $20. 4pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-280-2833; 808-359-8676; Unwindthesoul.com

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Mon. Sep 23. Get your thumbs! Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and just folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun for your chance to win some sweet prizes, bragging rights, DTH Cash, and more to the victor. Let the games begin. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Sep 23. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Free. 7:30am. (various South Maui locations, Kihei); 808-856-8362; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, September 24

CHANCE UM TUESDAYS – Tue. Sep 24. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus, enjoy cold beer and good food in the tasting room. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 24. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Sep 24. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – Tue. Sep 24. Beginners are welcome. Ages six through elementary school practice from 6-7pm, and youth 12 and up from 7-8pm. The instructor is Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. For more information, call 283-9226 and visit mauiaikido.com. $25. 6pm. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-357-5172.

THE PEACE IN THE PACIFIC VOYAGE: HOW WE CAN REDUCE THE POSSIBILITY OF NUCLEAR WAR – Tue. Sep 24. The Golden Rule is a historic sailboat which came to Hawai‘i in an attempt to stop nuclear testing in the Pacific 61 years ago. Join in a public talk by Helen Jaccard, project manager of the Veterans for Peace Golden Rule peace sailboat project. The event includes discussion and screening of the 10-minute film Making Waves: Rebirth of the Golden Rule. Free 6pm. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St.); 808-984-3514; 808-205-4067; Vfpgoldenruleproject.org

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Sep 24. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves. This trivia also involves a little extra oomph because you have to wager your points for the final question in each set. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice)! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP – Wed. Sep 25. Get the financial education you didn’t receive in school with Alan Akina, author of the Super Duper Simple Book on Money and founder of 101 Financial. 101 Financial has helped thousands of families learn to budget better, pay off debt faster, and live with financial peace of mind. The workshop is free, seating is limited. RSVP at Facebook.com/events/880688235633140 and select the “Going” option. Free. 6pm. Maui Meeting Place, (30 Lipoa St. #4106, Kihei).

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Sep 25. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului);

INTRODUCTION TO RADIO AND KAKU FM – Wed. Sep 25. Unleash your inner radio personality! This free orientation to radio broadcasting will introduce students to Akaku’s low-powered FM talk radio station, KAKU FM 88.5, and cover some basics about using microphones and adhering to FCC regulations. Registration deadline is Sep 24. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

MAUI DISABILITY ALLIANCE LEGISLATIVE FORUM – Wed. Sep 25. The 23rd annual Legislative Forum for People with Disabilities, themed “Respect All Ability,” will encourage politicians and community members to join teams and play a game of ‘Ohana Feud, matching wits and knowledge to answer questions about multi-faceted issues facing members of the community. Additionally local state and county lawmakers will be on hand to answer questions and speak to their constituents. Free. 4:30pm. Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, (395 Waena St., Wailuku); Mauidisabilityalliance.org

SPECIALTY LEASING 101 – Wed. Sep 25. Are you ready to expand from craft shows to your own store space but don’t know where to start? Then this introductory class is for you! Presented by Kauwela Bisquera, specialty leasing coordinator of Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, this 1-hour workshop will provide you with the essential topics when deciding to open a brick-n-mortar store including the basic concept and terms of commercial leasing, the difference between permanent and specialty leasing, the leasing process, application preparation recommendations and insider tips. 12pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-270-5767; Mauicounty.gov

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM W/ PWF – Wed. Sep 25. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O‘o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TOUCHDOWN: IT’S FOOTBALL

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football 2pm; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

LAVA ROCK BAR & GRILL – NFL – Football Sunday. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-633-2080.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Sun, NFL – Football Sunday. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sat, Gary Larson 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Shawn Mac Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, May and Shawn 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Matt Del Olmo 5:30-8pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com. Thu, Joe Benedett 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Thu, Jason Arcilla & The Rhythm Sons 10pm; Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Willy Wainwright 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

MULLIGANS ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire w/Jimmy Dillon Acoustic Showcase 6:30-8:30pm.

SANSEI – (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com. Thu, Joe Chee 10pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, SweetBeets 5-8pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm; Sun, Mark Zion 5-8pm.

